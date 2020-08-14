Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/08/2020 12:35:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese COVID-19 vaccine set for human trials in October

14/08/2020    11:26 GMT+7

First phase of human trials on a made-in-Vietnam COVID-19 vaccine could begin as early as this October.

Vietnamese COVID-19 vaccine set for human trials in October

COVID-19 vaccine development at Vaccine and Biological Production No.1 Company (Vabiotech) under the Ministry of Health. — VNA/VNS Photo Bui Cuong

The Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC) in Nha Trang City, partnering with New York City-based Icahn School of Medicine and the global health non-profit organisation PATH, expects to conduct testing on small groups of volunteers in October-December this year.

Phase 2, comprising larger groups of people, and Phase 3, comprising up to thousands, will be conducted at the beginning of 2021.

The institute plans to submit documents for approval to the health ministry as early as April next year and claims to be capable of producing 30 million doses a year.

By October 2021, the vaccine could be distributed to the general population.

IVAC is researching an egg-based vaccine, making use of the Newcastle disease virus (NDV) expressing the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2.

According to Duong Huu Thai, head of IVAC, the production of its COVID-19 vaccine will be similar to the production of influenza vaccine.

The live NDV-Lasota-S virus – given to IVAC from its US partner in May – is injected into a membrane of fertilised hen’s egg and cultivated, then the propagated viruses are extracted from the membrane to be inactivated while still maintain their physical properties.

The now inactivate virus, unable to cause disease, will still trigger the body’s immune response that can target the coronavirus.

The vaccine candidate has shown initial positive results in animals, Thai said, but it was too early to claim success.

“In research, no one can claim to be successful until [the vaccine development] reaches the mass production stage,” he said.

Another firm, Vaccine and Biological Production No.1 Company (Vabiotech) under the Ministry of Health, partnering with the UK-based University of Bristol since February, said after trials on mice demonstrating strong immune response to coronavirus, especially after the repeat shot, it aims to conduct trials on small groups of people at the beginning of next year.

Vabiotech is developing its vaccine candidate using the protein subunit method, using only part of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to stimulate the immune system to release antibodies.

“To deal with the diverse mutations of SARS-CoV-2, we have chosen the antigen that proved to have mutated the least,” said Do Tuan Dat, Chairman of Vabiotech, explaining that the vaccine, if successful, would help achieve immunity against various different strains of the virus.

 

The company said it is optimising production procedures for large-scale production of the vaccine and could produce up to 100 million doses a year.

Two other companies in Vietnam are researching a vaccine, including the Centre for Immunisation Vaccines POLYVAC partnering with the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, which is still waiting for approval from the Ministry of Science and Technology for its research.

The last is Nanogen Biopharmaceutical company in HCM City, using protein from the SARS-CoV-2 strain found in China’s Wuhan – where the virus is thought to have first emerged – together with the mutated strain D614G, the dominant strain rapidly spreading across the world, including the ongoing outbreak in Vietnam.

The health ministry has asked the two companies to start preparing for large-scale manufacturing in case their vaccines are approved.

Nguyen Thu Van, member of Scientific Council under the Ministry of Health, said a Vietnamese-made COVID-19 vaccine could be obtained by the end of 2021.

“If Vietnam can achieve that goal, that timeframe is already expedited. Usually, it takes at least five to six years to produce a new vaccine,” Van said.

Nguyen Ngo Quang, Vice Director of the Administration of Science, Technology and Training under the Ministry of Health, said in a meeting last month that even with an expedited timeline, "the vaccine’s quality must still be ensured and the product must be able to prevent coronavirus infection based on ethical principles in medical research"

Vietnam health authorities have many times insisted that a return to 'normal' can only be achieved with a COVID-19 vaccine, and the country is aiming for self-reliance to make sure of sufficient distribution to all its population of 95 million.

The local research developments come as Russia’s President Vladimir Putin claimed Tuesday his country had created the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine, an announcement that met with safety concerns over a lack of testing.

Vabiotech’s Dat told Lao Động (Labour) newspaper that they have not considered buying the vaccine from Russia, as they need more data on clinical trials, which Russian scientists have not publicly shared data on.

He also said that data for vaccine development in the UK and the US is public and readily accessible, aiding Vietnam in the making of its own vaccine.  VNS

Vietnam yet to purchase Russian COVID-19 vaccine

Vietnam yet to purchase Russian COVID-19 vaccine

Vietnam has yet to initiate plans to purchase a newly announced vaccine against the Covid-19 virus produced by Russia pending confirmation on its safety and effectiveness, according to a Vietnamese health official.  

Vietnam expects to launch domestic Covid-19 vaccine by October 2021

Vietnam expects to launch domestic Covid-19 vaccine by October 2021

Four vaccine manufacturers and research agencies in Vietnam are in a race for vaccines against Covid-19.

 
 

Other News

.
Lockdown measures imposed in Hai Duong city
Lockdown measures imposed in Hai Duong city
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Hai Duong's police set up checkpoints last night to isolate the whole city after five Covid-19 cases have been detected here since August 7.

One more COVID-19-related death and six new cases announced
One more COVID-19-related death and six new cases announced
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

A 61-year-old woman has died of COVID-19 complications, the 21st fatality related to coronavirus in Vietnam.

Taxi drivers in Da Nang offer free rides to pregnant women
Taxi drivers in Da Nang offer free rides to pregnant women
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

At 4am on one day in early August, Truong Thi Chau and her husband, a taxi driver in central Da Nang City, received a phone call from a pregnant woman in Hoa Hiep Nam Ward.

Passion for chemistry helps Hai Phong student set gold standard
Passion for chemistry helps Hai Phong student set gold standard
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Self-study, a teacher’s dedicated guidance and his family’s timely encouragement helped Ly Hai Dang shine at the 52th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO).

Field hospital in Da Nang the right decision: official
Field hospital in Da Nang the right decision: official
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son talks on the decision to erect a field hospital in Tien Son Sports Centre in Da Nang City for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Vietnam yet to purchase Russian COVID-19 vaccine
Vietnam yet to purchase Russian COVID-19 vaccine
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam has yet to initiate plans to purchase a newly announced vaccine against the Covid-19 virus produced by Russia pending confirmation on its safety and effectiveness, according to a Vietnamese health official.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 13
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 13
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

UNESCO-recognised Hoi An continues to apply social distancing

US woman donates plasma for Covid-19 treatment in Vietnam
US woman donates plasma for Covid-19 treatment in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

An American woman has decided to donate blood plasma to treat Covid-19 patients in Vietnam after she was saved from the disease in HCM City.

Hanoi's Bach Mai Hospital hits back at coronavirus rumours
Hanoi's Bach Mai Hospital hits back at coronavirus rumours
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

Bach Mai hospital, where the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak was registered in late March, has silenced rumours surrounding the recurrence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that raised widespread concerns among patients and caregivers. 

80 tonnes of medical supply provided to Da Nang
80 tonnes of medical supply provided to Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

The General Department of Logistics under the Ministry of National Defence yesterday received 80 tonnes of medical equipment and goods, 

Infection from unknown sources predicted in coming days: Health Ministry
Infection from unknown sources predicted in coming days: Health Ministry
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

The Ministry of Health predicted more new COVID-19 cases in the community nationwide from unknown sources in the coming days.

Foreigners fined, deported for violating laws
Foreigners fined, deported for violating laws
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

Seven foreigners have been fined under a decision of Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue Nguyen Van Phuong on August 12 for gambling through the internet.

Coupon system implemented in Da Nang for local shoppers
Coupon system implemented in Da Nang for local shoppers
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

Residents in Da Nang have been asked to make use of coupons from August 12 when going to buy goods, with the aim of preventing large gatherings at markets amid fears surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Foreign markets to reopen door for Vietnamese workers
Foreign markets to reopen door for Vietnamese workers
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

Foreign markets such as Japan, Germany, and Taiwan (China) have moved to welcome Vietnamese workers yet again, according to the foreign labour management department at the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Students ensure classroom safety
Students ensure classroom safety
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

Safety always comes first, especially as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, but some students took their own health and wellbeing to a whole new level.

Men walk more than 60km to avoid COVID-19 checkpoint
Men walk more than 60km to avoid COVID-19 checkpoint
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

They say there's no place like home, but some people may be too much into home comforts for their own good.

'Made in Vietnam' COVID-19 vaccines set to begin human trials later this year
'Made in Vietnam' COVID-19 vaccines set to begin human trials later this year
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

Following four COVID-19 vaccine research and development units recently enjoying positive results, 'Made in Vietnam' COVID-19 vaccines are poised to begin human trials later this year, according to the Ministry of Health.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 12
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 12
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Hanoi

VN soldiers and women to COVID-19 fight by preparing meals for those in quarantine
VN soldiers and women to COVID-19 fight by preparing meals for those in quarantine
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

It's 6 o’clock in the morning and breakfast is ready for people in quarantine at T3 zone in Phu Vang District, central Thua Thien-Hue Province.

Vietnamese Ministry of Health sounds alarm over e-cigarettes
Vietnamese Ministry of Health sounds alarm over e-cigarettes
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

The Ministry of Health has called for a crackdown on illegal new modern cigarettes advertising and trading via e-commerce and social networks.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 