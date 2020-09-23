Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
24/09/2020 12:24:27 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Vietnam poised to enter peak season for dengue fever in October and November

24/09/2020    08:39 GMT+7

Due to the nation’s location in the tropical region of Southeast Asia, Vietnam typically sees cases of dengue fever throughout the year, 

 although the number of cases are due to increase in the rainy season before reaching their peak in October and November.

Vietnam poised to enter peak season for dengue fever in October and November

This comes after the past three weeks has witnessed a sharp rise in cases of the mosquito-borne disease in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and a number of other provinces in the centre and south of the nation, including Quang Binh, Ben Tre, Binh Dinh, Binh Duong, and Long An.

As of September 14, the country had recorded a total of 70,585 cases of dengue fever, nearly half the number in comparison to the same period last year.

According to figures released by the Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health, 57% of cases were detected in the southern region, 33% were found in the central region, 6% of cases were discovered in the Central Highlands, whilst 4% occurred in the northern region.

 

Dr. Dang Quang Tan, head of the Department of Preventive Medicine, stated that a period between October and November would mark the peak season for dengue fever. This can largely be attributed to the weather becoming rainy and therefore favourable for the mosquito-borne disease, with Dr. Tan adding that people don’t have enough awareness regarding dengue prevention and control.

At present, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are among 10 cities and provinces to have recorded the highest number of dengue fever cases nationwide with 1,993 and 13,322 cases, respectively.

Hotspots include Phu Yen, Khanh Hoa, Binh Dinh, and Binh Duong provinces, all of which have recorded over 4,000 cases each.

The age group of infected cases had no change compared to previous years. Most of dengue cases in the northern, Central Highlands and central regions are over 15-years-old. VOV

People warned not to be complacent about dengue fever

People warned not to be complacent about dengue fever

Dengue fever cases dropped significantly in Vietnam during the first eight months of this year, but the country needed to remain vigilant as there were currently cases in 58 provinces and cities and the risk of a greater outbreak was extremely high.

 
 

.
Latest news

