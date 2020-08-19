Vietnam reports two more COVID-19 cases

Vietnam reported two new COVID-19 infections this evening, both in Da Nang city, bring the national tally to 1,009.

Both new cases have tested positive for the virus after having direct contact with their relatives who are COVID-19 patients.

One of the patients is a 75-year-old woman living in Hoa Vang District. She is the mother of another infected person, patient number 780.

Another patient is a 47-year-old man living in Son Tra District who has three relatives infected with the coronavirus. The two new patients are being treated at Hoa Vang Field Hospital.

Among the total, 667 are in the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Of the remaining 464 patients, 134 have tested negative for the virus at least once.

On August 21, the Hue Central Hospital in central Thua Thuen-Hue province announced that a COVID-19 patient has recovered, after five tests conducted between August 16 and 20 were negative for the virus.

Meanwhile, three patients recovered from COVID-19 at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases including a 76-year-old man living on Hoang Hoa Tham Street, Hanoi.

The two others are a 13-year-old boy in northern Lang Son Province living with three other family members infected with SARS-CoV-2; and a 35-year-old man from central Quang Binh Province who returned from Equatorial Guinea.

By now, 545 COVID-19 cases in Vietnam have recovered. Among those still under treatment, 41 have tested negative once for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, 62 twice and 27 three times.

As many as 100,569 people having close contact with confirmed cases or arriving from pandemic-hit regions are under quarantine at present.

Twenty-five fatalities have been reported in Vietnam since the epidemic broke out in the country in late January. All of them have been registered after the second outbreak started in Da Nang in late July.

Thuy Hanh