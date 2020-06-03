Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
05/06/2020 09:52:08 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Vietnam prepares to face locust invasion

 
 
05/06/2020    09:49 GMT+7

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has made plans to deal with the coming locust plague including using military and weather radars to detect the locus.


 

According to the ministry, locust plague has been in several countries in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia. They ravaged Pakistan and arrived in India in late May. There's a chance that they will cross India to arrive in Bangladesh, Myanmar, Laos, China and Vietnam.

It's important to monitor the travelling path of the locusts and the invasion development. A remote alert will be raised when the locusts arrive in Bangladesh and a more urgent alert will be raised when they arrive in Myanmar, Laos or China.

Vietnam also needs an emergency plan if the locusts arrive in Vietnam without passing through previously mentioned countries.

The ministry suggested using military and weather radars to detect and monitor the locusts and prepare suitable pesticide spraying equipment for desert locusts. If the locust swarm is too widespread, a steering committee may be set up to mobilise the air force and chemical army branch to spray pesticide in places that are far from residential areas.

According to Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, millions of locusts were found to have covered 2,400 square metres of land in East African countries. They travelled at a speed of 13 km per hour and quickly destroyed the crops and threatened aviation safety. Up to 60 countries may be affected and one-fifth of the crops in the world will be damaged.

As of May 27, the locusts were still breeding and branching out.

Vietnam Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said a locust swarm could easily cover several kilometres and often travels with the winds. From afar, a large locust swarm looks like a black cloud moving at the height of 1,500 to 2,000 metres. Dtinews

VN agriculture ministry gears up for possible attack of desert locusts

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) is prompting preparations for the possibility of an invasion by desert locusts in the time ahead.

India combats locust attack amid Covid-19 pandemic

An invasion by desert locusts has hit large swathes of India and Pakistan in the middle of pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
Pregnant women cared for in quarantine
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

More than 200 pregnant women are currently being looked after by medical workers and soldiers at a quarantine centre.

Localities urged to monitor spread of COVID-19 at border areas
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

The risk of COVID-19 spreading at or near border areas still exists despite border checkpoints, according to Tran Dac Phu, a senior advisor at the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre at the Ministry of Health.

It is not time to give pay rise to public employees
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thi Lan Huong, a labour expert and a former Director of the Institute for Labour Science, in the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs, talks about PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s decision to delay the pay rise

Controversial mandatory daytime running lights scrapped: Transport ministry
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has removed a provision which mandates motorbikes' running lights to be always on during daytime in its draft revised Law on Road Traffic.

Over five million employees lose jobs due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Multiple businesses in Vietnam suspended or scaled down their operations, and over five million employees nationwide lost their jobs in the first five months of 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, 

Nun takes care of hundreds of orphanage children
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Thien An Orphanage is home to hundreds of abandoned children in Gia Lai Province.

HCM City improves quality of health care with 20 doctors per 10,000 people
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City has reached its goal to have 20 doctors per 10,000 people after implementation of a five-year programme on improving the quality of health care services for local residents.

Taxi ơi!
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

To avoid being detected and identified by traffic cameras, taxi drivers and motorbike taxi (xe ôm) drivers around the frequently-crowded Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi have been trying to find ways to partly obscure their vehicles’ number plates.

Singapore faces strong dengue fever outbreak
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Singapore might face a severe outbreak of dengue fever unless urgent community action is taken, the country’s National Environment Agency (NEA) warned on June 3.

Vietnam considers reopening bars, karaoke parlors: gov’t officials
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Many owners of bars and karaoke parlors have struggled with financial problems during the period of the closure, some even went bankrupt.

US bars passenger flights from China
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

It comes after Beijing refused requests by US airlines to resume flights to China.

Stalled vaccine programmes 'putting children's lives at risk'
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Covid-19 is disrupting immunisation campaigns and could cause many preventable deaths, experts warn.

Three Vietnamese universities named among Top 500 in Asia
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam has seen three representatives among Asia's 500 best universities this year.

Yet more time off school
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Kindergarten and primary students nationwide resumed their studies in the middle of last month after the longest Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday ever due to social distancing, triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 4
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Prompt response key to Vietnam’s success in COVID-19 fight: expert

Young volunteer doctors make changes in poor areas’ health care
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Young doctors who volunteer to work at district-level health facilities in provinces across the country have made significant changes to the public health care sector.

George Floyd death: New charges for all four sacked officers
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Ex-officer Derek Chauvin now faces second-degree murder, while three others face abetting charges.

Design contest for Kilometre Zero landmark in Hanoi opens
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

A contest to design the “Kilometre Zero landmark” - a national cultural symbol and important tourist destination in the area around Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake - was jointly launched on June 3 by the Vietnam Architecture magazine.

Remote health examination, treatment still has long way to go
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Experts discussed payments for remote health examination and treatment with health insurance during a conference held by the Ministry of Health on June 1 in Hanoi.

Coronavirus: Italy's Conte offers hope as travel restrictions end
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Italy ends travel restrictions almost three months after lockdown measures began.

