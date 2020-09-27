Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/09/2020 10:15:48 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese schools face shortage of foreign teachers

30/09/2020    09:10 GMT+7

A number of international schools and English teaching centres nationwide are facing the prospect of a shortage of foreign teachers caused by the negative impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Vietnam faces shortage of native English-speaking teachers due to COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnam faces shortage of native English-speaking teachers due to COVID-19 pandemic

According to Prof. Peter Coloe, Chairman of RMIT Vietnam, foreign teachers account for 40% of the university’s workforce, and they have not been able to return to Vietnam as a result of the spread of COVID-19.

Prof. Coloe said that with the university’s efforts and significant support from both Vietnam and Australia, a charter flight was conducted on September 6 from Melbourne to Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh province on September 6. On board the flight were a total of 270 teachers and students from RMIT who were travelling back to the country.

At present, all of them are in the process of completing a 14-day period of self-quarantine before they can return to work in October.

Meanwhile, Nguyen Thi Kieu Oanh, president of the Canadian International School (CIS), said the school has spent approximately VND1 billion bringing new foreign teachers over from Canada to Vietnam. The expenses largely consisted of flight tickets, quarantine fees, and the fees for several COVID-19 tests.

 

Similarly, English teaching centres in Vietnam are facing numerous difficulties as a result of a shortage of foreign teachers.

According to an owner of an English centre based in Ho Chi Minh City, despite a huge demand among Vietnamese students for foreign teachers, the centre is unable to pay to bring them back to the nation.

Moreover, a similar situation is occurring in public schools throughout Ho Chi Minh City with students joining integrated programmes. This shortage has caused several schools to adjust their schedule and the amount of time students spend with foreign teachers, in addition to forcing many to lower tuition fees. VOV

Online training allows access to qualified teachers, advanced methodologies

Online training allows access to qualified teachers, advanced methodologies

Online training will give Vietnamese students access to high-quality lectures overseas, while lecturers will be able to access effective teaching and organization methods.

How can Vietnamese teachers' English’s qualifications improve?

How can Vietnamese teachers' English’s qualifications improve?

Teachers of English in Hanoi have been asked to attend an exam to assess their qualifications under IELTS international standards.

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City to complete major transport projects at gateways by 2025
HCM City to complete major transport projects at gateways by 2025
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

HCM City plans to complete a number of major transport projects by 2025 that are expected to reduce traffic congestion at city gateways and improve connections to neighbouring provinces.

Vietnam set to endure extremely cold spells in early 2021
Vietnam set to endure extremely cold spells in early 2021
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam is likely to be hit by prolonged spells of cold weather in January and February of 2021, with temperatures expected to drop below previous years’ average levels.

Noi Bai Airport busy as domestic travel resumed
Noi Bai Airport busy as domestic travel resumed
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi has become busy again following the rising number of flights being resumed after the second wave of Covid-19 was brought under control.

Experts warn of possibility of another COVID-19 wave this winter
Experts warn of possibility of another COVID-19 wave this winter
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Leading Vietnamese health experts have not ruled out the possibility that the SARS-CoV-2 virus could recur in the winter months due to favourable weather conditions allowing for a resurgence of the virus.

Life in the forest of a Saigon’s young couple
Life in the forest of a Saigon’s young couple
FEATUREicon  22 giờ trước 

At 6:30 in the morning, after having breakfast, An went to the kitchen to make coffee. Thuan came back from the garden, and the couple sipped a cup of coffee together in theỉ log house, overlooking the garden full of flowers.

Vietnamese students to compete at Microsoft Office World Champs
Vietnamese students to compete at Microsoft Office World Champs
SOCIETYicon  29/09/2020 

Three Vietnamese students are to represent the country at the final round of the Microsoft Office World Championship (MOSWC), an event which is scheduled to take place in 2021 in the United States.

Project to recover historic To Lich River
Project to recover historic To Lich River
SOCIETYicon  29/09/2020 

A company has proposed building a history and culture complex near part of the To Lich River by 2026.

Rooftop garden is peaceful retreat, food resource for HCM City family
Rooftop garden is peaceful retreat, food resource for HCM City family
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

When Nguyen Van Huynh returned to HCM City five years ago after living for 20 years in Eastern Europe, he and his wife decided to build a house in the city.

Straw burning threatens flight safety: aviation official
Straw burning threatens flight safety: aviation official
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

The burning of straw, plant byproducts and other waste on fields near airports produces smoke that affects visibility for pilots and poses a high risk to flight safety, said an official from Northern Airports Authority..

Unique wedding photos cause a stir
Unique wedding photos cause a stir
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

Taking a bed-style wedding photo in pedestrian street

What should foreign experts have to pay attention to when going to Hanoi?
What should foreign experts have to pay attention to when going to Hanoi?
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

The People's Committee of Hanoi has issued medical guidelines for Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control applied for foreigners entering Vietnam to work less than 14 days in the city.

Vietnam uses locally-made test kits for incoming guests
Vietnam uses locally-made test kits for incoming guests
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

Made-in-Vietnam test kits used at the country's airports can detect pathogenic viruses at the time of testing and confirm whether the passengers are infected or not.

VN Health Ministry updates protocols for priority COVID-19 testing
VN Health Ministry updates protocols for priority COVID-19 testing
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

The Ministry of Health has issued updated guidelines for priority COVID-19 testing to effectively make use of all available resources and detect and monitor new cases.

Parents worried about fifth graders use of foul language
Parents worried about fifth graders use of foul language
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

Thu Trang, a parent in Ba Dinh district in Hanoi, yesterday evening scolded her son after discovering that he had used foul language when talking with his friends.

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Sept 28 morning
Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Sept 28 morning
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

Vietnam logged no new COVID-19 cases within the past 12 hours as of 6 a.m on September 28, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Vietnam comes 17th at International Mathematical Olympiad 2020
Vietnam comes 17th at International Mathematical Olympiad 2020
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

All six members of the Vietnamese team participating in the virtual 61st International Mathematical Olympiad 2020 brought home medals and certificate of merit, including two golds, finishing 17th out of 105 participating countries and territories.

Mekong Delta should safeguard fruit orchards from saltwater in rivers: experts
Mekong Delta should safeguard fruit orchards from saltwater in rivers: experts
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

The Mekong Delta region should take proactive measures to protect fruit orchards in the 2020 – 21 dry season as severe saltwater intrusion in rivers is forecast in the coming months, experts have said.

Digitisation helps narrow urban-rural gap: experts
Digitisation helps narrow urban-rural gap: experts
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

Digital transformation provides a challenge and opportunity for sustainable agricultural and rural development and narrowing gaps between rural and urban areas, experts have said.

Vietnam reports five imported COVID-19 cases on September 27
Vietnam reports five imported COVID-19 cases on September 27
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

Five new imported cases of COVID-19 were detected on September 27, raising the national count to 1,074, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Mekong Delta provinces propose three route options for expressway
Mekong Delta provinces propose three route options for expressway
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

Authorities of several localities in the Mekong Delta have proposed three route options for building the 150-km long Can Tho – Ca Mau expressway.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 