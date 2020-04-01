Vietnam’s 32nd COVID-19 patient discharged, confirms will lead charity fund

Vietnam's 32nd COVID-19 patient, who returned to Vietnam from London by private jet, was given the all clear on Tuesday.

Tiên Nguyễn (second, left) presented flowers and gifts to doctors and nurses of HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases. — Photo courtesy of Tiên Nguyễn

On her Instagram, 24-year-old Tiên Nguyễn expressed her gratitude to the doctors and nurses at the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases where she had been treated for 22 days since March 9.

She also announced she will officially take charge of her family-owned IPP Group’s charity fund.

Her parents, tycoons Johnathan Hạnh Nguyễn and Lê Hồng Thuỷ Tiên, have donated VNĐ30 billion (US$1.28 million) to COVID-19 response measures and offered 5,000sq.m duty-free supermarket in Tây Ninh Province to set up a makeshift quarantine area.

Tiên Nguyễn was reportedly in close contact with the 17th patient, who marked Việt Nam’s second phase of the fight against COVID-19 and was also discharged on Monday. She is an influencer on Instagram with more than 180,000 followers.

Two other recoveries have been confirmed in Ninh Thuận Province by the Ministry of Health.

The 61st patient is a 42-year-old Vietnamese man who tested positive for SARS-CoV-19 on March 15 - the first case reported in Ninh Thuận Province.

The 67th patient is a 36-year-old Vietnamese man who was hospitalised on March 17.

As of Wednesday, Việt Nam had successfully treated 60 of its 212 confirmed cases. — VNS