15/04/2020 16:57:34 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Vietnamese nationals brought home from the UK

 
 
15/04/2020    15:37 GMT+7

Around 100 British nationals have flown home from Vietnam and Cambodia onboard a specially arranged flight.

Vietnamese nationals brought home from the UK
A Vietnam Airlines flight is disinfected after landing at Van Don Airport in Quang Ninh Province from a COVID-19 infected country in late March. VNA/VNS Photo 

The Vietnam Airlines plane was laid on by the British Embassy in Vietnam and Vietnamese authorities.

A number of Vietnamese citizens living in the UK came back on the return flight which landed in at Van Don Airport in northern Quang Ninh Province on Wednesday morning. The practice was a joint effort of the Vietnamese representative offices and Vietnamese Embassy in the UK and the Vietnam Airlines.

Passengers returning home included a number of Vietnamese students, children, disadvantaged and elderly people.

The flight was arranged as part of efforts to help foreign diplomatic agencies in Vietnam carry out citizen protection duties.

The passengers who left Vietnam included COVID-19 patients who recovered after treatment.

The flight also transported medical masks as a gift from the Vietnamese Government and people to the UK.

 

After touching down in Vietnam, all passengers were immediately sent to quarantine.

Following the Government’s guidance, representative diplomatic agencies of Vietnam abroad are reviewing and drawing up plans to bring those Vietnamese people abroad with special conditions back home.

Priority will be given to children under 18, the elderly and sick people in line with the country’s quarantine capabilities. — VNS

Vietnamese citizens stranded abroad to be brought home

Vietnamese citizens stranded abroad to be brought home

The Prime Minister has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to draw up plans to bring home Vietnamese nationals stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with priority given to the elderly, the sick and people under 18.

Vietnamese stranded abroad assisted to fly home: spokeswoman

Vietnamese stranded abroad assisted to fly home: spokeswoman

Vietnamese representative agencies in foreign countries are closely coordinating with international airlines and local authorities to ensure health care as well as essential supplies for Vietnamese stranded at international airports abroad.

Vietnamese flock home from overseas

Vietnamese flock home from overseas

As more and more countries throughout Asia and Europe start to close borders with the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of abating, thousands of Vietnamese citizens are rushing home.

 
 

Other News

.
Landlords reduce rent to help unemployed workers
Landlords reduce rent to help unemployed workers
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Landlords in many localities have reduced or exempted rent for tenants who have lost jobs or have suffered financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Majority of Vietnamese agree to extend social distancing to stop pandemic
Majority of Vietnamese agree to extend social distancing to stop pandemic
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Nearly 90 percent of the asked Vietnamese have agreed that the Government should continue its social distancing policy beyond April 15 to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey conducted by Infocus Mekong Research.

Vietnam Airlines flies British tourists home amid COVID-19
Vietnam Airlines flies British tourists home amid COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

About 100 British nationals have flown home from Vietnam and Cambodia on a Vietnam Airlines flight specially arranged by the British Embassy in Vietnam and Vietnamese authorities.

Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news
Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

“Rice ATMs” which have been set up around Vietnam to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic have been featured by international news broadcasters over the last few days.

Coronavirus: Food delivery driver paying back doctors who saved him
Coronavirus: Food delivery driver paying back doctors who saved him
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Having survived cancer, one delivery rider in China is helping keep medical staff fed during the pandemic.

Life on Truong Sa archipelago
Life on Truong Sa archipelago
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  5 giờ trước 

Life of people on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago has been improved since national liberation in 1975 thanks to efforts from both the army and people on its islands.

HCM City’s first metro line trains under final technical check in Japan
HCM City’s first metro line trains under final technical check in Japan
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Trains for HCM City’s first metro line, which runs between Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9, are undergoing final technical inspection in Japan, according to the HCM City Management Authority for Urban Railways.

Coronavirus: India's race against time to save doctors
Coronavirus: India's race against time to save doctors
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

India does not have the PPE kits it needs to protect its doctors and police from Covid-19 infection.

Coronavirus: When home gets violent under lockdown in Europe
Coronavirus: When home gets violent under lockdown in Europe
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Worrying cases of domestic abuse have emerged across Europe after weeks of confinement.

VN Health Ministry orders 48 producers to report on medical-mask production capacity
VN Health Ministry orders 48 producers to report on medical-mask production capacity
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health has ordered 48 producers nationwide to report their capacity to manufacture and provide medical masks for the nation's health sector no later than Thursday (April 16).

Measles resurgence fear amid coronavirus
Measles resurgence fear amid coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Millions of children risk missing out on measles vaccines, Unicef warns.

Church livestreams Easter service during social distancing
Church livestreams Easter service during social distancing
PHOTOSicon  9 giờ trước 

On April 12, the Huu Bang Church in the northern province of Vinh Phuc gave Easter service by live streaming.

Hanoi's drug stores told to report people buying medicines for cold
Hanoi's drug stores told to report people buying medicines for cold
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Authorities in Hanoi have asked pharmacies to report individuals purchasing medicines for symptoms of the common cold symptoms, such as a cough and fever.

Foreign students doing well in Vietnam during Covid-19
Foreign students doing well in Vietnam during Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Deciding to stay in Vietnam amid the epidemic escalation, foreign students studying at universities say they feel secure about their lives and study.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 14
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 14
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

 Facebook joins hands in fight against COVID-19

Hanoi churches sit empty amid Easter Day celebrations
Hanoi churches sit empty amid Easter Day celebrations
PHOTOSicon  18 giờ trước 

This year’s Easter Day saw a number of churches in the capital city mark the special occasion online as a means of avoiding large gatherings due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Coronavirus: Austria and Italy reopen some shops as lockdown eased
Coronavirus: Austria and Italy reopen some shops as lockdown eased
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Small shops are allowed to open up in Austria, but the worst-hit areas of Italy are holding back.

Vietnam now has 168 recovered COVID-19 patients
Vietnam now has 168 recovered COVID-19 patients
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Another 22 COVID-19 cases, including five foreign patients and 17 Vietnamese patients, have recovered and been discharged from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi and the Cu Chi field hospital in HCM City, on Tuesday.

Cyclone Harold and coronavirus: Pacific Islands face battle on two fronts
Cyclone Harold and coronavirus: Pacific Islands face battle on two fronts
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Aid agencies warn social distancing is impossible in the wake of natural disaster like Cyclone Harold.

Police doctors on frontline in COVID-19 fight
Police doctors on frontline in COVID-19 fight
VIDEOicon  14/04/2020 

Police Hospital 199 under the Ministry of Public Security is one of four hospitals in the central city of Da Nang receiving and monitoring patients suspected of being infected by the COVID-19 virus. 

