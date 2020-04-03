Vingroup to produce ventilators, body thermometers

Vingroup announced on April 3 that it would produce ventilators and body thermometers to serve the domestic market amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vingroup has produced body thermometers for COVID-19 at much lower cost than others available on the market (Photo courtesy of Vingroup)

Firstly, the group will provide the Ministry of Health (MoH) with 5,000 non-invasive ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients in Vietnam.

For production, Vingroup signed a license agreement with US-based Medtronic to use their design for the PB560 ventilator, and also began researching a non-invasive ventilator based on the community-shared design by MIT University.

The group said the ventilators’ components will be sourced externally and internally.

Vingroup Vice Chairwoman Le Thi Thu Thuy said: “Vingroup has an advantage of having both the VinFast automobile factory and VinSmart electronics factory. So, we can manufacture both large and mechanical parts as well as rare, smaller parts at the same time.”

She also said they had excellent design engineers to transform the conceptual and 2D designs into detailed and complete designs required by the manufacturers.

It is expected that the first batches of components for the non-invasive ventilator will arrive in two weeks and other batches of parts will arrive in another two weeks.

The group said with enough components, it can produce the ventilators in one day and transfer them to the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Science and Technology for appraisal and quality tests before they are distributed to health facilities nationwide.

The group has successfully tested and produced body thermometers. The group said the cost of components for the thermometers was 16 million VND, much lower than other body temperature machines on the market.

The group estimated the component cost for a non-invasive ventilator at about 22 million VND and for an invasive ventilator at 160 million VND.

Vingroup CEO Nguyen Viet Quang said: “We expect to supply these devices to the Ministry of Health at the cost of components. We won’t include the costs of transportation, labour, production and other costs into the price.”

He added: “With the capacity of VinFast and VinSmart, the group can produce up to 45,000 non-invasive ventilators and 10,000 invasive ventilators per month and support other manufacturers around the world to process the equipment for the ventilators.”/.VNA

Vingroup pledges US$861,000 for coronavirus research in Vietnam Nearly VNĐ20 billion (US$861,000) has been pledged by Vingroup to fund research projects on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vingroup chairman no longer in world's top 300 billionaires At certain points last year, Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong was among the 200 richest people on the planet, but he has now fallen out of the top 300.