Vietnam to issue E-VISA to citizens from 80 countries since July

The Government has issued e-visa to citizens from 80 countries since July 1 this year, according to its latest Resolution No. 79/NQ-CP.

These countries are: Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Ireland, Iceland, Austria, Poland, Belarus, Belgium, Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Bulgaria, United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Canada, Qatar, Germany, Chile, Colombia, India, Czech Republic, Andorra, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Croatia, Cuba, Denmark, Cyprus, Timor Leste, Estonia, Georgia, Republic of Korea, United States of America, Hungary, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Russia, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Micronesia, Malta, Macedonia, Mexico, Myanmar, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Nauru, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Palau, Panama, Finland, France, Fiji, Philippines, Marshall Islands, Salomons Islands, Romania, Western Samoa, San Marino, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, China (including Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR passport holders, not apply to Chinese e-passport holders), Uruguay, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

Visitors with e-visas can enter Viet Nam at eight international airports, or arrive via land at 16 international border gates and via sea at 13 ports across the country.

Specifically, e-visas are accepted at Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat, Cam Ranh, Da Nang, Cat Bi, Can Tho, Phu Quoc and Phu Bai international airports.

Sixteen land border gates are: Tay Trang (Dien Bien Province), Mong Cai (Quang Ninh Province), Huu Nghi (Lang Son Province), Lao Cai (Lao Cai Province); Na Meo (Thanh Hoa Province), Nam Can (Nghe An Province), Cau Treo (Ha Tinh Province), Cha Lo (Quang Binh Province), La Lay, Lao Bao (Quang Tri Province), Bo Y (Kon Tum), Moc Bai, Xa Mat (Tay Ninh Province), Tinh Bien, Song Tien (An Giang Province), and Ha Tien (Kien Giang).

Thirteen seaports are: Hon Gai, Cam Pha (Quang Ninh Province), Hai Phong (Hai Phong City), Nghi Son (Thanh Hoa Province), Vung Ang (Ha Tinh Province), Chan May (Thua Thien-Hue Province), Da Nang (Da Nang City), Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa Province), Quy Nhon (Binh Dinh Province), Dung Quat (Quang Ngai Province), Vung Tau (Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province), HCMC (HCMC), Duong Dong (Kien Giang Province). VGP