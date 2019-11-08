Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
27/07/2020 17:50:01 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Vietnam to issue E-VISA to citizens from 80 countries since July

27/07/2020    15:35 GMT+7

The Government has issued e-visa to citizens from 80 countries since July 1 this year, according to its latest Resolution No. 79/NQ-CP.

These countries are: Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Ireland, Iceland, Austria, Poland, Belarus, Belgium, Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Bulgaria, United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Canada, Qatar, Germany, Chile, Colombia, India, Czech Republic, Andorra, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Croatia, Cuba, Denmark, Cyprus, Timor Leste, Estonia, Georgia, Republic of Korea, United States of America, Hungary, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Russia, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Micronesia, Malta, Macedonia, Mexico, Myanmar, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Nauru, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Palau, Panama, Finland, France, Fiji, Philippines, Marshall Islands, Salomons Islands, Romania, Western Samoa, San Marino, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, China (including Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR passport holders, not apply to Chinese e-passport holders), Uruguay, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

Visitors with e-visas can enter Viet Nam at eight international airports, or arrive via land at 16 international border gates and via sea at 13 ports across the country.

Specifically, e-visas are accepted at Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat, Cam Ranh, Da Nang, Cat Bi, Can Tho, Phu Quoc and Phu Bai international airports.

 

Sixteen land border gates are: Tay Trang (Dien Bien Province), Mong Cai (Quang Ninh Province), Huu Nghi (Lang Son Province), Lao Cai (Lao Cai Province); Na Meo (Thanh Hoa Province), Nam Can (Nghe An Province), Cau Treo (Ha Tinh Province), Cha Lo (Quang Binh Province), La Lay, Lao Bao (Quang Tri Province), Bo Y (Kon Tum), Moc Bai, Xa Mat (Tay Ninh Province), Tinh Bien, Song Tien (An Giang Province), and Ha Tien (Kien Giang).

Thirteen seaports are: Hon Gai, Cam Pha (Quang Ninh Province), Hai Phong (Hai Phong City), Nghi Son (Thanh Hoa Province), Vung Ang (Ha Tinh Province), Chan May (Thua Thien-Hue Province), Da Nang (Da Nang City), Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa Province), Quy Nhon (Binh Dinh Province), Dung Quat (Quang Ngai Province), Vung Tau (Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province), HCMC (HCMC), Duong Dong (Kien Giang Province). VGP

From the beginning of July, residents from a number of countries worldwide will be allowed to enter Vietnam using e-visas.

 
 

Hanoi tops nation in literate rate among people aged above 15
SOCIETY 

Up to 99.2 percent of Hanoians aged above 15 are literate, the highest level among the country’s 63 provinces and cities, according to a report of the municipal Party Committee on the city’s education and training.

Vietnamese team enjoy big win at European Physics Olympiad 2020
SOCIETY 

A team made up of Vietnamese students achieved success at the European Physics Olympiad 2020 in Satu Mare, Romania, winning one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

Vietnam hailed for wise investment in health care
SOCIETY 

Wise investment in health care is one of the factors leading to Vietnam’s spectacularly effective COVID-19 response, said an article published on the Japan Times on July 26.

Nearly 80,000 tourists remain stranded in Da Nang
SOCIETY 

It is estimated that there are roughly 80,000 passengers traveling to and from the central city of Da Nang, 

Hundreds donate blood to save Quang Binh accident victims
SOCIETY 

Hundreds of volunteers have come to a hospital in the central province of Quang Binh to donate blood to save victims of a tragic traffic accident.

HCMC accelerates site clearance for second metro line project
SOCIETY 

As the site clearance for HCMC’s second metro line project has fallen behind schedule, districts covered under the project such as Tan Binh, 10 and 12 have now begun accelerating the process.

Vietnam to set up at least 10,000 more quarantine rooms
SOCIETY 

Following the prime minister’s directive over the need to set up at least 10,000 more quarantine rooms,

Hanoi tightens foreign entry as community coronavirus infections found
SOCIETY 

People upon entry will have to be quarantined and tested for SARS-CoV-2 at least twice.

Vietnam repatriates more than 16,000 nationals since April
SOCIETY 

Vietnam offers free-of-charge quarantine for locals, including repatriated people.

Vietnam: Two more found positive for coronavirus, taking total count to 420
SOCIETY 

Two more people, one from Quang Ngai and another from Da Nang, were found infected with the novel coronavirus on July 26 afternoon, raising the nation's total COVID-19 infections to 420, the Ministry of Health announced.

Chinese national arrested for illegally bringing foreigners to Vietnam
SOCIETY 

A Chinese national was arrested in Da Nang City as he brought foreigners to Viet Nam illegally, confirmed Major General Vu Xuan Vien, Director of the Da Nang Municipal Police Department.

How a Chinese agent used LinkedIn to hunt for targets
SOCIETY 

Dickson Yeo, a PhD student-turned-agent, targeted Americans that had access to private information.

Road accident in Quang Binh province kills at least 13
SOCIETY 

At least 13 people have been killed and dozens injured after a coach overturned in the central province of Quang Binh.

Airlines to increase flights departing from Da Nang: CAAV
SOCIETY 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) will soon grant permission to airlines to maximise number of flights leaving the central city of Da Nang amid new developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, 

North Korea on alert over 'first suspected coronavirus case'
SOCIETY 

State media say a defector who returned from South Korea has Covid-19 symptoms.

Registration for university in 2020 witnessing unexpected fluctuation
SOCIETY 

Through preliminary statistics on registration quantity via high school graduation exam in 2020, many universities nationwide are reporting an unanticipated reduction compared to 2019.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 26
SOCIETY  26/07/2020 

 Social distancing rules applied in Danang from Sunday afternoon

Hanoi suggested to build new airport to boost economic linkages
SOCIETY 

Enhanced transport infrastructure would help expand the development to Hanoi’s southern part and form economic triangles of Hanoi – Hai Phong – Quang Ninh and Hanoi – Thanh Hoa – Nghe An.

Covid-19 plunges Vietnam's ethnic minority households into poverty: UNDP
SOCIETY  26/07/2020 

The coronavirus pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on vulnerable households in Vietnam, especially those belonging to ethnic minority people, migrant and informal workers, 

Foreign experts required to test for coronavirus before entering Vietnam
SOCIETY  26/07/2020 

The tests should be carried out by facilities approved by Vietnam or certified by the World Health Organization (WHO).

