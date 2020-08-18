Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/08/2020 06:48:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam introduces higher education comparative ranking system

19/08/2020    06:46 GMT+7

The Vietnam National University-Hanoi (VNU) on August 18 launched a higher education comparative ranking system developed by Vietnam named “University Performance Metrics” (UPM).

Vietnam introduces higher education comparative ranking system

Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha speaks at the workshop 

Addressing the event, which was jointly organised by VNU and the ASEAN University Network (AUN), Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha said Vietnam’s higher education has made strong strides towards autonomy, enhancing accreditation, publicity of education quality, and approaching the 4th Industrial Revolution.

So far, as many as 160 Vietnamese higher education institutions and more than 300 training programmes have been accredited by prestigious domestic and international accreditation organisations, he noted.

Higher education institutions have been accessing university governance tools to identify their competence, Nha added.

According to the minister, Vietnam has three educational institutions named in the list of 1,000 leading education institutions in the world. The country’s higher education is ranked 68th out of nearly 200 countries and territories worldwide.

However, local universities still show limitations in operation and management, especially in evaluating and ensuring the transparency of the education quality, he said.

Nha stressed the need to have quality management tools in order to improve university governance capacity both at the macro and micro level, especially to compare quality assurance indicators among higher education institutions.

UPM is a data and analysis centre, which can provide consultancy and support to the national higher education system, as well as to national and regional higher education institutions, he said.

Higher education institutions can use UPM to self-evaluate their performance, at the same time use it as a tool for strategic management, brand development, and partner development, he went on.

 

UPM was developed by a research team of VNU under the sponsorship from the national educational science programme chaired by the Ministry of Education and Training.

It aims to help higher education institutions to define and manage their strategic goals, towards to standing in the top 100 universities in Asia.

Nearly 40 universities in Vietnam and in other ASEAN member nations have so far voluntarily applied the UPM system for quality evaluation.

Executive Director of the ASEAN University Network (AUN) Choltis Dhirathiti said the Secretariat of AUN supports UPM because the system helps open up a new approach in the field of university quality evaluation, with eight groups of criteria and 54 highly synthetic indicators.

UPM can provide reliable information serving the comprehensive comparison and evaluation of the quality of universities, he said.

Participants at the workshop discussed issues related to vision and strategy of educational institutions based on indicators of the 4th industrial revolution and sustainable development, university governance based on social impact assessment, development of educational ecosystem and data management platform, among others./.VNA

Vietnamese university among world’s best ‘Golden Age’ rankings 2020

Vietnamese university among world’s best ‘Golden Age’ rankings 2020

The Hanoi University of Science and Technology has been named among the world’s best ‘Golden Age’ universities for 2020, according to the latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

Two Vietnamese universities win place among QS rankings

Two Vietnamese universities win place among QS rankings

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), an education organisation based in the UK, announced on June 24 that two Vietnamese universities have made it into the QS Top 50 Under 50 2021, 

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi calls for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures
Hanoi calls for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s authorities today issued an urgent dispatch, asking for strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures following new cases of community transmission discovered in the capital city.

US, Vietnam cooperates in uncovering fraudulent COVID-19 websites
US, Vietnam cooperates in uncovering fraudulent COVID-19 websites
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The US and Vietnamese authorities partnered on an investigation for fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the arrests of three suspects.

Foreigners join COVID-19 fight
Foreigners join COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Many foreigners in Vietnam have joined hands with local people in the fight against COVID-19 since the recent second outbreak began in late July.

Vietnam reports 6 more coronavirus cases, 4 in Da Nang
Vietnam reports 6 more coronavirus cases, 4 in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam has confirmed six new Covid-19 infections, including four in Da Nang, now the biggest outbreak in the country, and two cases of entry which were placed into isolation immediately upon arrival, raising the total number to 989.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 18
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 18
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Hai Duong urged to enhance contact tracing, testing amid rising COVID-19 count

How are the bodies of people who died from Covid-19 handled in Vietnam?
How are the bodies of people who died from Covid-19 handled in Vietnam?
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

By August 16, Vietnam had recorded 24 Covid-19-related deaths out of a total of 962 cases, representing 2.4%. All of the people were cremated.

Opening ceremonies for new academic year may be held online
Opening ceremonies for new academic year may be held online
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Localities that practice social distancing must put the health and safety of students and teachers above all else, and depending on local circumstances can hold opening ceremonies for the new school year online.

Vietnam records 25th Covid-related death
Vietnam records 25th Covid-related death
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Patient number 698, a 51-year-old woman in Da Nang City has become the 25th patient who died of COVID-19-related complications, the Ministry of Health announced this morning.

Tropical depression turns into storm in East Sea
Tropical depression turns into storm in East Sea
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

A tropical depression in the East Sea has been strengthening into storm called Higos, the fourth storm in 2020

Seven more Covid-19 cases confirmed, one in Hanoi
Seven more Covid-19 cases confirmed, one in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

This morning the Ministry of Health announced that seven new cases were diagnosed with Covid-19, including 6 community infections and one returnee from the Philippines, bringing the infection tally to 983.

Positive progress in the treatment of COVID-19 patients
Positive progress in the treatment of COVID-19 patients
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Three out of 12 seriously ill COVID-19 patients being treated at the Hue Central Hospital have tested negative with SARS-CoV-2 for the fourth time since they were transferred there from Da Nang City.

Hanoi: Many streets flood after heavy downpour
Hanoi: Many streets flood after heavy downpour
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

A heavy downpour in Hanoi on Monday afternoon flooded many streets in the city's center.

Coupon system introduced in Da Nang for local shoppers
Coupon system introduced in Da Nang for local shoppers
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Residents in central Da Nang city have been asked to use coupons from August 12 when shopping at markets, as part of efforts to avert large gatherings amid fears over COVID-19.

Border guards contribute to COVID-19 fight
Border guards contribute to COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of the Vietnam Border Guard Command Do Danh Vuong talks about COVID-19 prevention and control measures in border areas.

Colleges, vocational training schools face new enrollment quotas
Colleges, vocational training schools face new enrollment quotas
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Many universities have changed enrollment methods, including higher enrollment quotas that will be based on students' high school records.

Vietnam confirms 12 new cases, one in Hanoi
Vietnam confirms 12 new cases, one in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

Vietnam has recorded 12 more coronavirus cases, including 11 cases of community transmission, during the past 12 hours, bringing the country’s tally of infections to 976, reported the Ministry of Health.

Should violators who illegally take Covid-19 infected people into Vietnam receive the death penalty?
Should violators who illegally take Covid-19 infected people into Vietnam receive the death penalty?
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

“The death penalty could be considered for such act in accordance with the Penal Code. In this very urgent situation, when the whole country is trying hard to fight Covid-19, it is necessary to strictly punish such acts for deterrence."

One more coronavirus case reported in Hanoi
One more coronavirus case reported in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

Hanoi has recorded one more positive case for SARS-CoV-2, a woman from Phu Thuong, Tay Ho district, raising the total number of Covid-19 cases in the capital city to 11.

Flash flood sweeps away many houses in Dien Bien
Flash flood sweeps away many houses in Dien Bien
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

A flash flood occurred in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, isolating three local communes and causing big losses for local residents.

HCM City’s District 2 to become financial centre
HCM City’s District 2 to become financial centre
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

HCM City's District 2 will become a financial centre and an important part of a planned "innovative urban area" in the eastern part of the city, Nguyen Thien Nhan, general secretary of the HCM City Party Committee, has said.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 