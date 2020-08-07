Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
15/08/2020 09:22:32 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Vietnam reports one new case, another COVID-19 death

15/08/2020    08:06 GMT+7

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported one new imported case and another coronavirus-related death on August 15 morning.

The new infection case is quite special. This is a 41-year-old woman from Minh Thuan Commune, Vu Ban district in northern Nam Dinh province.

She had previously been living in Russia where she tested positive for COVID-19 and was treated. After recovering from the virus she was repatriated to Vietnam and immediately quarantined on arrival after landing on August 10.

She was tested again on August 11 and 13 the results revealed she was once again positive for coronavirus. She is being treated at the Nam Dinh General Hospital.

This is a quite special case because the time since the day the patient recovered from the disease until she got the positive test result is over 45 days.

Meanwhile, a 63-year-old man in Da Nang city became the 22nd fatality related to the cororavirus SARS-CoV-2. 

He had a number of underlying health conditions including end-stage renal failure, hypertension and heart failure. He had also been receiving dialysis treatment for a number of years.

 

He died of septic shock, multiple organ failure, pneumonia caused by Covid-19 and end-stage of renal failure.

There have now been a total of 930 people testing positive for the coronavirus since the first case was detected back in January. Of them, 329 are imported cases and quarantined upon their arrival. Up to now, 437 cases have been cured. 

Particularly, the country has recorded 461 community cases related to Da Nang since July 25.

Currently, nearly 116,000 people are under quarantine, of which more than 4,100 are isolated at the hospital, 26,000 people are isolated at quarantine zones, and more than 85,000 others are isolated at home.

