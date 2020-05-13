Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/05/2020 10:36:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam ranks second for COVID-19 response in global survey

 
 
14/05/2020    10:31 GMT+7

With an index score of 77, Vietnam is ranked second globally by its citizens for its COVID-19 response, and first among Southeast Asian countries, 

 according to a newly released study of over 23 countries and territories by Singapore-based social research agency Blackbox. 

Vietnam ranks second for COVID-19 response in global survey

Vietnamese citizens returning to Vietnam on May 9 are quarantined in the northern province of Hoa Binh. 

Only 14 per cent of Vietnamese citizens felt angry or frustrated during the crisis – the least of any country in the survey.  

94 per cent of Vietnamese felt that keeping the public informed on the virus with accurate information had worked in their favour in managing the pandemic, contributing to the country’s excellent performance in the fight against COVID-19, according to the study. 

David Black, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blackbox Research, said Vietnam’s impressive score reflects the country’s swift and strict measures to clamp down on the spread of the virus, as well as its regular and transparent communication with the public on ongoing case investigations.

 

“Vietnam’s effectiveness in curbing the spread of the virus so far has led to a heightened level of trust and confidence of citizens in their leaders, especially when we compare the country with some of its Southeast Asian neighbours who have at times struggled with testing, contact tracing and dealing with new clusters of cases,” said Black. 

Scoring 85, China tops the index with the most citizens rating its performance favourably. New Zealand is the only Western country with an index score exceeding the global average – implying that citizens in Western countries are generally less satisfied with their countries’ performances. 

Meanwhile, Japan ranks last with an index score of 16, due to its perceived poor political performance and business leadership, as well as lacklustre community performance, Blackbox said.  VNS

Vietnam’s COVID-19 crisis response can increase opportunities for the country to emerge as a leader at regional and global levels

Vietnam’s COVID-19 crisis response can increase opportunities for the country to emerge as a leader at regional and global levels

In addition to carrying out its significant and important responsibilities as a Non-Permanent Member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council for the 2020-21 period and as the ASEAN Chair in 2020, Vietnam has, so far, done remarkably well

Vietnam ranked among top post-pandemic travel destinations

Vietnam ranked among top post-pandemic travel destinations

The New York-based travel magazine Travel + Leisure has named Vietnam on its list of the top 17 destinations for tourists after the COVID-19 crisis ends.

 
 

Other News

.
Health experts call for more investment in nurses and midwives
Health experts call for more investment in nurses and midwives
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Health experts called for further investment in education, jobs and leadership for nurses and midwives at a ceremony to celebrate International Nurses Day (May 12) in Hanoi on Tuesday.

Prank police calls backfire on man
Prank police calls backfire on man
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Bac Giang Police are completing documents to fine a man for reporting false information when calling 113 – Vietnam’s police hotline.

WHO official feels safe in Vietnam, praising fast and effective COVID-19 response
WHO official feels safe in Vietnam, praising fast and effective COVID-19 response
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in Vietnam Kidong Park said he felt safe during his stay in Vietnam, commending the country’s fast and effective response against the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Farmer's blood club saves thousands of people
Farmer's blood club saves thousands of people
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Tran Phuoc Hung, 39, from Da Nang City is a farmer and founder of a blood donation club with more than 1,400 members who have helped save thousands of critical patients in the city and the nearby province of Quang Nam.

Devoted doctor in the fight against COVID-19
Devoted doctor in the fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Tran Thi Phuong Anh, 45, a doctor of Hai Ba Trung District’s Medical Centre, Hanoi, has been a bit busier than usual since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the city earlier this year.

HCM City policy would encourage couples to have more than one child
HCM City policy would encourage couples to have more than one child
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The HCM City Division of Population and Family Planning has proposed several policies that would help reduce child-raising costs for married couples and encourage them to have more than one child. 

Vietnamese people forego Government support, offer it to those in need
Vietnamese people forego Government support, offer it to those in need
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

More than 2,000 beneficiaries of the Government’s social welfare bailout package in Tho Xuan District in the central province of Thanh Hoa refused the support, claiming that the benefits should go to those in more desperate need.

30 pct. of disabled made unemployed by COVID-19: UNDP report
30 pct. of disabled made unemployed by COVID-19: UNDP report
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

A UNDP report has found that some 30 percent of respondents in Vietnam who have disabilities were made unemployed by the COVID-19 pandemic while another 49 percent saw their working hours cut.

Coronavirus: Japanese sumo wrestler dies at 28
Coronavirus: Japanese sumo wrestler dies at 28
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Shobushi, aged 28, was the first sumo wrestler diagnosed with Covid-19 and died of organ failure.

Dong Nai to widen HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway
Dong Nai to widen HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The People’s Committee of the southeastern province of Dong Nai has petitioned Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to approve the widening of the HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway to 10-12 lanes from four lanes.

Coronavirus: Brazil records highest daily rise in deaths
Coronavirus: Brazil records highest daily rise in deaths
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The country, which is at the centre of the Latin American outbreak, registers 881 deaths in a day.

Vietnam flies over 300 citizens from Russia home
Vietnam flies over 300 citizens from Russia home
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

A flight took off at Sheremetyevo airport, Moscow on May 12, bringing home over 300 overseas Vietnamese in Russia. It is expected to land in Van Don airport, Quang Ninh province on May 13 morning.

'Funky balls' could be added to banned drug list
'Funky balls' could be added to banned drug list
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The Government has asked the Ministry of Public Security to study and add recreational nitrous oxide balloons – also known as funky balls – to the list of drugs and precursor substances for strict management and supervision.

Education Ministry sets tough rules for schools to organize their own entrance exams
Education Ministry sets tough rules for schools to organize their own entrance exams
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has set very strict requirements for universities to organize entrance exams of their own.

Appeal court upholds sentence for former Da Nang leader
Appeal court upholds sentence for former Da Nang leader
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The Hanoi High-level Court on Tuesday upheld the jail sentence for a former Da Nang City’s leader Tran Van Minh and real estate mogul Phan Van Anh Vu for illicit deals involving State land and property, rejecting their appeal.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 13
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 13
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

People with disabilities among those most affected by COVID-19

Online use of public services continues to rise in HCM City
Online use of public services continues to rise in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  13/05/2020 

Concerns related to information security, complex administrative procedures and lack of transparency in processing applications mean many individuals and organisations are still reluctant to use online public services in HCM City, authorities said.

Flower village to revive production
Flower village to revive production
SOCIETYicon  13/05/2020 

Like other residents of Ha Loi Village in Hanoi’s Me Linh District, Nguyen Huy Ha rejoiced when their life seemed to be returning to normal after the lockdown period was lifted on May 6.

The 2020 high school examination: It never rains but it pours
The 2020 high school examination: It never rains but it pours
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

It took Phuong Linh, a twelfth grader at Hanoi-based Yen Hoa High School, a couple of days to digest the bitter reality before pulling herself together and preparing for the coming graduation examination in August.

Hanoi relaxes social distancing, but bars and karaoke venues remain closed
Hanoi relaxes social distancing, but bars and karaoke venues remain closed
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

The municipal authority of Hanoi has agreed to further relax social distancing restrictions on public transport, including on planes, trains, buses and boats, after 25 days of no community transmission cases of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 