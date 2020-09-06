Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
06/09/2020 18:26:39 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Vietnamese students in Japan launches online school fair

06/09/2020    17:23 GMT+7

The Vietnamese Youths and Students' Association (VYSA) in Japan on September 5 arranged the VYSA School Fair 2020 on a virtual platform.

Since 2015, the annual event has worked to support Vietnamese students who want to pursue further studies in Japan.

This year’s edition saw the participation of 18 Japanese educational establishments, including 10 universities, four colleges and vocational schools.

Vietnamese students at home and currently staying in Japan together with representatives of the establishments joined discussions on enrolment conditions, scholarships and other issues.

The VYSA is working with the Embassy of Vietnam in Japan to roll out a scheme offering tuition fee support for outstanding Vietnamese students hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is covered by the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

 

Application for the programme will be welcomed until September 30, according to the VYSA.

Established in 2001, the VYSA is a non-profit organisation with 13 chapters across Japan. It hosted a number of activities for Vietnamese students in the country.

VNA

HCM City will ensure that all school-aged children will be able to attend school and that first graders will study under the new training programme this year, said Duong Anh Duc, deputy chairman of the city People’s Committee.   

 
 

SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The central province of Quang Tri has to date received over 100 million USD from international donors to help its post-war bomb and mine clearance efforts.

SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Two hospitals in Da Nang city, the epicenter of the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak, discharged 11 COVID-19 patients on September 6 after making a full recovery from the disease.

SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The first train for the Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro project in HCM City will arrive in Vietnam from Japan in October.

SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A COVID-19 patient in northern Ha Nam province has been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus following three negative tests, forcing doctors to quarantine her in hospital for further observation and treatment.

SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The administration of Da Nang city, the epicenter of the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak, has proposed kick-starting transport routes again following the containment of the disease in the locality.

SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

To prevent community spread, the government of Danang is conducting a massive Covid-19 testing program for expatriates in the city

SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

BMS Medical Company, whose two executives have been arrested for the alleged manipulation of medical equipment supply bids at Bach Mai Hospital, has been found to win many huge tenders at hospitals throughout the country.

SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on September 6 morning, keeping the national count at 1,049, including 691 locally-transmitted cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

SOCIETYicon  05/09/2020 

Nearly 23 million students nationwide celebrated the official start of the 2020-2021 school-year on September 5 morning.

SOCIETYicon  05/09/2020 

With the score of 29.4/30, Nham Minh Duc from Quang Ninh placed first in the A1-exam group at the high school finals.

SOCIETYicon  05/09/2020 

Vietnam’s Covid-19 infections still remained at 1,049 as no fresh cases were reported this evening, September 5, according to the Health Ministry.

SOCIETYicon  05/09/2020 

Nguyen Quang Hung, Deputy General Director of the Directorate of Fisheries talks about Vietnam’s resolve to stop all illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities in foreign territorial waters.

SOCIETYicon  04/09/2020 

More than 26,000 students who were either in quarantine or live in areas where social distancing measures are in place due to COVID-19 sat the national high school examination on Thursday.

SOCIETYicon  04/09/2020 

The former vice-chairman of HCM City's District 1, Doan Ngoc Hai, has bought an ambulance car to transport poor patients across Vietnam after he resigned.

SOCIETYicon  04/09/2020 

In the 2020 season, Lang Son Province and other ministries have actively promoted trade, brands, as well the consumption of "Chi Lang" custard apple fruit in the markets of Hanoi and other localities nationwide.

SOCIETYicon  04/09/2020 

A train designed for the Nhon-Hanoi Station metro route was sent from Dunkirk Port in France on September 2.

SOCIETYicon  04/09/2020 

Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU Hanoi) is the only Vietnamese representative listed in the group of universities ranked 801st to 1,000th in the World University Rankings (WUR 2021).

SOCIETYicon  04/09/2020 

The HCMC Department of Transport has estimated that the city will need more than VND21 trillion for its water transport in the next 30 years,

SOCIETYicon  04/09/2020 

New COVID-19 testing strategy needed: Experts
 

SOCIETYicon  04/09/2020 

The National Wage Council has advised the Government to keep the minimum wage unchanged until the end of 2021 instead of raising it as planned.

