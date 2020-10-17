Vietnam to brace for super typhoon Goni

Super typhoon Goni packing winds of more than 200kph is entering the East Sea and is forecast to head toward Vietnam, which has been ravaged by recent storms, in a couple of days.

Super Typhoon Goni is expected to hit Vietnam on November 4. (Photo: VNDMS)

Super typhoon Goni has intensified into the strongest storm on earth this year and it is on its way towards the Philippines.

At 07.00am October 31, Goni was located 810km east of the Philippines’ Luzon island, with winds gusting more than 220kph, according to the National Centre of Hydro-meteorological and Forecasting of Vietnam.

Though Goni is expected to weaken a bit ahead of landfall in the Phillippines on November 1, it is still likely to cause a major disaster, experts warned.

The typhoon will then enter the East Sea and may threaten central Vietnam which has been devastated by subsequent storms during the past month.

It will move west after entering the East Sea and may continue to weaken and change its course a bit due to the impact of a cold spell moving southward.

Goni is forecast to slam into storm-weary Vietnam on November 4.

Four tropical storms hit Vietnam in October, causing severe flooding in the central region. Flashfloods and landslides have so far left 230 people dead and dozens missing. VOV