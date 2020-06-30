Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam set for last national consultation before British pilot returns to UK

 
 
30/06/2020    16:44 GMT+7

Groups of leading Vietnamese health specialists are poised to meet for the sixth national consultation this week to check on the progress of a British pilot to determine if he is healthy enough to be discharged from hospital 

and be put on a long-haul flight back to the UK on July 12.

vietnam set for last national consultation before british pilot returns to uk hinh 0
The British pilot drinks water from a bottle with help from the medical staff at Cho Ray Hospital, HCMC, June 22, 2020. Photo courtesy of Cho Ray Hospital

The consultation will take place following a request by the British Embassy, with the aim of giving a comprehensive assessment of the country’s 91st novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patient’s health. This includes checking his respiratory functions and motor skills before the pilot takes the 12-hour long flight, according to a statement issued by the COVID-19 treatment sub-committee under the Ministry of Health on June 30.

If the man’s health comes up to the necessary standards, he then could soon be leaving Vietnam with the assistance of local health specialists.

The British pilot, who works for national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, has now spent a total of 104 days receiving treatment. In terms of his health condition, he has just entered the 18th consecutive day of being disconnected from the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), a life support machine.

 

The man is now able to communicate well verbally with doctors, sit up, walk a few steps on his own, and is able to eat without any medical intervention.

A Vietnam Airlines flight is set to depart for the UK on July 12 in order to bring home stranded citizens who have been hit by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At present “patient 91” is receiving treatment at Ho Chi Minh City-based Cho Ray hospital and has subsequently tested negative for the virus. He is recovering well, and is expected to depart from Hanoi on the flight. VOV

The British Embassy in Hanoi has sent a note to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health, requesting for repatriation of the British pilot infected with the coronavirus, the most severe case in Vietnam.

Stephen Cameron spent 68 days on a ventilator but beat the odds to survive coronavirus.

 
 

