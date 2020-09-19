Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/09/2020 13:04:55 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam rises to 57th on list of world’s most powerful passports

21/09/2020    08:19 GMT+7

Vietnam has climbed to 57th on a list of the most powerful passports in the world, according to the latest report by Haley Passport Index issued in September.

According to Haley Passport Index, Vietnam climbs to 57th on list of world’s most powerful passports

According to Haley Passport Index, Vietnam climbs to 57th on list of world’s most powerful passports
 


The most recent update to the rankings comes following the global spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Passport Index, commissioned by Arton Capital, a global financial advisory firm based in Singapore, indicates that Vietnam scored 46 points, ranking 57th, an improvement from July’s rankings when Vietnam stood at 89th out of 107 nations.

The African countries of Chad and the Central African Republic were ranked alongside Vietnam with the same number of points.

Elsewhere in Asia, Brunei is in 29th position with 78 points, followed by Indonesia in 44th, Thailand in 45th, Timor-Leste in 51st place, the Philippines in 54th, and Laos down in 58th.

 

At the top of the list were Japan and New Zealand that shared first spot. Both countries’ citizens are able to visit 125 countries and territories worldwide without the need to apply for a visa.

Furthermore, Belgium, Germany, Australia, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and the Republic of Ireland shared second place, with Denmark, France, Finland, Italy, Spain, and the Republic of Korea coming third.

Most notably, Singapore lost its position at the top of the list as the island nation dropped 88 points from 190 points, leaving them ranked in 23rd place alongside the United States.

The world’s weakest passports are those from poorer countries suffering ongoing conflicts, including the likes of Syria, Somalia, Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. Passport holders from these nations are only able to visit between 30 and 37 different countries without the need to obtain a visa. VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Barbers trim the cost of hair cuts for people in Mekong Delta
Barbers trim the cost of hair cuts for people in Mekong Delta
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Le Van Vung, the owner of four hair salons in Can Tho City, regularly organises trips offering free haircuts to needy people in remote areas of the Mekong River Delta.

Student with maximum score 30/30 in B-exam group studies 8 hours a day
Student with maximum score 30/30 in B-exam group studies 8 hours a day
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

With a total 30/30 score for three B-group exam subjects, Nguyen Le Vu has become the only examinee achieving a maximum score on these subjects at the national high school final examination.

Vietnam to resume some international flights, set up quarantine process
Vietnam to resume some international flights, set up quarantine process
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

The aviation authorities of China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan (China) have asked Vietnam to clarify the immigration process, isolation and medical requirements for international flights.

No new cases recorded on late Sept. 20, keeping COVID-19 tally unchanged
No new cases recorded on late Sept. 20, keeping COVID-19 tally unchanged
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

The COVID-19 tally in Vietnam remained at 1,068 as of 6pm of September 20, as there were no new infections to report over the last 12 hours.

Foreign experts come to speed up HCM City metro project
Foreign experts come to speed up HCM City metro project
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

More foreign experts have come to HCM City to hasten a local metro project which is expected to have its first train arrive in October.

Over 340 Vietnamese in US flown home safely
Over 340 Vietnamese in US flown home safely
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

More than 340 Vietnamese citizens in the US were repatriated on a flight that landed at Van Don International Airport, the northern province of Quang Ninh, on September 20.

Viet Duc Hospital gives gift of life with 23 organ transplants
Viet Duc Hospital gives gift of life with 23 organ transplants
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

For the first time in its history, doctors at Viet Duc Hospital in Hanoi successfully carried out 23 organ transplants within 13 days.

Vietnam has no new COVID-19 case on Sept. 20 morning
Vietnam has no new COVID-19 case on Sept. 20 morning
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report on September 20 morning, keeping the national count at 1,068, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Couple open free classes for poor children in Kon Tum
Couple open free classes for poor children in Kon Tum
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

A Kâm and his wife Y Thoa have been running free classes for about 30-40 poor children for more than five years in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.

Who can enter Vietnam as from September 15?
Who can enter Vietnam as from September 15?
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

The Prime Minister has agreed to gradually open Vietnam’s skies to six international air routes as of September 15 after the COVID-19 pandemic is under control. Who are able to enter Vietnam, and what are requirements?

Vietnam Airlines conducts first routine international flight since pandemic
Vietnam Airlines conducts first routine international flight since pandemic
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

For the first time in six months, Vietnam Airlines' first routine international commercial flight took off from Hanoi on September 19 morning, heading to Japan.

Thousands in Hanoi have to live with contaminated water
Thousands in Hanoi have to live with contaminated water
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

A quarter of a million households in Hanoi's Thanh Oai and My Duc districts are having to use contaminated water as they are still not connected to the city's fresh water system.

Tra Vinh loses $43m to saltwater intrusion, drought damage
Tra Vinh loses $43m to saltwater intrusion, drought damage
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Saltwater intrusion and drought in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tra Vinh caused a total damage of VND1 trillion (US$43 million) to agricultural production in the 2019-20 dry season.

Vietnam to resume more int’l flights in "controlled" manner
Vietnam to resume more int’l flights in "controlled" manner
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told the Ministry of Transport to continue to plan the resumption of more international flights, but in a “controlled” manner.

Two-time int’l Olympiad gold medallists to receive first-class Labour Order
Two-time int’l Olympiad gold medallists to receive first-class Labour Order
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Students who win a gold medal at International Olympiads, or triumph at science and engineering fairs (ISEF) for two consecutive times, 

Localities deal with consequences of Storm Noul
Localities deal with consequences of Storm Noul
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

At least one person was killed, 29 were injured and more than 1,700 houses’ roofs were blown away after Storm Noul made landfall in Quang Bình and Thua Thien-Hue provinces at around 10am on Friday morning.

Body of missing Vietnamese trainee in Japan found
Body of missing Vietnamese trainee in Japan found
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Japanese search and rescue forces have found the body of a Vietnamese trainee who went missing in a mudslide triggered by Typhoon Haishen, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka said on September 18.

Digital knowledge for a smart university
Digital knowledge for a smart university
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Doctor Nguyen Hoang Son, director of the Centre for Information and Libraries at the Hanoi National University of Education, and Vice President of the Vietnam Libraries Association, talks about the development of a digital centre 

Man donates family cemetery land to build school
Man donates family cemetery land to build school
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Hundreds of students and teachers of Xam Khoe Secondary have received an education over the last decade, thanks to Ha Minh Thiet's donation of nearly 8,000 sq.m of his family’s cemetery land in 2010 

The four most expensive mushrooms sought by wealthy Vietnamese
The four most expensive mushrooms sought by wealthy Vietnamese
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Although the price of these species of mushrooms is up to millions of VND, they are still favored by the wealthy in Vietnam.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 