15/05/2020 19:31:18 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Vietnam not in condition to declare Covid-19 free yet: Official

 
 
15/05/2020    18:21 GMT+7

Vietnam should only declare Covid-19 free nationwide when all Covid-19 patients have been cured and there is no longer any risk of infection from overseas.

Vietnam has been able to control Covid-19 in the community, but is not in condition to declare the end of the pandemic nationwide, VnExpress quoted Assoc. Prof. Nguyen Huy Nga, former head of the General Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health as saying.

 Assoc. Prof. Nguyen Huy Nga, former head of the General Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health. Photo: TD

According to the Law on Prevention of Infectious Diseases, Vietnam, in order to be able to declare the end of an epidemic must meet the following conditions: no new case being detected after a certain period of time, meeting different conditions for each epidemic as prescribed by the Prime Minister, taking anti-epidemic measures in line with regulations, Nga cited.

He added that although Vietnam has controlled the Covid-19 pandemic in the community, the risk of infection is still there. In the time ahead, overseas Vietnamese will keep returning home. Even though they must undergo quarantine, there is still risk of contagion in isolation centers and in the community.

Vietnam should only declare Covid-19 free nationwide when all Covid-19 patients have been cured and there is no longer any risk of infection from overseas, Nga stressed.

 Colonel Ha The Tan, deputy director of the Institute of Military Preventive Medicine. Photo: Ngoc Thanh
 

According to Colonel Ha The Tan, deputy director of the Institute of Military Preventive Medicine, Vietnam should continue to restrict, control and isolate foreign arrivals, with a view to avoiding the risk of infection import.

"When will Vietnam declare the epidemic end? We have decided that until the country meets all the conditions and no new cases of infection are recorded," Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long told local media.

It’s been 29 days that Vietnam has not detected any new infection of Covid-19. Out of 288 cases as of May 14, 260 have been cured and discharged from hospital, accounting for 90% of the case toll.

Vietnam's reputation for preventing the Covid-19 epidemic has been enhanced. The World Health Organization, the US’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and international media have lauded Vietnam’s success in dealing with the pandemic. Hanoitimes

Anh Kiet

26 Vietnamese people volunteer to donate lungs to British pilot

As many as 26 Vietnamese people have volunteered to donate part of their lungs to save a critically ill British pilot, Vietnam’s 91st COVID-19 patient, the National Co-ordination Centre for Human Organ Transplantation has said.

 
 

.
Vietnamese ride-hailing drivers risk accidents with reckless driving
2 giờ trước 

Almost one-third of ride-hailing drivers in Vietnam have had a road accident, with an astounding 80% attributing the cause to their own risky driving, according to new research.

Prolonged heat wave expected
5 giờ trước 

A heat wave affecting many parts of Vietnam is expected to continue, with temperatures reaching as high as 35-38 degrees Celsius.

Traffic police to make random inspections from May 15
4 giờ trước 

Traffic police nationwide will have the right to stop any driver to check their vehicle registration certificate, driving license, vehicle insurance, certificate of technical safety and environmental protection and other vehicle documents.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 15
8 giờ trước 

Trillions of VND spent from Central budget to combat Covid-19

Education Ministry requires to collect suitable tuition fee for online teaching
3 giờ trước 

In its document to people’s committees in cities and provinces yesterday, the Ministry of Education and Training required private-run schools to collect suitable tuition fee for online teaching during Covid-19 closure.

VEC deputy general director arrested
4 giờ trước 

Le Quang Hao, deputy general director of State-run Vietnam Expressway Corporation, was arrested on May 11 over violations in the management of the Danang-Quang Ngai Expressway project.

Woman arrested for smuggling nearly 12,000 meth pills
5 giờ trước 

Police in the northern province of Son La on Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly smuggling meth in Moc Chau Plantation Town in Moc Chau District.

Ten killed, many injured as under-construction wall collapses in Dong Nai
8 giờ trước 

As of 5pm, the local medical sector confirmed 10 people were killed in the accident, including eight who died on the spot and two others at the district hospital.

Street food vendors required to wear face masks
6 giờ trước 

Street food vendors will have to wear face masks from now on while preparing food and drinks for customers and maintain a distance of at least one metre from customers, Hanoi’s Department of Health has said.

26 Vietnamese people volunteer to donate lungs to British pilot
8 giờ trước 

As many as 26 Vietnamese people have volunteered to donate part of their lungs to save a critically ill British pilot, Vietnam’s 91st COVID-19 patient, the National Co-ordination Centre for Human Organ Transplantation has said.

Fishermen stay within Vietnam's territorial waters
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY 9 giờ trước 

Despite China’s unilateral and unreasonable fishing ban in the East Sea, fishermen in central Vietnam are fishing within the country’s territorial waters in areas where sovereignty has been proven for generations.

Indonesian sailors from sunken ship return home
8 giờ trước 

Five crew members of the Indonesian vessel Jagal Raya, which sank in waters off the coast of the Mekong Delta’s Soc Trang province, were transferred to the Vietnam Ocean Shipping Agency’s branch in Can Tho (VOSA Can Tho) on May 14 for repatriation.

24 new imported COVID-19 cases confirmed, tally at 312
9 giờ trước 

Twenty four people returning to Vietnam on a flight from Russia have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, raising the total to 312, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported on May 15 morning.

Largest flower capital of northern region bustles again
PHOTOS 12 giờ trước 

Me Linh flower market has been bustling again since the lockdown period was lifted in Ha Loi Hamlet. Joy has returned to the faces of people from the flower gardens to every street corner in the hamlet.

VN Embassy takes necessary measures after murder of intern in Japan
POLITICS 9 giờ trước 

The Embassy of Vietnam in Japan is closely following the investigation into the murder of a Vietnamese technical intern and will carry out the necessary citizen protection measures to ensure his legitimate rights and interests.

Potential emerges for Typhoon Vongfong to enter East Sea
14/05/2020 

Typhoon Vongfong is moving towards the eastern waters of the Philippines with strong winds close to the centre of the storm reaching between 100km and 135km per hour and is likely to change its direction to enter the East Sea.

Two people register to donate lungs to British pilot in critical condition
14/05/2020 

A 40-year-old woman and a 70-year-old veteran have registered to donate their lungs to a seriously sick British pilot who was Vietnam’s 91st COVID-19 patient.

Ba Ria – Vung Tau reservoirs face dead water levels
14/05/2020 

Due to the prolonged dry season, water levels at many reservoirs in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau are at or lower than dead water levels.

Typhoon Vongfong makes landfall in Philippines
14/05/2020 

Typhoon Vongfong made a landfall in the central Philippines on May 14, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee.

Official faces murder charge in life insurance scam
14/05/2020 

The provincial People’s Procuracy in Dak Nong Province on Tuesday launched criminal proceedings against a commune official who allegedly killed his wife's nephew, then staged a vehicle fire to cover up the murder and claim insurance.

