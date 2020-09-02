Vietnam reports no new community COVID-19 infections for four days

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on September 2 morning, marking the fourth consecutive day without infections in the community.

The total number of COVID-19 cases detected in the country remained at 1,044, of whom 690 are locally transmitted, including 550 infections linked to the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang since July 25, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

As many as 735 out of the 1,044 patients have been successfully treated, while 34 others died of the disease. Most of the deceased were elderly patients with underlying health conditions.

Among the active patients, 27 tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 53 twice and 37 three times.

There are 66,946 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine across the country./.VNA