Vietnamese citizens join COVID-19 vaccination programme in Russia

Eleven Vietnamese citizens working in Moscow, Russia have volunteered to join a Sputnik V vaccine programme to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic.

Launched by the Moscow authority since early September, the programme has so far vaccinated over 6,000 people, including local people and citizens from many countries.

Ho Anh Tuan, who has worked in Russia for ten years, is one of the first Vietnamese people registering to join the programme.

According to Tuan, before getting vaccinated, volunteers undergo blood, urine and nasopharyngeal fluid tests in line with medical regulations of the country. Of the nearly 20 Vietnamese registering for testing, 11 were eligible and have been vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.

Tuan said that after the vaccination, his health was stable.

Doctor Angela Viktorovna who supported the Vietnamese volunteers said all of the people who have been tested have stable health, some have had initial reactions to the vaccine such as sneezing and low-grade fever.

They will be monitored and examined for health within 180 days of vaccination, she said.

The vaccination programme for economic purposes, launched by the Moscow authority in early September at nearly 20 medical facilities, is considered one of the measures to help local authorities quickly curb the spread of COVID-19. It is part of the large-scale trial study of Sputnik V vaccine in Russia after the vaccine was licensed in August.

As of October 10, Russia had recorded 13,592 more COVID-19 cases nationwide, including 4,395 in Moscow. The country’s total of COVID-19 infections exceeded 1.3 million, with 22,000 fatalities./.VNA