Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/08/2020 13:05:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam has not finalized the purchase of Covid-19 vaccine from Russia

15/08/2020    12:00 GMT+7

Vietnam has just registered and has not finalized the purchase of recently-approved COVID-19 vaccine named Sputnik V from Russia because there are still many different opinions about this product.

Việt Nam chưa chốt mua vắc xin của Nga

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

At the meeting of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control on August 14, Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said that some countries have had Covid-19 vaccine. Particularly, there are still many different opinions about the vaccine of Russia.

The committee’s members reiterated there’s no end in sight to the pandemic until an effective medicine or vaccine is obtained so the Ministry of Health still registered to buy it.

The registration shows that Vietnam wants to cooperate with Russia and if Russia agrees, it will provide the vaccine for Vietnam to test. But it can take at least half a year from the trial stage to the widespread use of vaccine.

The Ministry of Health said that Vietnam would register to buy every good vaccine in the world for the hope of the success of that vaccine in reality but Vietnam would only register for the purchase.

In addition to the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, the Ministry of Health has registered to buy Covid-19 vaccine from the UK.

Talking with VietNamNet, Mr. Vu Tuan Cuong, Director-General of the Drug Administration of the Ministry of Health also affirmed that Vietnam has not finalized the purchase of Russian vaccine.

Meanwhile, Vietnam will continue developing its own COVID-19 vaccines to be self-reliant in its distribution to the 90 million population.

Currently, Vietnam has four Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers, including: VABIOTECH, IVAC (Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals), POLYVAC (Center for Vaccine and Medical Biological Production) in cooperation with the Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology and Nanogen Company.

The health ministry will send two vaccine candidates, slated to be available by the end of 2021, by POLYVAC and VABIOTECH, to be tested in the US after pre-clinical trials on animals yielded promising results.

 

With POLYVAC vaccine, if the results of the evaluation of toxicity on animals sent to the US is safe, this unit can conduct human trials (clinical trials) at the end of the year.

On August 11, President Vladimir Putin announced that this country’s Ministry of Health had licensed the Covid-19 vaccine called Sputnik V, a reference to the surprise 1957 launch of the world's first satellite by the Soviet Union. The vaccine is jointly developed by the Gamaleya National Research Centre and the Russian Ministry of Defense.

President Putin emphasized that the introduction of the Covid-19 vaccine was a very important step forward for the world.

Mr. Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Centre, affirmed that the Russian Covid-19 vaccine can extend its protection period up to 2 years. According to preliminary information, the vaccine costs about US$10 per two doses.

However, many scientists around the world have warned that this is an incomplete vaccine because phase 3 has not been implemented. This is considered the most important in the testing process, which must last many months with thousands of samples. At the same time, the number of people participating in the phase 1 and 2 trial is too small compared to the regulations on clinical trials of vaccines.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), this organization is working with Russian health officials to see whether the vaccine meets the standards before being launched to the market or not.

The quality of the vaccine prior to widespread vaccination requires careful assessment, WHO added.

Thuy Hanh

Vietnamese COVID-19 vaccine set for human trials in October

Vietnamese COVID-19 vaccine set for human trials in October

First phase of human trials on a made-in-Vietnam COVID-19 vaccine could begin as early as this October.

Vietnam yet to purchase Russian COVID-19 vaccine

Vietnam yet to purchase Russian COVID-19 vaccine

Vietnam has yet to initiate plans to purchase a newly announced vaccine against the Covid-19 virus produced by Russia pending confirmation on its safety and effectiveness, according to a Vietnamese health official.  

 
 

Other News

.
PM agrees to reopen President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum from Aug 15
PM agrees to reopen President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum from Aug 15
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to reopen the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum to visitors from August 15 during a working session in Hanoi on August 14 with its management board.

Expatriate in Vietnam donates plasma for COVID-19 treatment
Expatriate in Vietnam donates plasma for COVID-19 treatment
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Kelly Michelle Koch, a US citizen, is the first foreigner in Vietnam who has registered to donate plasma, which can be used to treat severely ill Covid-19 patients.

18 new COVID-19 cases reported, one illegally enters Vietnam
18 new COVID-19 cases reported, one illegally enters Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam on August 14 afternoon recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national count to 929, reported the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

183 people returning from Equatorial Guinea leave quarantine zone today
183 people returning from Equatorial Guinea leave quarantine zone today
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Today, August 14, 183 Vietnamese citizens returning from Equatorial Guinea officially ended the quarantine process to go home after three times tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Eight motorbikes hit, 10 people injured in HCM City's car crash
Eight motorbikes hit, 10 people injured in HCM City's car crash
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

Ten people have been injured after a car smashed into a number of motorbikes stopped at a red light.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 14
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 14
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

 Financial aid pledged for frontline health workers in COVID-19 fight

Why does Vietnam have many Covid-19-related deaths in the second wave of Covid-19?
Why does Vietnam have many Covid-19-related deaths in the second wave of Covid-19?
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The 20 Covid-19-related deaths in Vietnam have many different features compared to patient No. 91, the British pilot.

Lockdown measures imposed in Hai Duong city
Lockdown measures imposed in Hai Duong city
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

Hai Duong's police set up checkpoints last night to isolate the whole city after five Covid-19 cases have been detected here since August 7.

One more COVID-19-related death and six new cases announced
One more COVID-19-related death and six new cases announced
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

A 61-year-old woman has died of COVID-19 complications, the 21st fatality related to coronavirus in Vietnam.

Former Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Hong Truong arrested
Former Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Hong Truong arrested
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

Former Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Hong Truong has been prosecuted and arrested for investigation of the acts of violating regulations on the use of state property, causing loss and waste according to Article 219, Penal Code 2015.

Vietnamese COVID-19 vaccine set for human trials in October
Vietnamese COVID-19 vaccine set for human trials in October
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

First phase of human trials on a made-in-Vietnam COVID-19 vaccine could begin as early as this October.

VN Education Ministry collects opinions on e-learning for new academic year
VN Education Ministry collects opinions on e-learning for new academic year
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training has announced a draft circular providing three e-learning methods for the new academic year this August due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

Taxi drivers in Da Nang offer free rides to pregnant women
Taxi drivers in Da Nang offer free rides to pregnant women
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

At 4am on one day in early August, Truong Thi Chau and her husband, a taxi driver in central Da Nang City, received a phone call from a pregnant woman in Hoa Hiep Nam Ward.

Passion for chemistry helps Hai Phong student set gold standard
Passion for chemistry helps Hai Phong student set gold standard
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

Self-study, a teacher’s dedicated guidance and his family’s timely encouragement helped Ly Hai Dang shine at the 52th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO).

Field hospital in Da Nang the right decision: official
Field hospital in Da Nang the right decision: official
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son talks on the decision to erect a field hospital in Tien Son Sports Centre in Da Nang City for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Vietnam yet to purchase Russian COVID-19 vaccine
Vietnam yet to purchase Russian COVID-19 vaccine
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

Vietnam has yet to initiate plans to purchase a newly announced vaccine against the Covid-19 virus produced by Russia pending confirmation on its safety and effectiveness, according to a Vietnamese health official.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 13
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 13
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

UNESCO-recognised Hoi An continues to apply social distancing

US woman donates plasma for Covid-19 treatment in Vietnam
US woman donates plasma for Covid-19 treatment in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

An American woman has decided to donate blood plasma to treat Covid-19 patients in Vietnam after she was saved from the disease in HCM City.

Hanoi's Bach Mai Hospital hits back at coronavirus rumours
Hanoi's Bach Mai Hospital hits back at coronavirus rumours
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

Bach Mai hospital, where the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak was registered in late March, has silenced rumours surrounding the recurrence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that raised widespread concerns among patients and caregivers. 

80 tonnes of medical supply provided to Da Nang
80 tonnes of medical supply provided to Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

The General Department of Logistics under the Ministry of National Defence yesterday received 80 tonnes of medical equipment and goods, 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 