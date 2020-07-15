Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam ranks 90th in cost of living index rankings

16/07/2020    13:13 GMT+7

The nation has risen five places to reach 90th in terms of the cost of living index rankings for the middle of year as compiled by Numbeo.

vietnam ranks 90th in cost of living index rankings hinh 0

 A family of four in Ho Chi Minh City typically spends VND38 million a month (A screenshot of the Numbeo website)

The list calculates the cost of living index in Ho Chi Minh City to be 39.16, the highest figure nationwide. Indeed, a family of four typically spends VND38 million a month, while a single person spends approximately VND11 million.

In comparison to major global cities like New York, the cost of living in the southern metropolis is 60.84% lower, whilst the average rental price is 81.75% when compared to the American metropolis.

Elsewhere, Hanoi’s cost of living index is at 38.66, with the monthly cost of living for a four-member family in the capital being approximately VND37 million, with spending for an average person being roughly VND10 million a month.

Moreover, the average rental price for a home in Hanoi is 36.96% lower than that of Ho Chi Minh City.

 

At the top of Numbeo’s rankings, the Atlantic island of Bermuda is ranked in first place, followed by Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Japan.

The five countries with the lowest cost of living index are Pakistan, India, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan, and Syria. VOV

Young adults practise slow living amid COVID-19 crisis

“Life has turned completely upside down!” is the expression I have been hearing the most during the COVID-19 outbreak.

How are foreign teachers earning their living in the COVID-19 crisis?

Some teachers have lost their jobs as schools and foreign language centers have closed, while others have managed to find other jobs to overcome the difficult period.

 
 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 16
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

No new COVID-19 cases reported on July 16 morning

VN Central Highlands’ diphtheria cases rise to 84
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Six fresh cases of diphtheria have been confirmed in the Central Highlands provinces as of today, July 15, bringing total infections in the region to 84.

Vietnam university ranked among world’s top 400
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Ton Duc Thang University in HCM City has been named in the world’s top 400 and 500 in the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) this year.

Vietnam aims to be free of African swine fever by 2025
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam is targeting more than 90 percent of its communes and wards being free of African swine fever (ASF) by 2022 and the country being free of the disease by 2025.

HCM City's doctors separate conjoined twins
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Around 100 doctors and nurses at the HCMC Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital 1 and 2, Cho Ray Hospital and others in HCM City on July 15 took part in a successful operation to separate conjoined twins.

Vietnamese woman becomes mother after 20 years of infertility
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thi Minh, 43, holds her nine-month-old son in her arms with the great happiness of a mother.

Lost-and-found closet at bus station brings relief
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Nguyen Van Bac, 40, a security guard at the Hanoi-based Nuoc Ngam Bus Station, has cleaned the dirt on the glass of the lost-and-found closet and neatly arranged lost items from passengers every day for a decade.

Vietnam northern region to see early winter this year
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The northern region of Vietnam is forecasted to witness an early winter this year.

Cheerful burglar takes bath before stealing car
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People’s Court on July 3 sentenced a 34-year-old man to 10 years of imprisonment for theft.

Ly Son Islands' garlic gets GI recognition
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The National Office of Intellectual Property of Vietnam, under the Ministry of Science and Technology, has recognised the Geographical Indication (GI) for the Ly Son garlic products and more than 100 members of the Ly Son Garlic Association.

Thousands of youth join Green Summer Campaign
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

More than 350,000 young people and members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union are taking part in the 2020 Mua He Xanh (Green Summer), which began on Sunday in HCM City. 

Da Nang police bust US$32 million football gambling ring
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

Police operating in Da Nang successfully broke up an online football gambling ring on July 15 with the group worth US$32 million, equivalent to VND700 billion, all of which had been made from their crimes.

Earthquake hits off Binh Thuan coast, no tsunami warning
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

The waters off the coast of Binh Thuan province were hit by an earthquake reaching four on the Richter scale on the morning of July 15, but no tsunami warning has been issued shortly afterwards.

Hanoi approves Tu Lien Bridge's design plan
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

The Tu Lien Bridge has been touted as a new symbol of a dynamic Hanoi beside Hoan Kiem Lake and One-Pillar Pagoda which are famous icons of Hanoi culture and history.

Nearly two in three married women face violence from husbands: study
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

Nearly two in three married women, or almost 63%, have experienced one or more forms of physical, sexual, emotional and economic violence and controlling behaviours by their husbands in their lifetime, a study has found.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 15
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

 Vietnam reports no COVID-19 infections in community for three months

Hanoi strengthens hand, foot and mouth disease and diphtheria prevention
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

Hanoi’s Department of Health has asked preventive medicine units and facilities in the city to strengthen diseases prevention.

Red River flood diversion needs special treatment
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

Architect Dao Ngoc Nghiem, Vice President of the Vietnam Urban Development and Planning Association, talks on the need to grant a special policy for Hanoi on flood diversion on the Red River.

Man collects nails scattered on the road in Can Tho
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

Over the past four months, people of Can Tho City have become familiar with the image of an old man driving his motorbike up and down on the road.

Students change study abroad plans because of Covid-19, new policies
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

The Covid-19 pandemic and new policies applied by countries receiving foreign students have changed Vietnamese students’ study abroad plans.

