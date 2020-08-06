Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam will reach the second peak in 10 days

06/08/2020    14:20 GMT+7

The number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam will continue to rise and the second wave will reach its peak in the next 10 days, according to Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son.

Vietnam will reach the second peak in 10 days

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son

Son said they would not try to find the patient zero in Danang, instead, contact tracing and quarantining to find and control new outbreaks was more important. Danang is carrying out 8,000-10,000 tests a day. HCM City Pasteur Institute will help Danang Hospital 199 in carrying out the tests. The National Institute Of Hygiene And Epidemiology will help with contact tracing and design quarantine plans.

Even though the outbreak at three hospitals in Danang has been brought under control, the city still needs much help with medical staff and equipment. Many nurses, doctors and family members have been infected. They also have many patients in critical condition due to underlying conditions. The contact tracing task alone needs large numbers of staff. Danang needs help in building new field hospitals and treating new patients at Hoa Vang Medical Centre and Danang Lung Hospital.

Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said, "Danang is lacking medical staff so other localities must quickly train anyone who is working, have retired or still at university to help."

 

C Hospital will reopen on August 7.

According to Son, the situation in Danang is more complicated than in Hanoi's Bach Mai Hospital outbreak. They have detected new cases that are not related to three hospitals in the outbreak. He went on to say that the number of new cases would continue to rise and may reach a peak in the next 10 days.

"Contact tracing and quarantining the new outbreak have been strongly carried out but we can't relax. Everyone should be extra careful in the next 10 days and follow all preventive measures," Son said. Dtinews

 
 

Other News

.
Mekong Delta begins relief work after being battered by heavy rains, winds
Mekong Delta begins relief work after being battered by heavy rains, winds
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Authorities in the Mekong Delta are mobilising personnel and funds to provide relief and rehabilitation after houses, crops and dykes were damaged by the impact of tropical storm Sinlaku in the last few days.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 6
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 6
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Recovered Covid-19 patients asked to make plasma donations for treatment

Quang Nam, Da Nang increase SARS-CoV-2 testing
Quang Nam, Da Nang increase SARS-CoV-2 testing
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The central province of Quang Nam and Da Nang City have accelerated mass testing for the coronavirus.

Students flock to Temple of Literature to pray for high scores
Students flock to Temple of Literature to pray for high scores
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Many students have visited the Temple of Literature in Hanoi to pray for luck and good results in the coming high school graduation exams.

Hanoi now at “very high” risk of COVID-19 transmission: chairman
Hanoi now at “very high” risk of COVID-19 transmission: chairman
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Hanoi has raised its COVID-19 alert level as it is currently at “very high” risk of coronavirus transmission, according to Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung.

Region-based minimum wage likely to remain unchanged in 2021
Region-based minimum wage likely to remain unchanged in 2021
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The region-based minimum wage will not be adjusted in 2021, said Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thanh, Chairman of the National Wage Council, at a meeting in Hanoi on August 5.

Vietnamese, Lao localities jointly bust cross-border drug trafficking ring
Vietnamese, Lao localities jointly bust cross-border drug trafficking ring
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The Border Guard in the central province of Quang Tri worked with security forces in Laos’ Savannakhet province to arrest five Lao suspects as a result of an expanded investigation into a ring trafficking drugs from Laos to Vietnam.

Young people found 'seed library'
Young people found 'seed library'
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Hai Dang, 27, and Minh Thu, 34, and their group members have spent many months connecting gardens to create a “seed library”.

HCM City warns unmasked residents of fines starting tomorrow
HCM City warns unmasked residents of fines starting tomorrow
SOCIETYicon  04/08/2020 

As residents have recently been giving little heed to the health authority’s advice to wear masks in public amid the surge in new Covid-19 cases,

Niche inventions lessen load on farmers
Niche inventions lessen load on farmers
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Despite just a few years of schooling and with little in the way of formal training in mechanical engineering, Nguyen Thanh Hung from Hong Ngu District in Dong Thap is nonetheless famed locally

Energy sector to go on recruitment drive this year: report
Energy sector to go on recruitment drive this year: report
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The energy sector is likely to see a sharp increase in hiring during the rest of the year, recruitment company Navigos Group has said in a report released recently.

Coronavirus strain in Da Nang outbreak more infectious, but not deadlier: experts
Coronavirus strain in Da Nang outbreak more infectious, but not deadlier: experts
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The new outbreak has caused public concern after causing eight deaths in a week, Vietnam's first since the onset of the pandemic.

Planning on Red River banks need pushing up
Planning on Red River banks need pushing up
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Hanoi has created urban development plans for the banks of the Hong (Red) River, yet problems remain due to lack of flood and dyke planning.

Brave doctors head to Da Nang to fight outbreak
Brave doctors head to Da Nang to fight outbreak
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

As thousands of tourists fled Da Nang after the COVID-19 outbreak sprang up in the central city, dozens of leading doctors went in the opposite direction, towards the danger.

HCM City prepares scenario for 50 new COVID-19 cases
HCM City prepares scenario for 50 new COVID-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The city must prepare facilities and human resources for at least 50 new COVID-19 cases, HCM City Party Committee secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan said at a recent meeting  with the Steering Board for COVID-19 prevention and control.

Congested, dangerous HCM City street to be widened
Congested, dangerous HCM City street to be widened
SOCIETYicon  05/08/2020 

HCM City plans to widen a section of Nguyen Duy Trinh Street in District 9, one of the city’s accident hotspots, to 30m at a cost of more than VND800 billion (US$34.5 million).

Coffee shoes help entrepreneurs tread new ground
Coffee shoes help entrepreneurs tread new ground
SOCIETYicon  05/08/2020 

Two young Vietnamese entrepreneurs have developed a unique way to make sneakers, and they hope their idea be a wake-up call for the training shoe industry.

Illegal immigration organisers sent to prison
Illegal immigration organisers sent to prison
SOCIETYicon  05/08/2020 

The People’s Court of the northern province of Quang Ninh on August 4 sentenced Voong A Sui and five accomplices to a total of 25 years in prison for organising illegal immigration.

HCM City issues work permits to 5,370 foreigners since year's beginning
HCM City issues work permits to 5,370 foreigners since year's beginning
SOCIETYicon  05/08/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City has issued work permits to 5,370 foreigners, including over 2,400 new ones, since the beginning of this year.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 5
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 5
SOCIETYicon  05/08/2020 

PM encourages “soldiers in white coats” in COVID-19 fight

