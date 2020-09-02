Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
02/09/2020 14:28:01 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Vietnam reports no new community COVID-19 infections for four days

02/09/2020    14:25 GMT+7

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on September 2 morning, marking the fourth consecutive day without infections in the community.

Vietnam reports no new community COVID-19 infections for four days hinh anh 1

The total number of COVID-19 cases detected in the country remained at 1,044, of whom 690 are locally transmitted, including 550 infections linked to the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang since July 25, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

As many as 735 out of the 1,044 patients have been successfully treated, while 34 others died of the disease. Most of the deceased were elderly patients with underlying health conditions.

 

Among the active patients, 27 tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 53 twice and 37 three times.

There are 66,946 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine across the country./.VNA

 
 

.
Hanoi streets colourful to celebrate National Day
Hanoi streets colourful to celebrate National Day
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

All streets in Hanoi are decorated with flags, flowers and banners to celebrate the 75th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2020).

Hanoi targets to fulfill education plan while preventing COVID-19
Hanoi targets to fulfill education plan while preventing COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Director of Hanoi Department of Education and Training Chu Xuan Dung talks about the city’s preparations for the new academic year in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Healthcare app allows customers to stay at home and order medicine
Healthcare app allows customers to stay at home and order medicine
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

It’s every mother’s nightmare. Late at night, child with a high-temperature and no pharmacy open to buy any medication.

Ha Tinh farmer turns wasteland into farm
Ha Tinh farmer turns wasteland into farm
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Six years ago, Doan Van Ha, 53, residing in Luu Vinh Son Commune, Thach Ha District took a risk and borrowed VND1 billion (US$42,860) from his friends and a local bank to turn a wasteland filled with rocks into a livestock and fruit tree farm.

Residents plant moss rose along rural roads to tackle littering
Residents plant moss rose along rural roads to tackle littering
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Huynh Thi Thu Huong, 46, waters moss roses she grows along a 100-metre section of a rural road linking to her house in Village 2, Quy Duc Commune, HCM City’s Binh Chanh District.

Border soldiers foster disadvantaged children
Border soldiers foster disadvantaged children
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Thirteen-year-old Po Loong Chuyen used to get up at 5am every Monday to walk to a boarding school 10 kilometres from his house. He only went home at the weekend and helped his grandfather on the farm.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia September 1
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 1
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

No new COVID-cases recorded on September 1 morning

Hanoi suspends pilot iParking service from September 1
Hanoi suspends pilot iParking service from September 1
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

After two years, Hanoi has put off the trial operation of iParking service from September 1 as it has fallen short of expectations.

Free stay permit waivers extended until September 30
Free stay permit waivers extended until September 30
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

Foreigners who entered Vietnam from March 1 can have their temporary stay permits automatically extended for another month until September 30, the Immigration Department announced on Monday.

D-exam group's highest scorer is girl from Hanoi
D-exam group's highest scorer is girl from Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Nguyen Ngoc Khanh from the High School for the Gifted under the Hanoi University of Education scored first in the D-exam group at the high school finals.

Runway upgrade at Tan Son Nhat int’l airport to finish in early 2021
Runway upgrade at Tan Son Nhat int’l airport to finish in early 2021
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Minister of Transport has urged contractors to complete the upgrade of four taxiways and one of HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat international airport’s two runways by the year-end to meet heightened travel demand for the Lunar New Year holiday. 

Quang Ninh: 450-kilo bomb unearthed
Quang Ninh: 450-kilo bomb unearthed
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

A bomb weighing 450 kilos was revealed while workers levelling a land plot in Dong Trieu Town, Quang Ninh Province.



A visit to Vietnam’s richest commune
A visit to Vietnam’s richest commune
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

Hai Minh in Hai Hau district in the northern province of Nam Dinh is a rural commune, but also  home to villas and mansions worth hundreds of thousands of USD. It is known as one of the richest rural communes in Vietnam.

11,000 high school students in Danang to be tested for Covid-19 before final exams
11,000 high school students in Danang to be tested for Covid-19 before final exams
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

The authorities of Da Nang City yesterday collected samples for Covid-19 tests for 11,000 students who are planning to attend the high school graduation exams on September 3-5. This task was scheduled to be completed within one day.

Hanoi students recycle corncobs, sell 34 tons within two months
Hanoi students recycle corncobs, sell 34 tons within two months
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

Seven students aged 13 to 16 in Hanoi have successfully turned corn cobs thrown away by farmers into products useful for cultivation and livestock.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 31
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 31
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

One more COVID-19 death and four new cases reported on Monday evening

Local people and grassroots health stations get support to fight COVID-19
Local people and grassroots health stations get support to fight COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

Five years ago, all doors to the future suddenly slammed in Hoang Thi Quyen’s face when her husband, the breadwinner of the family, died in an electrocution accident at work.

Vietnam to collect quarantine fees from September 1
Vietnam to collect quarantine fees from September 1
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

People who enter Vietnam at isolation facilities from September 1 will have to pay quarantine fees, with medical examinations and treatment costs covered by the State, 

Respected teacher of mathematics passes away
Respected teacher of mathematics passes away
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

Prof Dang Dinh Ang, an outstanding teacher who made a great contribution to the development of Vietnam’s mathematics, passed away on August 29 at the age of 94.

Female student becomes B-exam group's highest scorer
Female student becomes B-exam group's highest scorer
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

Nguyen Tran Ngoc Thao, who scored first in B-exam group at the high-school finals, has been leading an independent life for the last three years.

