Vietnam's most modern bus station opens in HCM City

The new Mien Dong Bus Station in HCM City’s District 9 will start operation on October 10 after a long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new Mien Dong Bus Station

Construction of the new Mien Dong Bus Station, which is the country's largest bus station with investment of over VND4trillion ($174 million), started in April 2017. It was first scheduled to open at the beginning of 2018 but then had to be delayed several times due to various reasons, including the pandemic.

Covering 16 hectares in HCM City's District 9 and Binh Duong Province's Di An District, the new station is nearly three times larger than the old one.

The station is designed to serve about 21,000 passengers per day, with a total number of 1,200 buses. This will increase to 52,000 passengers and over 1,800 buses on peak days. It is expected to reduce traffic in the city centre, particularly in areas around the old station.

The new station will be connected with HCM City's Metro Line No 1 that will run between Ben Thanh Terminal in District 1 and Suoi Tien Terminal in District 9.

Other bus stations in HCM City include Mien Tay (Western) Bus Station in Binh Tan district, An Suong Bus Station in Hoc Mon district and Nga Tu Ga Bus Station in District 12.

Photos of the station:

The new Mien Dong bus station from the outside.

The ticket counter has been completed.

The screen of trip information, ticket prices.

Information is displayed in Vietnamese and English.

Several rows of hard seats and upholstered seats are in the terminal lobby for passengers.

The seats are designed like those in an airport.

The bus station is equipped with large screens for passengers to log into the system to check information of bus trips and travel schedules.



In the near future, a screen of up to 9m2 will be arranged at the departure area to inform passengers about the travel route of passenger cars. From here, passengers only need to step out the door to get on the car, not worry about the sun or rain.

Inside the spacious and comfortable bus station, which is equipped with a professional fire protection system.



Fire extinguishing equipment are arranged inside the station.

On the ground floor, there are two lifts for passengers to move to the 2nd, 3rd and 4th floors.

The green area outside the bus station highlights the modern beauty of this station.