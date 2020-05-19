Vietnamese transgender man gives birth to a baby girl

A well-known transgender couple – Minh Khang and Minh Anh – welcomed their first baby on May 16, making the husband Minh Khang the first transgender man in Vietnam to get pregnant and give birth to a baby.

Transgender couple Minh Khang (left) and Minh Anh became parents of a baby girl on May 16. — Photo zingnews.vn

The baby girl was born at a beauty salon in HCM City, weighing 2.3kg and in good health, Minh Anh announced on her social media account.

The husband Minh Khang, 24, was a female at birth, used to be Dao Thi Kieu Trang, of Can Tho Province. His wife Minh Anh, 21, was a male at birth named Dang Khac Nguyen, of Ben Tre Province. They got married in 2017 after they met at a transgender beauty contest.

Last year, the couple planned to have a baby after reading about a foreign man who got pregnant.

Prior to the decision, Khang had been receiving male hormone injections for two and a half years and his wife had received female hormones for a few months. They also underwent surgeries, using anaesthetics and antibiotics, which made them worried about the possibility of pregnancy and maintaining a healthy pregnancy.

Yearning to have a baby, Khang decided to stop hormone therapy to restart menstruation. He followed obstetricians’ advice on a well-balanced pre-pregnancy diet in hopes of getting pregnant.

Khang got pregnant three months after stopping the hormone therapy.

On March 8, the couple Minh Anh and Minh Khang were guests of the TV show “Come out – Bước ra ánh sáng” (Come out to the light), calling on public and healthcare centres to support couples like them to realise the dream of being parents. VNS

Performance of Vietnamese entrants at transgender pageants through years Huong Giang and Nhat Ha are among the Vietnamese representatives who enjoyed a strong showing during their participation at Miss International Queen.