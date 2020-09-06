Vietnamese students in Japan launches online school fair

The Vietnamese Youths and Students' Association (VYSA) in Japan on September 5 arranged the VYSA School Fair 2020 on a virtual platform.

Since 2015, the annual event has worked to support Vietnamese students who want to pursue further studies in Japan.

This year’s edition saw the participation of 18 Japanese educational establishments, including 10 universities, four colleges and vocational schools.

Vietnamese students at home and currently staying in Japan together with representatives of the establishments joined discussions on enrolment conditions, scholarships and other issues.

The VYSA is working with the Embassy of Vietnam in Japan to roll out a scheme offering tuition fee support for outstanding Vietnamese students hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is covered by the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

Application for the programme will be welcomed until September 30, according to the VYSA.

Established in 2001, the VYSA is a non-profit organisation with 13 chapters across Japan. It hosted a number of activities for Vietnamese students in the country.

VNA