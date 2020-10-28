VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 30

Vietnam cures 1,062 out of 1,173 COVID-19 patients

Vietnam has cured 1,062 out of total 1,173 COVID-19 infected patients as of October 29 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The committee reported that no new COVID-19 case was recorded in Vietnam over the last 12 hours as of 6am of October 29, marking the 57th straight day without locally-transmitted cases.

Of the total infections, 691 were discovered in the community, including 551 found since the latest outbreak began on July 25.

Among the active patients, six have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, two twice and eight thrice. There are no patients in critical conditions. The death toll remains at 35.

As many as 14,216 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are now under health monitoring nationwide, including 172 in hospitals, 12,812 in other quarantine sites, and 1,132 at home or accommodation facilities.

The pandemic has so far ravaged 217 countries and territories, killing over 1.1 million people.

Although it has been effectively controlled in Vietnam, the Ministry of Health still advised the community to continue wearing masks and wash their hands regularly.

Chu Lai Airport closed for repairs after Storm Molave

Chu Lai Airport has to close until the afternoon of October 30 after being damaged by Storm Molave.

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam announced that five out of six airports that have to be closed temporarily during Storm Molave have been reopened. Tuy Hoa Airport in Phu Yen was reopened at 4 pm on October 28. Pleiku, Phu Cat, Phu Bai and Danang airports was reopened at 4 am on October 29.

However, Chu Lai Airport will continue to be closed until October 30 since the terminals and other equipment have been damaged by the storm. Several sections of the airport were unroofed and the windows broke while trees were knocked over.

Before the storm made landfall in Vietnam, the Civil Aviation Administration asked all agencies to carry out preventive plans and have measures to prevent flooding at airports. The managers and authorities must ensure aviation safety and minimise damage in order to reopen the airports as soon as possible.

Cold air intensifies, many localities endure rainy period

Rainfall has been forecast nationwide from October 29 to October 30 due to the impact of cold air and typhoon Molave's circulation.



Northern localities are anticipated to experience a cold snap with temperatures expected to range between 18 and 21 degrees Celsius, with some northern mountainous areas even seeing temperatures drop below 17 degrees Celsius.

Furthermore, there will be strong winds and rough seas throughout the Gulf of Tonkin, with sea waves reaching between two metres and four metres in height.

From October 28 to October 29, heavy downpours hit localities from the north-central province of Thanh Hoa to the central provinces of Quang Tri, Ha Tinh, and Quang Binh. This weather pattern is expected to continue in these localities over the course of the coming days, with rainfall potentially reaching up to 200 mm and 400 mm in provinces from Nghe An to Quang Binh.

The capital city of Hanoi is forecast to experience rain and cold weather until October 30, with temperatures ranging between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius.

According to the National Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Centre, another typhoon called Goni is currently forming in the eastern waters off the coast of the Philippines, with the weather event forecast to enter the East Sea and dump heavy rain on the central region next week.

11th ASEAN-Korea cultural exhibition slated for next week

The 11th ASEAN-Korea cultural exhibition will be held online in two weeks, starting November 2, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) announced on October 27.

KOTRA said that it will coordinate with the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy; Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism; and Korea Creative Content Agency to organise the event.

The annual event, held since 2010, combines the promotion of the RoK’s Hallyu culture and the export of its commodities and services to ASEAN countries.

The opening ceremony of this year’s exhibition is expected to entertain visitors with augmented reality (AR) performances by famous artists such as Taemin (a member of SHINee Band), Super Junior-D&E, Ailee, Soyou and Hwang Chi-yeol.

The artists are also expected to promote Korean commodities and convey messages on relations between their country and ASEAN member States via video clips.

KOTRA President and CEO Kwon Pyung-oh said that Hallyu has become a driver for the Korean economy’s growth.

This event will contribute to popularizing made-in-Korea consumer products in ASEAN countries, he added./.

Exhibition offers audiences a touch of the deep ocean

An arts exhibition themed “Living Ocean” is underway at the Vincom Center for Contemporary Artsin Hanoi, displaying works from a host of different genres.



“Portrait of the ocean” is an installation artwork by artist Do Hiep, displayed within the “Living Ocean” exhibition. Instead of portraying the sea with waves lapping ashore, Hiep’s artwork presents the sea’s image as a silent and mysterious entity.

“Living Ocean” showcases a wide range of artworks from different genres, including fine arts, photography, art installations, and short films by both well-established artists and newcomers.

The exhibition is part of a series of annual events by haircare product manufacturers in collaboration with “Đẹp” magazine and the Arena Multimedia School.

It conveys a message of preserving the ocean, as humanity’s second home.

It is open until October 30./.

Drugs haul seized and gang busted in HCM City

Police forces operating in Ho Chi Minh City stated they arrested 17 people on October 27 following a series of searches, with 100 kg of a variety of drugs seized in the process.

This comes after hundreds of police officers from Ho Chi Minh City and the Investigation Police Department on Drug-related Crimes (CO4) conducted searches at a number of different locations in Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, and Tay Ninh.

The raids ultimately led to the arrest of 17 individuals and allowed more than 100 kg of heroin, synthetic drugs, and methamphetamine to be seized.

Following their arrests, the suspects were transported to the local police station in order to undergo a further investigation.

Education system urged to speed up digital transformation

Educational establishments should explore new ways of teaching, including online and through TV, radio and others, since the Government is seeking to speed up digital transformation in the sector, senior education officials told an event in HCM City on Wednesday.

Nguyễn Hồng Tuấn, director of the city’s Education Resources Information Centre, told the “Educational Technology Day” that digital transformation in education is of great importance.

“The Ministry of Education and Training has set top priority for a legal framework for digital education.

“Schools and educational establishments should take the lead in digital transformation to improve management and teaching quality and equip students with the digital skills needed to enter university or work in a professional environment.”

The city plans to equip students in all grades with digital skills in the near future, he added.

The information and technology sector has built a database of nearly 53,000 schools, 25 million students and 1.5 million educators.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Phạm Thế Trường, general director of Microsoft Vietnam, told Việt Nam News: “Technology will be the main driving force for education.

“Across Southeast Asia, we have worked closely with governments to help digital transformation in the education sector by giving students and educators free access to Microsoft’s technology eco-system.

“The switch to remote learning enabled by Microsoft Teams and Office 365 in Việt Nam is a major step forward for the education system, and is in line with the Government’s national project itrithuc which aims to build an open knowledge database that is accessible to all organisations and individuals.

“We have participated in the project, which was launched in 2018 by the Ministries of Science and Technology and Education and Training to provide access to a comprehensive knowledge system for all, especially youths, to develop cutting-edge technologies on the basis of big data, Internet of Things platforms and artificial intelligence.”

Prof. Dr. Bùi Văn Hồng, chief of the HCM City University of Technology and Education’s Technology and Education Institute, said the university has for years conducted online classes and built a number of programmes and courses to improve students’ technological skills.

The event was organised by the city Department of Education and Training and Microsoft.

Hà Nội co-operatives prosper under new legislation

Legislation introduced eight years ago has created favourable conditions for the development and operation of co-operatives in Hà Nội.

Head of Hà Nội’s Rural Development Division Nguyễn Văn Chí said the Law on Co-operatives had changed the way businesses operated and helped them adapt in a positive way to new conditions.

“Members of co-operatives are now focusing more on enhancing trade by improving their products and adopting technology in production,” he said.

“Many co-operatives have formed connections with enterprises to create supply chains,” he said.

In the city’s suburban district of Quốc Oai, Đồng Tâm Husbandry and Service was established in 2016 with ten members. Seven members are in charge of raising pigs to produce safe pork, while the other three are responsible for slaughtering, packaging and transporting the pork to stores and supermarkets.

Each member of the co-operative has 130-150 pigs, and they supply 400-500kg of pork each day, plus other products like hotdogs and spring rolls.

With clean organic products, the co-operative has found a stable market of consumers who prefer to buy food they can trust.

In Chương Mỹ District, the Chúc Sơn Fruit and Vegetable Co-operative has made changes to satisfy the requirements of the Law on Co-operatives. It now supplies clean produce to 22 units across the country, including hospitals, schools and convenience stores.

This has helped increase members' incomes by 30 per cent annually.

The Đồng Phú Organic Agriculture Co-operative in Chương Mỹ District has also attracted nearly 100 farmers who are growing Japanese rice.

With prices from VNĐ32 million (US$1,400) per tonne, the rice can generate about VNĐ80-100 million per hectare.

Agriculture official Chí said the Government had also issued decrees, circulars and guidelines to supplement support policies for the co-operatives.

However, he said some co-operatives were still struggling to gain access to the incentives on offer.

For example, the Government was offering loans of up to VNĐ2 billion ($86,300) to co-operatives with no collateral required, but only a few co-operatives had been able to access the funding because of their modest size and lack of detailed business plans.

Complicated procedures were also blocking the effectiveness of Government’s policies, he said.

Deputy director of the city's Agriculture and Rural Development Department Tạ Văn Tường said the department was trying to spread the word about the benefits of starting new-style co-operatives models and engage more on their development.

Tường also called for more support to simplify administrative procedures and access to loans and land, while training workers and adopting technological innovations.

Sam Son City receives special national historical site certificate

The ceremony to grant a special national historical site certificate to Sam Son City was held on October 26.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trinh Thi Thuy transferred the certificate to leaders of Sam Son City, Thanh Hoa Province.

The ministry submitted the proposal to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc via official document 858 issued on January 18, 2019. The proposal was approved on December 31, 2019.

Sam Son tourism site includes Truong Le Mountain, Doc Cuoc Temple, Trong Mai rocks and To Hien Thanh Temple among other attractions. The site is considered to have raw beauty with constructions with cultural and historical value. It also has rich biodiversity and many traditional festivals and events that are held annually such as the Cau Ngu Festival when fishermen pray to the Gods of the Sea.

On the same day, the groundbreaking ceremony for the USD1bn super project including coastal square, ecological, resort and entertainment areas in Sam Son was also held. It is hoped that the project will improve Sam Son City's position as a high-quality tourism destination in the region.

This is a part of the events to celebrate the 19th Party Congress of Thanh Hoa Province.

The European Union provides €1.3 million to assist floods victims in Vietnam

The European Union is providing €1.3 million (over VND35.6 billion) to provide critical humanitarian assistance to families affected by severe flooding, which has wreaked havoc across large parts of central Vietnam since the beginning of October.

According to the European External Action Service, the aid will focus on addressing the urgent needs of the most affected people in the central provinces of Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien Hue provinces.

“This contribution underlines our solidarity with the people of Vietnam, many of whom have suffered the loss of homes, livelihoods and belongings in the wake of the devastating floods,” said Olivier Brouant, who oversees the EU’s humanitarian response in the Mekong region. “The EU funding will support our humanitarian partners in delivering life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable, ensuring they have enough means to go through this difficult time.”

The funding, which is part of the EU’s Acute Large Emergency Response Tool, will support the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Save the Children and World Vision in delivering much-needed assistance to those most in need. This includes the distribution of hygiene kits and other essential relief items while ensuring access to drinking water, sanitation facilities and the promotion of good hygiene practices. Cash transfers will also be provided, allowing people to buy food or items of their choice. Special attention will be placed on the most vulnerable and marginalised groups,including female-headed households and people with disabilities.

Flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rains in the central province of Vietnam from October 6-25 had left 130 dead and 18 others missing. Three hardest-hit provinces which saw the largest number of fatalities were Quang Tri with 50 deaths, Thua Thien-Hue 31, and Quang Binh 19.

450-kg bomb found in Ha Tinh after flooding

A 450-kg bomb has been detected in the central province of Ha Tinh after the floodwater receded.

According to authorities of Loc Ha District the bomb was unearthed by a resident named Nguyen Khac Dung in Thinh Loc Commune. While returning home from his field, Dung saw part of the bomb on the ground after the floodwater had receded.t

Loc Ha District’s Military Steering Board cordoned off the area, where the US MK-83 bomb, was found.

It was then taken to a military area in Thach Ha District for being detonated.

Bombs are frequently discovered in different localities such as Quang Binh, Quang Ninh and Quang Tri provinces.

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs reported that around 6.1 million ha of land or 18.71% of Vietnam’s total area are contaminated with about 800,000 tonnes of bombs, mines and unexploded ordnance, which are scattered over 63 cities and provinces in the country, with the central region the hardest hit.

The government aims to clear about 800,000 ha of bomb-and mine-polluted land during the 2016-2025 period, while calling for domestic and international resources for the implementation of the programme.

Polish Embassy hands over computers to Hanoi-based school

The Embassy of Poland on October 28 handed over 10 computers and 10 multi-function screens to the Vietnam-Poland High School in Hanoi.

The gifts are from a Polish business. This is the second consecutive year the embassy and Polish firms have joined hands in the support programme.

Last year, the school received 20 multi-function screens from the Polish side.

Addressing the hand-over ceremony, Polish Ambassador Wojciech Gerwel said the school is a vivid symbol of the firm friendship between Vietnam and Poland.

Ngo Thi Mai Huong, headmaster of the school, said the equipment provided to her school by the Polish Government and enterprises are of a great use to the pupils./.

Little artist’s paintings “chase” COVID-19 away

Ten-year-old student Nguyen Doi Chung Anh decided to draw paintings to bring a sense of joy and optimism during the Covid-19 pandemic. Her work received an Aspiration Award at the first Cricket Awards for children, held recently by the Vietnam News Agency.

Nguyen Doi Chung Anh, fifth grader at Nam Thanh Cong Primary School, Hanoi said: "At first, I thought about how COVID-19 was so dangerous, and drew paintings to thank the doctors fighting the pandemic. I like to draw paintings that are both topical and optimistic."

Every day finds her at her easel. Her paintings are bursting with colour and filled with ideas, but the inner thoughts behind the paintings may surprise many grown-ups.

Some of the paintings are quite touching, like “Su ra di cua nguoi bac si” (The death of the doctor), about the last minutes of Dr Ly Van Luong, one of the first to detect the coronavirus and warn of its danger.

The paintings have helped inspire a love of life and a strong belief that the world will win out over the pandemic./.

Party Organisation of the Central Agencies’ Bloc convenes 13th congress

The 13th Congress of the Party Organisation of the Central Agencies’ Bloc opened in Hanoi on October 28, with the participation of 300 delegates representing more than 82,000 members.

The congress will review the performance of the Party Organisation in the 2015-2020 period and sketch out orientations, targets, tasks, and solutions for 2020-2025.

Participants will discuss documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress and elect leaders of the Party Organisation for the next tenure and a delegation to the 13th National Party Congress.

Opening the congress, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Central Agencies’ Bloc in the 2015-2020 tenure Son Minh Thang said the Party Organisation has completed targets set in a resolution released at the previous congress.

Party building and purification has been implemented comprehensively, the leadership capacity and combativeness of Party organisations at all levels improved, and Party member quality enhanced, he said.

In the next tenure, the Party Organisation aims to promote solidarity, democracy, renovation, and creativity as well as the responsibility of Party members in maintaining a pure and strong Party Organisation.

At the same time, greater attention will be given to improvement in the quality of Party members and the completion of the Party Organisation’s structure.

Addressing the congress, Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh hailed the contributions of the Party Organisation of the Central Agencies’ Bloc to the achievements of the country over the past five years.

He advised the organisation to reform its leadership methods and speed up the implementation of the resolution on Party building, and the Politburo’s Directive No 05 on studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts, moral example, and lifestyle, preventing and combating signs of degradation in political ideology, morality, and lifestyle.

Binh also suggested the organisation associate Party building with the development of strong agencies in all fields, while strengthening the popularisation of Party policies among Party members on a broader scale.

Delegates also donated to a fund in support of flood-hit people in the central region.

The congress will close on October 29./.

Supreme People’s Court receives first-class Independence Order

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan presented a first-class Independence Order to the Supreme People’s Court during its fourth patriotic emulation congress held in Hanoi on October 28.

In her remarks at the congress, Ngan said that after 30 years of national reforms and 15 years of the Judicial Reform Strategy, the judicial sector has undertaken a number of innovative and breakthrough measures to fulfil its missions, particularly over the last tenure.

The number of cases handled grew 10 percent annually over the last several years against a backdrop of personnel streamlining, she said, adding that courts at all levels have settled more than 90 percent of cases, higher than the goal set by the National Assembly.

Courts have also closely coordinated with investigating agencies to fast-track trials and prosecute major cases involving corruption and serious breaches of economic management, with strict penalties handed down to those found to have abused their power to misappropriate State property. This demonstrates the Party and the State’s strong determination to end corruption, she said.

All-level courts have also rigorously upheld and complied with constitutional principles in trials, while developing legal precedents in judicial practices in order to accelerate reforms and contribute to the consistent application of the law, the top legislator noted.

Ngan further outlined several shortcomings of all-level courts that need to be improved, notably breaches in time limits for criminal proceedings and miscarriages of justice.

She emphasised that the sector’s patriotic emulation movements in the years to come should continue focusing on enhancing the quality of adjudication and preventing mistrials and miscarriages of justice.

The courts must ensure human rights are respected and eliminate miscarriages of justice in order to play a central role in the judicial system, she noted./.

Hanoi creative space design contest launched

The Hanoi creative space design contest was launched on October 28 by the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports and Architecture Magazine in collaboration with the Hanoi’s People Committee and the Vietnam Association of Architects.

The contest is one of the events in a series of activities launched by Hanoi to raise the community’s awareness and engagement in the cultural and creative pulse of the city and realise creative hubs and communities in the capital city.

With a history of more than 1,000 years, Hanoi is considering the creative economy as the core factor in the city’s dynamic, comprehensive and sustainable development process. The contest aims to mobilise new ideas and unique initiatives to build creative and cultural hubs in Hanoi in order to awaken potential and form a network of rich and attractive creative spaces for the city, said To Van Dong, director of the culture department and head of the contest organising board.

To inspire new and unique ideas in designing and exploiting city spaces, contestants can self-suggest locations or spaces to design or choose one of three topics suggested by the board of organisers. They include: promoting infrastructure like community living spaces in residential areas, parks or hospitals, malls or walking streets; organising creative spaces on the basis of exploiting industrial work in urban areas that must be relocated or switch functions like factories, handicraft production facilities, warehouses or industrial zones; preserving and promoting the value of architectural spaces and traditional planning at cultural spaces and traditional craft villages or historic areas.

Entries will be collected on March 22, 2021. The total value of prizes for professional and semi-professional sectors in all categories is up to 330 million VND (14,200 USD)./

Photo exhibition marks 58th anniversary of Vietnam-Algeria ties

The Embassy of Vietnam in Algeria and the National Archives Centre of the African country on October 28 held a photo exhibition marking the 58th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic ties (October 28).

About 50 photos were on display, featuring significant milestones of the bilateral relations.

They included photos of a diplomatic note of Vietnam dated September 26, 1958, recognising Algeria’s provisional government, those on visits of the countries’ high-level leaders as well as on the development of Vietnamese traditional martial arts in the African nation.

Traditional dishes of Vietnam were also served at the event.

Addressing the exhibition, Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh highlighted the bilateral relations over the past 58 years, and expressed his belief that with sound political foundation and determination of both countries' leaders, multifaceted cooperation between the two nations will continue to thrive in the coming time.

Boumediene Guennad, Director General for Asia and Oceania Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Algeria, spoke highly of Vietnam's socio-economic achievements after more than 30 years of Doi moi (Renewal), and believed that the bilateral ties will be further consolidated and expanded in various spheres, given that Algeria is rolling out important reform policies.

On the occasion, the Trade Office of Vietnam in Algeria joined hands with the Embassy to introduce Vietnamese goods to Algerian firms operating in farm produce, foodstuff, fisheries, garment-textile and footwear, among others.

A webinar on Vietnam-Algeria trade is slated for November 4, according to the trade office./.

Traffic accidents claim over 5,450 lives in 10 months

A total of 5,456 people were killed and 8,630 others injured in 11,653 traffic accidents nationwide in the first ten months of 2020, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.

The figures were down 18.23 percent, 13.64 percent, and 20.63 percent, respectively, against the same period last year.

More than 6,580 road accidents left 5,348 dead and 3,500 injured in the period.

Meanwhile, 58 people were killed and 18 injured in 73 railway accidents.

Fifty two accidents on waterways claimed the lives of 41 people and injured five others, while nine were killed in 10 maritime accidents.

In October alone, there were 1,299 traffic accidents that killed 580 people and injured 1,021 others, said Office Chief of the National Committee for Traffic Safety Nguyen Trong Thai./.

New details in Essex lorry case revealed at court

A British truck driver who discovered 39 dead Vietnamese migrants in a refrigerated lorry waited about 23 minutes before notifying police, a court was told on October 27.

Maurice Robinson, 26, had collected the sealed container from the southeast English port of Purfleet after it had arrived on a cargo ship from Zeebrugge in Belgium, and opened its doors shortly afterwards in nearby Thurrock in the early hours of October 23 last year.

Inside he found the bodies of the migrants who had suffocated to death after being trapped in the dark inside for at least 12 hours, in unbearably high temperatures.

However, instead of immediately calling police, Robinson made several phone calls to others accused of roles in the people-trafficking scheme, a prosecutor told London’s Old Bailey court.

He also drove the truck in a loop around the surrounding industrial area, taking 23 minutes before alerting officers, jurors in the trial of four men charged with involvement heard.

Robinson has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of the 39 migrants and to conspiring in people-smuggling.

Meanwhile, Eamonn Harrison, 23, who is said to have driven the truck to Zeebrugge, and Georghe Nica, 43, both deny 39 counts of manslaughter.

Harrison, Valentin Calota, 37, and Christopher Kennedy, 24, have pleaded not guilty to being part of a people-smuggling conspiracy. But Nica has pleaded guilty to that charge.

The trial, which began earlier this month, is expected to last up to six weeks.

Prosecutors have previously outlined that haulage company boss Ronan Hughes instructed Robinson via a Snapchat message to "give them air quickly but don’t let them out" once he picked up the container in Purfleet.

Hughes has also pleaded guilty to manslaughter and to conspiring in people-smuggling.

Jurors heard new written testimony that a cargo operator at Purfleet smelt a "decomposing smell" as he unloaded the trailer at around midnight - an hour before Robinson opened it.

On October 23 last year, bodies of 39 Vietnamese were discovered in the back of a refrigerated lorry at an industrial estate in Grays in Essex, near London.

Autopsies concluded that the provisional cause of death of the victims was a combination of hypoxia, or oxygen deprivation, and hyperthermia, or overheating, in an enclosed space./.

Fruit, vegetable exports expected to revive after nine-month slump

Fruit and vegetable exports are showing signs of recovery after a slump in the first three quarters of the year.

Dinh Gia Nghia, deputy general director of vegetable and fruit producer and exporter Doveco, said that COVID-19 did not affect the company much since large customers had faith in its ability to supply.

The company has a lot of orders for the rest of the year, he said, adding that the European Union–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is proving beneficial.

Before the EVFTA came into effect in August, exports of vegetables and fruits were down, with prices dropping as a result of lack of demand.

The first nine months of the year saw a 11 percent fall in exports, but the last quarter is seeing a recovery in terms of orders.

Nguyen Dinh Tung, chairman of fruit exporter Vina T&T Group, told Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper that many large markets continue to buy fruits from Vietnam, which could help businesses increase their exports to make up for the previous lack of sales.

The company had expected to see a big drop in exports this year, but is now confident they would be higher than last year, he said.

Exports of fruits and vegetables to the EU have increased since the trade deal took effect and removed tariffs.

Businesses also have major expansion plans to ensure future growth, and to make use of the EVFTA, they are focusing on modern technologies to process products that are popular in the EU.

Nguyen Quoc Toan, head of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s department of processing and agriculture market development, said the agricultural sector is making an effort in achieving this year’s export target of 40 billion USD, and fruits and vegetables are expected to contribute around 3.5 - 3.6 billion USD./.

Thai gov’t to accelerate North-Eastern traffic infrastructure construction

According to the Thai government’s plan, the traffic infrastructure under-construction in the North-Eastern region will be a key tool to stimulate the economy, especially tourism and border trade, bringing benefits to people in the area.

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-O-Cha has assigned Minister of Transport Saksayam Chidchob to follow up on the construction of roads, rail and air facilities in the northeastern region.

The infrastructure being constructed comprises the 196 kilometer-long Bang Pa-In - Nakhon Ratchasima Motorway, the 202 kilometer-long Nakhon Ratchasima- Khon Kaen road, the 6th Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge Ubon Ratchathani-Salawan, which will interconnect with the dual-track and high-speed train systems.

As for the rail system, there will be a high-speed track from Bangkok-Nhongkai, 9 routes of dual-track rail, which will facilitate transport in from Bangkok to this region and within the region itself.

Meanwhile, the air transport development plan will upgrade 9 airports, comprising 5 airports dedicated to flights to neighboring countries, 3 airports for secondary-tourism cities and 1 airport for sports tourism promotion./.

Flood-resilient house building programme benefits over 19,200 households

As many as 19,244 poor households in the central region have received support to build and repair their houses to become more resilient to storm and flooding, thanks to the Government’s policy to assist them in the field.

So far, 661.6 billion VND (28.76 million USD) has been spent on the work, including 249.6 billion VND from the State budget, 192billion VND of loans from the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies, and the rest from other sources.

The scheme covers 14 localities from Thanh Hoa to Binh Thuan, but Binh Thuan has been put out of the programme.

Six out of the 13 engaging localities have completed the allocation of the aid, while the rest has finished 70 percent.

Each household in poor localities received 14 million VND, while those in areas with extremely difficult conditions got 16 million VND each, and the remaining beneficiaries enjoyed 12 million VND each.

At the same time, soft loans have been offered to the households.

Over the years, programmes to support poor households in the central region to build and upgrade their houses to respond to storms and floods have helped ensure safety for the beneficiaries, thus contributing to the economic development in the localities.

Thanks to the programmes, the number of damaged houses and death toll causedby flooding were reduced to 126,000 and 57 in 2011, respectively, from 263,000 and 179 in 2009, showed the statistics from the Ministry of Construction.

The ministry reported that the programme to support locals in flood-hit localities in the central region inhouse construction and repairing has benefited more than 170,000 households, of whom 122,450 enjoyed newly-built houses.

Initial reports from localities showed that no houses built and upgraded with aids from the programme were seriously damaged in the recent flooding./.

PVF emerge victorious in final of U15 National Football Championship 2020

PVF Football Academy have been crowned as the new champions of the U15 National Football Championship-Next Media Cup after recording a resounding 4-2 win over SHB Da Nang FC on October 26, with the final being played in the southern province of Binh Duong.



The match marks the second time the teams faced each other during the tournament, with SHB Da Nang FC claiming victory during their first match in the qualifying round. However, in the final PVF changed their line-up to spring a tactical surprise against their opponents.

Anh Tuan of PVF opened the scoring in the 32nd minute from the penalty spot, with Gia Bao doubling the lead shortly after.

SHB Da Nang managed to pull a goal back in the 55th minute to make it 2-1, although their joy was short lived as Anh Tuan scored his second goal of the game one minute later to make the score 3-1 in favour of PVF.

PVF went on to dominate the remainder of the match and eventually recorded a 4-2 win over SHB Da Nang, lifting the trophy for the fourth time and securing the cash prize of VND50 million, equivalent to US$2,173.

SHB Da Nang FC came second, receiving a cash prize of VND30 million, equal to US$1,304.

Song Lam Nghe An (SLNA) and Becamex Binh Duong FCs came third in the tournament, and were therefore awarded VND20 million, US$869, each.

National Tennis Championships 2020 attracts 190 players

The National Tennis Championships 2020 – Hung Thinh Cup – kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on October 28, drawing the participation of 190 players from 15 clubs nationwide.



Number 1 Vietnam player Ly Hoang Nam and many other national contenders such as Nguyen Van Phuong, Le Quoc Khanh, Nguyen Thi Mai Huong and Si Boi Ngoc are competing in the tournament.

The players are competing in the men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles, men’s and women’s team categories.

The tournament, organized by the Vietnam Tennis Federation and the HCM City Department of Tourism, Sports and Tourism, is to assess the players’ progress and select prospects for the national tennis team in the lead up to SEA Games 31.

Vietnam will host SEA Games 31, the largest sporting event in Southeast Asia, from November 21 to December 2, 2021.

Đồng Tháp unveils programme to preserve endangered pink mandarin

The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Đồng Tháp has approved a project to preserve the specialty pink mandarin of its Lai Vung District, which is facing a threat of dying out, over the next five years.

To cost more than VNĐ73 billion (US$3.1 million), it involves growing the fruit on a total area of 546.63ha in the communes of Long Hậu, Tân Phước, Tân Thành, and Hòa Long.

The Lai Vung pink mandarin has only one harvest a year -- just before Tết (Lunar New year) -- and is one of the favourite fruits during the festival because of its beautiful colour, thin skin and sweet and unique flavour the fact it has few seeds.

It was first grown in the district 50 years ago, with farmers initially planting seeds and later switching to air layering.

The fruit grown in Lai Vung is sweeter than elsewhere because of its unique soil, but in recent years a large number of trees contracted dry root rot disease and died.

The district has around 800ha under the fruit, 300ha less than in 2015, according to its Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Of this, trees on 782.6ha have the disease.

Nguyễn Thanh Hùng, deputy chairman of the province People’s Committee, said the project would focus on zoning, using science technologies, training, advocacy, mechanism, farming techniques, seedling production, and using organic fertilisers.

The district plans to treat trees on 198.7ha as they are still growing well despite contracting the disease.

It will help plant trees on 347.92ha in the next three years, providing farmers with inputs for the first two years.

Farmers will be encouraged to use organic fertilisers made from rice straw and animal manure and added with trichoderma fungi to treat the dry root rot disease.

The province Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and Cần Thơ University have successfully trialled treatment of the disease since last year.

They teach farmers how to balance the use of chemical and organic fertilisers, prune disease-affected branches and roots and use bio-products to treat the disease.

Treated trees have recovered 80 – 90 per cent, according to the department’s Plant Cultivation Sub-department.

Nguyễn Văn Đầy, one of the participating farmers in Long Hậu Commune, uses rice straw and cow manure to make organic fertilisers to fertilise his mandarin trees and prevent inundation.

His trees have recovered 90 per cent and begun to bear fruit again, he said.

With guidance from agricultural officials, he uses organic fertilisers and this makes the soil spongy and helps cut costs by 40 per cent, he said.

Trần Thanh Tâm of the sub-department said after learning about the pilot models, farmers balance the use of chemical and organic fertilisers to stabilise the soil texture, make the soil fertile and spongy and enable the growth of useful microorganisms.

Not using a lot of chemical fertilisers unlike in the past also helps farmers reduce costs, he said.

Pink mandarins fetch an average price of VNĐ30,000 ($1.3) a kilogramme at the farm and a mature tree can produce 500kg annually.

Many pink mandarin orchards in Lai Vung also offer tourism services to visitors before Tết, taking advantage of the fact that the ripe pink fruits look beautiful.

Hà Nội to boost collective economy

Authorities in Hà Nội plan to boost the collective economy, focusing on measures to raise income for members and help the model achieve more efficient development in rural areas.

In recent years, the collective economic model developed strongly in Hà Nội. Efficient models of many cooperatives have yielded high economic returns, created jobs for local people and contributed to the city’s socio-economic development, especially in the new rural areas.



Figures from the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance show that there are more than 22,710 cooperatives in the whole country. Of that, 14,816 are agricultural cooperatives.

More than half of the cooperatives have operated effectively, bringing average income of approximately VNĐ45 million (US$1,942) per participant per year. Up to 38 per cent of total workers in these cooperatives are college and university graduates.

In Hà Nội, there are 1,545 cooperatives, including 1,015 cooperatives in the agriculture sector, 228 in industry and handicrafts; 230 in trade and services; 37 in transport; eight in construction; and 27 in other areas.

Vice chairman of the city's Cooperative Alliance Nguyễn Trung Thành said the city has strengthened the efficiency of management in the collective economic sector, overcoming weaknesses and developing it to contribute to sustainable poverty reduction, political stability and social security in the city.

The city aims to develop diverse types of the collective economy model. Six groups are available, including training on human resources; trade promotion and market expansion; new science and technology application; access to capital and cooperative development fund; participation in programmes on socio-economic development; and the establishment of cooperatives and unions of cooperatives.

Thành said the city has offered preferential policies on income tax, registration fees and other taxes for this model. Cooperatives operating in the fields of agriculture, forestry, fishery, and salt production are eligible for some other preferential policies in infrastructure investment; land allocation, land lease; and capital incentives due to natural disasters or epidemics.

Although the model has achieved positive results, it is still facing many challenges in the development of the collective economy model and cooperatives due to their small scale and limited competitive capacity.

Many cooperatives, especially agricultural ones, were not able to work out effective production and business plans. Most are small-scale with limited financial capacity and lack qualified workers.

Thành said the city has plans to boost the development of this economic model in the future.

By 2025, the city strives to establish 250-300 new cooperatives to raise the total number to 2,052 with 595,000 members and 51,300 workers.

By then, the average revenue of cooperatives is expected to increase to VNĐ1.2 billion ($51,770) and the monthly average income of workers will reach VNĐ5-7 ($215-301) million.

Source: VNA/VNN/VNS/SGGP/VOV/NDO/Dtinews