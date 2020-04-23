Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/09/2020 12:28:50 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam to resume some international flights, set up quarantine process

21/09/2020    10:51 GMT+7

The aviation authorities of China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan (China) have asked Vietnam to clarify the immigration process, isolation and medical requirements for international flights.

Vietnam to resume some international flights, set up quarantine process

Vietnam is ready to reopen international air routes.

The Ministry of Transport has sent a document to Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, referring to the difficulties in reopening international commercial air routes carrying regular passengers to Vietnam.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Finance has not issued instructions to the agencies to collect tolls from passengers entering Vietnam.

Ministries, agencies and the local People's Committees, businesses, hotels and factories have not had a process to manage and supervise people who are allowed to enter Vietnam. There are no criteria for those who are from a third country in transit at six places with regular international commercial flights to Vietnam.

The Ministry of Health has not issued guidelines for medical isolation for passengers from commercial flights. The Ministry of Health is finalizing plans and procedures for medical testing and isolation for groups of subjects permitted to enter Vietnam.

In addition, localities, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, need to widely publicize accommodation facilities (hotels) to serve the isolation and total capacity of the quarantine areas.

The aviation authorities of the four countries and territories, South Korea, Japan, China, and Taiwan (China), have asked Vietnam to clarify the immigration, isolation and medical requirements, and accommodation facilities. The Ministry of Transport has assigned the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to work with the aviation authorities of the countries and territories mentioned.

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam will direct airlines to regularly transport international passengers to Vietnam starting from September 21.

To ensure a strict and safe process when reopening commercial flights, the Ministry of Transport proposed setting up a team to manage and supervise the people who enter Vietnam and bring them to the quarantine area.

At the same time, it is proposed that the Government assign the Minister of Health to be the leader of that team, which will have officials of the Ministries of Defense, Foreign Affairs, Transport and other relevant ministries, and the People's Committees of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Can Tho City.

 

The Ministry of Transport also requested that Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, and the National Steering Committee to direct the Ministry of Health to urgently develop a guide for monitoring and testing for SARS-CoV-2 for people entering Vietnam in the new situation, with the resumption of international commercial flights between Vietnam and its partners that has been approved by the Prime Minister.

The Ministry of Health also urgently needs to develop plans for organizing the reception, isolation, sampling and testing of Covid-19 at airports suitable for groups of people who enter Vietnam.

The People's Committees of provinces and cities, the Departments of Health, and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) of provinces and cities will inspect quarantine areas, take samples for testing, and conduct medical monitoring of those who enter Vietnam when reopening international commercial routes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is responsible for assigning the embassy or representative agency of Vietnam abroad to inform passengers to Vietnam about the mandatory conditions. The Ministry of Public Security will direct the Immigration Police Agency to closely coordinate with CDCs of provinces and cities at airports in order to manage people entering Vietnam.

The Ministry of Finance shall coordinate with the Ministry of Health in early issuing instructions for localities and relevant agencies on the collection of quarantine fees for people entering Vietnam. Quarantine fees from people entering Vietnam will be collected under the guidance of the Ministry of Finance.

Vu Diep

Transport ministry prepares for resumption of international flights

Transport ministry prepares for resumption of international flights

The plan for the flights' resumption needs to be approved by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, chair of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Plan to resume international flights postponed, awaiting complete COVID-19 prevention protocols

Plan to resume international flights postponed, awaiting complete COVID-19 prevention protocols

Vietnam’s planned resumption of selected international flights on September 15 has been pushed back to an unconfirmed date as authorities continue to work on COVID-19 prevention measures.

 
 

Other News

.
No new cases recorded on late Sept. 20, keeping COVID-19 tally unchanged
No new cases recorded on late Sept. 20, keeping COVID-19 tally unchanged
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

The COVID-19 tally in Vietnam remained at 1,068 as of 6pm of September 20, as there were no new infections to report over the last 12 hours.

Foreign experts come to speed up HCM City metro project
Foreign experts come to speed up HCM City metro project
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

More foreign experts have come to HCM City to hasten a local metro project which is expected to have its first train arrive in October.

Over 340 Vietnamese in US flown home safely
Over 340 Vietnamese in US flown home safely
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

More than 340 Vietnamese citizens in the US were repatriated on a flight that landed at Van Don International Airport, the northern province of Quang Ninh, on September 20.

Viet Duc Hospital gives gift of life with 23 organ transplants
Viet Duc Hospital gives gift of life with 23 organ transplants
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

For the first time in its history, doctors at Viet Duc Hospital in Hanoi successfully carried out 23 organ transplants within 13 days.

Vietnam has no new COVID-19 case on Sept. 20 morning
Vietnam has no new COVID-19 case on Sept. 20 morning
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report on September 20 morning, keeping the national count at 1,068, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Couple open free classes for poor children in Kon Tum
Couple open free classes for poor children in Kon Tum
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

A Kâm and his wife Y Thoa have been running free classes for about 30-40 poor children for more than five years in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.

Who can enter Vietnam as from September 15?
Who can enter Vietnam as from September 15?
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

The Prime Minister has agreed to gradually open Vietnam’s skies to six international air routes as of September 15 after the COVID-19 pandemic is under control. Who are able to enter Vietnam, and what are requirements?

Vietnam Airlines conducts first routine international flight since pandemic
Vietnam Airlines conducts first routine international flight since pandemic
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

For the first time in six months, Vietnam Airlines' first routine international commercial flight took off from Hanoi on September 19 morning, heading to Japan.

Thousands in Hanoi have to live with contaminated water
Thousands in Hanoi have to live with contaminated water
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

A quarter of a million households in Hanoi's Thanh Oai and My Duc districts are having to use contaminated water as they are still not connected to the city's fresh water system.

Tra Vinh loses $43m to saltwater intrusion, drought damage
Tra Vinh loses $43m to saltwater intrusion, drought damage
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Saltwater intrusion and drought in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tra Vinh caused a total damage of VND1 trillion (US$43 million) to agricultural production in the 2019-20 dry season.

Vietnam to resume more int’l flights in "controlled" manner
Vietnam to resume more int’l flights in "controlled" manner
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told the Ministry of Transport to continue to plan the resumption of more international flights, but in a “controlled” manner.

Two-time int’l Olympiad gold medallists to receive first-class Labour Order
Two-time int’l Olympiad gold medallists to receive first-class Labour Order
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Students who win a gold medal at International Olympiads, or triumph at science and engineering fairs (ISEF) for two consecutive times, 

Localities deal with consequences of Storm Noul
Localities deal with consequences of Storm Noul
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

At least one person was killed, 29 were injured and more than 1,700 houses’ roofs were blown away after Storm Noul made landfall in Quang Bình and Thua Thien-Hue provinces at around 10am on Friday morning.

Body of missing Vietnamese trainee in Japan found
Body of missing Vietnamese trainee in Japan found
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Japanese search and rescue forces have found the body of a Vietnamese trainee who went missing in a mudslide triggered by Typhoon Haishen, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka said on September 18.

Digital knowledge for a smart university
Digital knowledge for a smart university
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Doctor Nguyen Hoang Son, director of the Centre for Information and Libraries at the Hanoi National University of Education, and Vice President of the Vietnam Libraries Association, talks about the development of a digital centre 

Man donates family cemetery land to build school
Man donates family cemetery land to build school
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Hundreds of students and teachers of Xam Khoe Secondary have received an education over the last decade, thanks to Ha Minh Thiet's donation of nearly 8,000 sq.m of his family’s cemetery land in 2010 

The four most expensive mushrooms sought by wealthy Vietnamese
The four most expensive mushrooms sought by wealthy Vietnamese
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Although the price of these species of mushrooms is up to millions of VND, they are still favored by the wealthy in Vietnam.

Storm Noul makes landfall in central Vietnam
Storm Noul makes landfall in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Storm Noul, the fifth to enter the East Sea this year, made landfall in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on September 18 morning, causing heavy downpours, strong winds and lightning.

Vietnam embraces digital transformation, online teaching in education sector
Vietnam embraces digital transformation, online teaching in education sector
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Thai Van Thanh, director of the Nghe An Education and Training Department, said if there are favorable conditions, online teaching will bring big benefits, especially in remote areas.

Those entering Vietnam charged for concentrated quarantine from Sept 1
Those entering Vietnam charged for concentrated quarantine from Sept 1
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Those entering Vietnam from September 1 have to pay costs of their quarantine at concentrated facilities, as Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently agreed with the Finance Ministry’s proposal related to this issue.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 