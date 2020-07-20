Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam's northern region to expect rains in the coming days

20/07/2020    15:22 GMT+7

The long heat wave in the northern region will end on July 20 as rains and rainstorms spread until July 22. 

Rains and rainstorms will spread in the northern region. The northwest area and Cao Bang, Bac Kan, Lang Son, Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang and Thai Nguyen provinces will have 50-150mm of rainfall per 24 hours. There may be hail and cyclone during the storms. The rains will mostly occur at night and early morning and last until July 22.

Because of the rains, floods with an amplitude of 2-4 metres have also been forecasted on the Red River and Thai Binh River. Warnings over flash floods and landslides in the mountainous provinces of Lai Chau, Son La, Lao Cai, Yen Bai and Ha Giang have been raised.

The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has asked the locality authorities to monitor the situation and issue guidance timely.

 

The long heatwave in the north ended on July 20. The average temperatures are around 32 to 35 degrees. The temperatures in the mountainous areas are 30-33 degrees. However, another heatwave will begin on July 23 as the temperatures are set to rise to 37 degrees.

In the central region, the heatwave that started on July 6 is still ravaging the area. The temperatures from Nghe An to Quang Tri provinces are 35-39 degrees. Provinces and cities from Danang to Binh Thuan have the average temperatures of 33-36 degrees. The UV index in Danang stays at 8-10 which threatens the health of the travellers.

The Central Highlands and the southern region will still have rains at night. The highest temperatures in the Central Highlands are 29-32 degrees and 31-34 degrees in the southern region. Dtinews/Tien Phong

