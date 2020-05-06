Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/05/2020 16:22:19 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese and Japanese researchers develop test kit for SARS-CoV-2

 
 
06/05/2020    16:08 GMT+7

Fifteen researchers from Vietnam’s National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology and Japan’s Nagasaki University have successfully produced antigens to develop quick test kits for SARS-CoV-2.

Vietnamese and Japanese researchers develop test kit for SARS-CoV-2

Medical workers conduct rapid COVID-19 tests for people in Le Loi Commune and vendors at Ha Vy Poultry Wholesale Market in Hanoi's Thuong Tin District last month. 

If the ELISA test kits are certificated by Vietnam's Health Ministry and permitted for mass production, Vietnam would be able to stop importing kits from S Korea. 

Antigens are a substance that promote the production of antibodies in the body.

According to the World Health Organisation, the Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays (ELISAs) are the most widely used type of assay. They have evolved from viral lysate tests to tests containing recombinant protein and synthetic peptide antigens. 

Head of the institute Dang Duc Anh said the development of the test kits started as soon as the institute’s researchers has cultivated and isolated the new strain of coronavirus in early February.

At that time, Vietnam was one of the first four countries in the world to have isolated the new strain.

Duc Anh said that the test kit effectively detected antibodies in people with SARS-CoV-2.
At present, there are only two testing methods for SARS-CoV-2: the real-time PCR and the rapid test for SARS-CoV-2 diagnosis which provides qualitative detection of IgG and/or IgM from human serum, Duc Anh said.

“An advantage of the rapid test is the fast results, but they can be inaccurate,” Anh said, adding that his institute’s researchers aim was to find a testing method that could produce both quick and exact results.

The rapid ELISA test could test multiple blood samples at the same time, he said. 

 

According to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, the ELISA test could make use of the ELISA testing machines that were already available at hospitals across the country from central level to district level.

The ELISA tests are also used to diagnose HIV, dengue and other diseases.

According to the Ministry of Health, Vietnam had become the fifth country in the world to successfully produce an antibody test for the new coronavirus.

Compared to similar foreign test kids, the Vietnamese model has noticeable advantages such as being easy to use, high levels of safety, and accuracy of about 95 per cent compared to imported kits with an accuracy of about 70-75 per cent.

They also cost only US$5, much cheaper than imported kits.

Sức Khoẻ & Đời Sống (Health and Life) newspaper reported on Tuesday that the Health Ministry was certificating the test kits to allow massive production.

The new test would mean the country could ensure the medicine used for COVID-19 treatment regimens, face masks, protective suits and ventilators, as well as methods for testing, screening and detecting COVID-19 patients, the newspaper reported. VNS

How did Vietnam develop its SARS-CoV-2 test kits?

How did Vietnam develop its SARS-CoV-2 test kits?

SARS-CoV-2 virus test kit, developed and produced by the Military Medical Academy and Viet A Technology Company, is an important and necessary tool to help control Covid-19 in Vietnam.

Many countries order made-in-Vietnam SARS-CoV-2 test kits

Many countries order made-in-Vietnam SARS-CoV-2 test kits

Many countries have placed orders for SARS-CoV-2 test kits produced by Vietnam, according to Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac.

 
 

Other News

.
Government programme encourages marriage before the age of 30
Government programme encourages marriage before the age of 30
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a birth rate adjustment programme towards 2030 which encourages people to get married before the age of 30 and women to give birth to the second child before they get 35 years old.

About 240 Vietnamese return home from France
About 240 Vietnamese return home from France
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

About 240 Vietnamese citizens were repatriated from France on Vietnam Airlines flights on May 5 and 6.

Online teaching: long-term investments needed
Online teaching: long-term investments needed
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Non-state education establishments had to close the doors during the epidemic, but some of them began using online teaching activities.

Hanoi’s chairman calls for continued social distancing measures at schools and hospitals
Hanoi’s chairman calls for continued social distancing measures at schools and hospitals
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has called for continued social distancing measures, especially at schools and hospitals, when daily activities have resumed.

Nine recovered coronavirus patients in HCM City test positive again
Nine recovered coronavirus patients in HCM City test positive again
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Nine coronavirus patients in HCMC had tested positive for the virus again after being discharged from the hospital as of this afternoon, May 4.

Financial breakdown of VAS revealed through dispute with parents
Financial breakdown of VAS revealed through dispute with parents
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The recent disputes over school fees between VAS and parents have revealed painful weaknesses in financial management and training quality at the institute.

Vietnam tests Covid-19 vaccine on mice
Vietnam tests Covid-19 vaccine on mice
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Company for Vaccine and Biological Production No.1 (VABIOTECH), under the Ministry of Health, is testing an experimental Covid-19 vaccine on mice, according to Tuoi Tre newspaper.

Coronavirus: UK death toll passes Italy to be highest in Europe
Coronavirus: UK death toll passes Italy to be highest in Europe
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The figure of 29,427 deaths is "a massive tragedy", the foreign secretary says, but steers clear of comparisons.

Education changes to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution
Education changes to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Nguyen Son Hai, Director of the Ministry of Education and Training's Department of Information and Technology talks on changes in learning and teaching methods to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Vietnam's wartime strategy successfully deployed for COVID-19 battle
Vietnam's wartime strategy successfully deployed for COVID-19 battle
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam recently celebrated the National Reunification and victory over a global superpower, but it has also been praised internationally in the past few weeks for initially winning the battle against an invisible enemy – the novel coronavirus.

Frontliners on 24-hour shifts during the COVID-19 fight
Frontliners on 24-hour shifts during the COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Late on March 6, the Hanoi 115 Medical Emergency Centre received a call. Three workers were quickly scrambled and donned hazmat suits before setting off for Ba Dinh District, sirens wailing. 

Vietnam fulfills promise to remain a safe destination
Vietnam fulfills promise to remain a safe destination
FEATUREicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam puts safety of its citizens and visitors the first and foremost, even at the cost of economic interest.

WE NEVER KNEW: Napalm use during Vietnam's French-American War
WE NEVER KNEW: Napalm use during Vietnam's French-American War
FEATUREicon  22 giờ trước 

No one knew the Geneva Agreement's signing ending Vietnam's French-American War (1945‒1954) was imminent. This included the Vietnamese, French, Europeans, and Africans who fought at Cau Lo in northern Vietnam's Red River Delta

51 private kindergartens in HCM City unable to survive pandemic
51 private kindergartens in HCM City unable to survive pandemic
SOCIETYicon  05/05/2020 

Fifty one private kindergartens in HCM City have closed down, unable to afford rents and salaries to regular teachers amid the COVID-19 shutdown, the city Department of Education and Training reported.

Vietnam’s COVID-19 response by the numbers
Vietnam’s COVID-19 response by the numbers
SOCIETYicon  05/05/2020 

With only 271 confirmed coronavirus cases and zero deaths to date, Vietnam has performed well in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and the world is finally starting to notice.

Coronavirus: Chinese state media take aim at US 'lab theory'
Coronavirus: Chinese state media take aim at US 'lab theory'
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Chinese state media said US claims that the virus originated in a research lab were "absurd".

Bustling atmosphere returns to streets of major cities after national holidays
Bustling atmosphere returns to streets of major cities after national holidays
PHOTOSicon  05/05/2020 

Streets across both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City were crowded once more on May 4 as thousands of students returned to school coupled with local people heading back to work after enjoying a long break during the national holidays.

Coronavirus: France's first known case 'was in December'
Coronavirus: France's first known case 'was in December'
SOCIETYicon  05/05/2020 

A Paris doctor says a patient first diagnosed with pneumonia is now confirmed as having had Covid-19.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 5
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 5
SOCIETYicon  05/05/2020 

New arrivals set to undergo four COVID-19 tests

Hanoi, HCM City resume bus services
Hanoi, HCM City resume bus services
SOCIETYicon  05/05/2020 

All bus routes in Hanoi have resumed operation from May 4, but each bus must not have more than 30 people on board, including passengers, drivers and conductors, according to the city's Department of Transport.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 