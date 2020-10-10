Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam's most modern bus station opens in HCM City

10/10/2020    12:22 GMT+7

The new Mien Dong Bus Station in HCM City’s District 9 will start operation on October 10 after a long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bến xe hiện đại nhất Việt Nam chờ ngày khai trương

The new Mien Dong Bus Station

Construction of the new Mien Dong Bus Station, which is the country's largest bus station with investment of over VND4trillion ($174 million), started in April 2017. It was first scheduled to open at the beginning of 2018 but then had to be delayed several times due to various reasons, including the pandemic.

Covering 16 hectares in HCM City's District 9 and Binh Duong Province's Di An District, the new station is nearly three times larger than the old one.

The station is designed to serve about 21,000 passengers per day, with a total number of 1,200 buses. This will increase to 52,000 passengers and over 1,800 buses on peak days. It is expected to reduce traffic in the city centre, particularly in areas around the old station.

The new station will be connected with HCM City's Metro Line No 1 that will run between Ben Thanh Terminal in District 1 and Suoi Tien Terminal in District 9.

Other bus stations in HCM City include Mien Tay (Western) Bus Station in Binh Tan district, An Suong Bus Station in Hoc Mon district and Nga Tu Ga Bus Station in District 12.

Photos of the station:

Bến xe hiện đại nhất Việt Nam chờ ngày khai trương

The new Mien Dong bus station from the outside.

Bến xe hiện đại nhất Việt Nam chờ ngày khai trương
The ticket counter has been completed.
Bến xe hiện đại nhất Việt Nam chờ ngày khai trương
The screen of trip information, ticket prices.
Bến xe hiện đại nhất Việt Nam chờ ngày khai trương
Information is displayed in Vietnamese and English.
 
Bến xe hiện đại nhất Việt Nam chờ ngày khai trương
Bến xe hiện đại nhất Việt Nam chờ ngày khai trương
Several rows of hard seats and upholstered seats are in the terminal lobby for passengers.
Bến xe hiện đại nhất Việt Nam chờ ngày khai trương
The seats are designed like those in an airport.
Bến xe hiện đại nhất Việt Nam chờ ngày khai trương
The bus station is equipped with large screens for passengers to log into the system to check information of bus trips and travel schedules.
Bến xe hiện đại nhất Việt Nam chờ ngày khai trương
Bến xe hiện đại nhất Việt Nam chờ ngày khai trương

In the near future, a screen of up to 9m2 will be arranged at the departure area to inform passengers about the travel route of passenger cars. From here, passengers only need to step out the door to get on the car, not worry about the sun or rain.

Bến xe hiện đại nhất Việt Nam chờ ngày khai trương

Inside the spacious and comfortable bus station, which is equipped with a professional fire protection system.

Bến xe hiện đại nhất Việt Nam chờ ngày khai trương
Fire extinguishing equipment are arranged inside the station.
Bến xe hiện đại nhất Việt Nam chờ ngày khai trương

On the ground floor, there are two lifts for passengers to move to the 2nd, 3rd and 4th floors.

Bến xe hiện đại nhất Việt Nam chờ ngày khai trương
Bến xe hiện đại nhất Việt Nam chờ ngày khai trương
Bến xe hiện đại nhất Việt Nam chờ ngày khai trương
Bến xe hiện đại nhất Việt Nam chờ ngày khai trương
Bến xe hiện đại nhất Việt Nam chờ ngày khai trương

The green area outside the bus station highlights the modern beauty of this station.

Bến xe hiện đại nhất Việt Nam chờ ngày khai trương

The new Mien Dong bus station is located at the gateway of HCMC. In the future it will be connected to metro line No. 1 to help passengers travel more conveniently.

Bến xe hiện đại nhất Việt Nam chờ ngày khai trương

In front of the Mien Dong bus station, projects to connect traffic with the Hanoi Highway and the infrastructure connected to metro station 1 are under construction.

Bến xe hiện đại nhất Việt Nam chờ ngày khai trương


The new operation of the Mien Dong bus station will help reduce traffic pressure in the inner city area of Ho Chi Minh City.

Tuan Kiet

 
 

