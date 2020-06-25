Vietnamese university among world’s best ‘Golden Age’ rankings 2020

The Hanoi University of Science and Technology has been named among the world’s best ‘Golden Age’ universities for 2020, according to the latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

Hanoi University of Science and Technology is named among the world’s best ‘Golden Age’ universities for 2020

In the list, the Hanoi University of Science and Technology is the only Vietnamese representative to be named among the world’s best ‘Golden Age’ 200 universities.

The University of California in San Diego topped the table of the world’s best “Golden Age” universities for the fourth consecutive year.



Elsewhere, the Australian National University, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and Seoul National University made up the rest of the top four, while the UNSW Sydney is fifth, a boost since last year’s list when it was ranked joint eighth.



The ‘Golden Age’ rankings are decided based on a range of criteria, including teaching environment, international outlook, and research environment.



Earlier, the Times Higher Education rankings also placed the Hanoi University of Science and Technology among the world’s top 400 universities in terms of engineering and technology.



Furthermore, the university was also voted among the best 1,000 universities worldwide by the prestigious magazine.

More Vietnamese universities listed in the world rankings

Two Vietnamese universities have won places among the QS Top 50 Under 50 2021, which ranks the world’s best universities which have been founded within the past 50 years.

The ranking was announced by Quacquarelli Symonds, an education organisation based in the UK,on June 24. Vietnam National University in Hanoi and Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City are in the 101st to 150th group.

On June 10, the QS World 2020 that ranks 1,000 universities in the world was announced. Vietnam National University in Hanoi and Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City are in the 801st to 1,000th group. This is the third consecutive year that the two universities were in the ranking.

The University of Economics HCM City was listed in top 25 universities worldwide in terms of knowledge transfer on the criterion of contribution to a lifetime career development by U-Mulitirank 2020. Other Asian universities are Asian Institute of Technology in Thailand and Al-Nisour University College in Iraq.

This is the fourth time that the University of Economics HCM City was included in this ranking.

U-Multirank is an independent ranking of universities worldwide with fundings from European Commission's Erasmus+ programme. U-Multirank provides diversified reports and assessments of universities and orientations for students. Laodong/Dtinews