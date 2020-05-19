Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/05/2020 02:32:37 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese transgender man gives birth to a baby girl

 
 
19/05/2020    16:52 GMT+7

A well-known transgender couple – Minh Khang and Minh Anh – welcomed their first baby on May 16, making the husband Minh Khang the first transgender man in Vietnam to get pregnant and give birth to a baby.

Vietnamese transgender man gives birth to a baby girl
Transgender couple Minh Khang (left) and Minh Anh became parents of a baby girl on May 16. — Photo zingnews.vn

The baby girl was born at a beauty salon in HCM City, weighing 2.3kg and in good health, Minh Anh announced on her social media account. 

The husband Minh Khang, 24, was a female at birth, used to be Dao Thi Kieu Trang, of Can Tho Province. His wife Minh Anh, 21, was a male at birth named Dang Khac Nguyen, of Ben Tre Province. They got married in 2017 after they met at a transgender beauty contest.

Last year, the couple planned to have a baby after reading about a foreign man who got pregnant. 

Prior to the decision, Khang had been receiving male hormone injections for two and a half years and his wife had received female hormones for a few months. They also underwent surgeries, using anaesthetics and antibiotics, which made them worried about the possibility of pregnancy and maintaining a healthy pregnancy.

 

Yearning to have a baby, Khang decided to stop hormone therapy to restart menstruation. He followed obstetricians’ advice on a well-balanced pre-pregnancy diet in hopes of getting pregnant.

Khang got pregnant three months after stopping the hormone therapy.

On March 8, the couple Minh Anh and Minh Khang were guests of the TV show “Come out – Bước ra ánh sáng” (Come out to the light), calling on public and healthcare centres to support couples like them to realise the dream of being parents.  VNS

Performance of Vietnamese entrants at transgender pageants through years

Performance of Vietnamese entrants at transgender pageants through years

Huong Giang and Nhat Ha are among the Vietnamese representatives who enjoyed a strong showing during their participation at Miss International Queen.

Hoai Sa to represent Vietnam at Miss International Queen 2020

Hoai Sa to represent Vietnam at Miss International Queen 2020

Bui Dinh Hoai Sa will represent Vietnam at the Miss International Queen 2020 which is due to be held in Thailand in March.

 
 

Other News

.
Cooperation - key in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19
Cooperation - key in Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19
FEATUREicon  19/05/2020 

The international community has attributed Vietnam’s remarkable achievements in taking on COVID-19 to the close cooperation between the country’s Government and its people.

Critically ill COVID-19 patient thankful she is still alive
Critically ill COVID-19 patient thankful she is still alive
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Le Tuyet H. was patient number 19. She caught the disease from her niece who had flown back to Vietnam from the UK in March.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 19
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 19
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

British COVID-19 patient remains in critical condition

Vietnam to attend international Olympic competitions this year
Vietnam to attend international Olympic competitions this year
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Vietnam will send local students to attend regional and international Olympic competitions this year based on the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Central Highlands: Drought drives people to risk life digging for deep wells
Central Highlands: Drought drives people to risk life digging for deep wells
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Many people in the central province of Gia Lai are risking their life digging for wells without proper equipment as drought continues.

Old couple’s honour when serving Uncle Ho
Old couple’s honour when serving Uncle Ho
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

The happiness to meet Uncle Ho in a short period of time is always unforgettable memories for the revolutionary elderly couple Nguyen Van Luyen and Tran Thi Man.

Repatriation continues to ensure no one is left behind
Repatriation continues to ensure no one is left behind
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Government is making good on its pledge that “no one will be left behind” as it repatriates hundreds of Vietnamese citizens from all over the world.

Trial opens over land management violations at navy service
Trial opens over land management violations at navy service
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

The Military Court of the Vietnam People’s Navy opened a trial on May 18 for a case involving Dinh Ngoc He, alias “Ut troc”, and other defendants on charges of “fraud, appropriation of assets,” 

Hanoi needs vision on development path
Hanoi needs vision on development path
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Dao Ngoc Nghiem, vice president of the Vietnam Urban Development and Planning Association, talks to about what Hanoi should do to develop a master plan for the city  for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2045.

Forcing people to forego COVID-19 aid will be punished: PM
Forcing people to forego COVID-19 aid will be punished: PM
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Local authorities must not force citizens to sign refusals to receive State aid, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc stressed at Friday’s Government meeting on COVID-19. 

Uncle Ho in the heart of overseas Vietnamese in Laos
Uncle Ho in the heart of overseas Vietnamese in Laos
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  19/05/2020 

Despite being born in foreign countries and having never met Ho Chi Minh, overseas Vietnamese in Laos and Thailand always pay special respect to Uncle Ho. 

Fake cancer drugs appeal trial begins
Fake cancer drugs appeal trial begins
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

An appeal trial for the trade of counterfeit cancer drugs at Vietnam Pharma (VN Pharma) JSC commenced on May 18 in HCM City.

British pilot shows signs of improvement
British pilot shows signs of improvement
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

A British pilot critically ill with coronavirus is showing signs of improvement, according to the COVID-19 treatment sub-committee.

VN Education Ministry issues regulations for online teaching fees
VN Education Ministry issues regulations for online teaching fees
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Pham Ngoc Thuong has issued instructions regarding tuition fees for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years.

Where should Hanoi locate zero milestone?
Where should Hanoi locate zero milestone?
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

The city’s authorities will consult the public before making the final decision about the location of the zero milestone.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 18
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 18
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Three more COVID-19 patients given all-clear on May 18

Two men arrested for shooting passersby with air rifle
Two men arrested for shooting passersby with air rifle
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Two men in Hanoi have been arrested after reportedly shooting and injuring pedestrians with an air rifle on Nguyen Thi Dinh Street in Cau Giay District earlier this month.

Forest manager involved in Quang Nam severe forest fire
Forest manager involved in Quang Nam severe forest fire
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Quang Nam Province People’s Committee has launched an investigation into a severe forest fire in Dong Giang District’s Ma Cooih Commune involving a forest management board director. 

HCM City launches motorbike emission testing programme
HCM City launches motorbike emission testing programme
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

A pilot programme to monitor emissions from motorbikes has been launched by the HCM City Department of Transport.

Ca Mau faces severe shortage of irrigation water
Ca Mau faces severe shortage of irrigation water
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Many crop growing areas in Ca Mau Province’s freshwater zones are facing a severe shortage of water because of a prolonged dry spell.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 