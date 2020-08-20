Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/09/2020 14:50:03 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam uses locally-made test kits for incoming guests

28/09/2020    13:42 GMT+7

Made-in-Vietnam test kits used at the country's airports can detect pathogenic viruses at the time of testing and confirm whether the passengers are infected or not.

Vietnam's test kits have been ordered by more than 20 countries. Photo: VNA

Vietnam's test kits have been ordered by more than 20 countries. Photo: VNA
 


Vietnam’s Ministry of Health has decided to use domestically-made COVID-19 test kits for screening incoming passengers as the country reopens international air routes, VnExpress reported, citing Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son.

Since September 15, Vietnam has resumed flights to China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Cambodia and Laos. It is estimated that Vietnam would monthly welcome 20,000 passengers who must quarantined and tested at least twice.

The test kits used at Vietnam's airports can detect pathogenic viruses at the time of testing and confirm whether the passengers are infected or not.

Currently, Vietnam’s biggest supplier is Viet A Technologies JSC that can make 100,000 kits per day and quintuple its capacity if necessary. The company supplied 90% of coronavirus test kits in Vietnam’s latest two waves of COVID-19 outbreak.

Viet A Technologies' Deputy General Director Vu Dinh Hiep said that the company is stockpiling more than one million test kits in anticipation of increasing demand for coronavirus testing.

Hiep affirmed that the company will provide enough test kits for PCR laboratories at airports in Vietnam. It takes some 2-3 hours to give test results.

Besides Viet A Technologies, other three units that are researching coronavirus test kits are Medicon, Sao Thai Duong and the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

Director of Medicon Dao Dinh Khoi said that his company is urgently researching and producing quick antigen detection kits to ensure quality of coronavirus testing at the airports.

 

The test kits produced by Medicon has the same sensitivity and specificity with the PCR method. The cost is expected to be about US$3.5 per kit, 30% cheaper than the imported ones. Currently, the kits are still in pre-clinical research before being launched to the market, according to Khoi.

"No later than October will Medicon start registering this type of test kit," Khoi said, adding that Medicon has prepared raw materials to produce the first 500,000 test kits when it is licensed. The company can produce between 50,000 and 100,000 test kits per day.

Deputy General Director of Sao Thai Duong JSC Nguyen Thi Huong Lien said that her company is also researching the test kits of Realtime-LAMP. This type of fast antigen test has the same specificity and sensitivity as the PCR test but requires shorter time, taking advantage of the available machines and equipment of the preventive medicine centers, thus the testing capacity can be be raised by 9-12 times.

Vietnam, despite its lower middle-income status, has been able to produce coronavirus test kits because of its broad experience with researching and treating tropical and infectious diseases.

In mid-April, Vietnam’s test kits attained approval from both the WHO and the UK, which gives the kits a laissez-passer to the vast European market.

The quality of Vietnam’s test kits has been evaluated to be on par with that of WHO kits. As locally made products, they offer other advantages including specificity, stability, and compatibility with multiple types of testing equipment.

Vietnam is one of five nations to have the kits ready for export and has received orders from 20 nations. The first batches of test kits will be shipped to Iran, Finland, Malaysia and Ukraine, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Customs Office. Hanoitimes

Anh Kiet

New SARS-CoV-2 testing plan approved

New SARS-CoV-2 testing plan approved

The Health Ministry on September 21 issued Decision No.4042/QD-BYT on approving the SARS-CoV-2 testing plan amid COVID-19 pandemic in replace of Decision No. 2245/QD-BYT dated April 22.

 
 

Other News

.
VN Health Ministry updates protocols for priority COVID-19 testing
VN Health Ministry updates protocols for priority COVID-19 testing
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health has issued updated guidelines for priority COVID-19 testing to effectively make use of all available resources and detect and monitor new cases.

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Sept 28 morning
Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Sept 28 morning
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam logged no new COVID-19 cases within the past 12 hours as of 6 a.m on September 28, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Vietnam comes 17th at International Mathematical Olympiad 2020
Vietnam comes 17th at International Mathematical Olympiad 2020
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

All six members of the Vietnamese team participating in the virtual 61st International Mathematical Olympiad 2020 brought home medals and certificate of merit, including two golds, finishing 17th out of 105 participating countries and territories.

Mekong Delta should safeguard fruit orchards from saltwater in rivers: experts
Mekong Delta should safeguard fruit orchards from saltwater in rivers: experts
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The Mekong Delta region should take proactive measures to protect fruit orchards in the 2020 – 21 dry season as severe saltwater intrusion in rivers is forecast in the coming months, experts have said.

Digitisation helps narrow urban-rural gap: experts
Digitisation helps narrow urban-rural gap: experts
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Digital transformation provides a challenge and opportunity for sustainable agricultural and rural development and narrowing gaps between rural and urban areas, experts have said.

Vietnam reports five imported COVID-19 cases on September 27
Vietnam reports five imported COVID-19 cases on September 27
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Five new imported cases of COVID-19 were detected on September 27, raising the national count to 1,074, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Mekong Delta provinces propose three route options for expressway
Mekong Delta provinces propose three route options for expressway
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Authorities of several localities in the Mekong Delta have proposed three route options for building the 150-km long Can Tho – Ca Mau expressway.

HCM City proposes new urban administration model
HCM City proposes new urban administration model
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

HCM City is proposing a new urban administration model that aims to streamline the state governance system and ensure people’s rights and obligations.

Over 270 Vietnamese citizens return from Russia
Over 270 Vietnamese citizens return from Russia
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Over 270 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Russia on a repatriation flight of Bamboo Airways on September 26 as a joint effort of competent authorities of both nations.

Hai Phong people queue for hours to buy mooncakes
Hai Phong people queue for hours to buy mooncakes
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

A bustling street in the northern city of Haiphong is home to many traditional mooncake shops which is attracting lots of customers over recent days.

Vietnam goes through 25 consecutive days without community infections
Vietnam goes through 25 consecutive days without community infections
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases overnight, making the tally stay unchanged at 1,069 as of 6am on September 27, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Young farmer succeeds with growing organic asparagus
Young farmer succeeds with growing organic asparagus
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

A year ago, farmers in Hanh Phuoc Commune, Nghia Hanh District in central Quang Ngai Province started growing asparagus in hopes of improving their income by selling the expensive vegetable.

Residents plant moss roses along rural roads to tackle littering
Residents plant moss roses along rural roads to tackle littering
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

Many roads in the outlying district of Binh Chanh district in Ho Chi Minh City are now blanketed by moss roses and attracting crowds of visitors. The sight is the result of a joint effort by local authorities and residents to tackle littering.

Enforcement of gender equality law should be enhanced: experts
Enforcement of gender equality law should be enhanced: experts
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

Vietnam has won international acclaim for its efforts to enhance gender quality, experts have said.

HCM City to build Metro Line 5 in 2023
HCM City to build Metro Line 5 in 2023
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

HCM City People's Committee has proposed a plan for the first phase of Metro Line 5 which will kick off in 2023.

Babies head home on repatriation flights without parents
Babies head home on repatriation flights without parents
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

Late an afternoon of August at Incheon Airport in the Republic of Korea (RoK), a repatriation flight operated by Vietjet Air took off, carrying Vietnamese citizens home.

HCM City seeks to build more parks, expand greenery
HCM City seeks to build more parks, expand greenery
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has instructed the Department of Construction to come up with a comprehensive programme for building public parks and increasing the green cover over the next decade.

The truth about COVID-19 Patient 17 in Vietnam
The truth about COVID-19 Patient 17 in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

While the international community recognises and highly values the COVID-19 prevention and control outcomes in Vietnam, 

No new COVID-19 cases reported
No new COVID-19 cases reported
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 infections overnight, making the tally unchanged at 1,069, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on September 26 morning.

Vietnamese healthcare marks important digital milestone of 1,000 telehealth facilities
Vietnamese healthcare marks important digital milestone of 1,000 telehealth facilities
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced the launch of 1,000 healthcare facilities equipped with telehealth centres, marking another milestone in the sector’s digital transformation.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 