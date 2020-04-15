Vietnamese nationals brought home from the UK

Around 100 British nationals have flown home from Vietnam and Cambodia onboard a specially arranged flight.

A Vietnam Airlines flight is disinfected after landing at Van Don Airport in Quang Ninh Province from a COVID-19 infected country in late March. VNA/VNS Photo

The Vietnam Airlines plane was laid on by the British Embassy in Vietnam and Vietnamese authorities.

A number of Vietnamese citizens living in the UK came back on the return flight which landed in at Van Don Airport in northern Quang Ninh Province on Wednesday morning. The practice was a joint effort of the Vietnamese representative offices and Vietnamese Embassy in the UK and the Vietnam Airlines.

Passengers returning home included a number of Vietnamese students, children, disadvantaged and elderly people.

The flight was arranged as part of efforts to help foreign diplomatic agencies in Vietnam carry out citizen protection duties.

The passengers who left Vietnam included COVID-19 patients who recovered after treatment.

The flight also transported medical masks as a gift from the Vietnamese Government and people to the UK.

After touching down in Vietnam, all passengers were immediately sent to quarantine.

Following the Government’s guidance, representative diplomatic agencies of Vietnam abroad are reviewing and drawing up plans to bring those Vietnamese people abroad with special conditions back home.

Priority will be given to children under 18, the elderly and sick people in line with the country’s quarantine capabilities. — VNS

