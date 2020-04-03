Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vingroup to produce ventilators, body thermometers

 
 
04/04/2020    11:13 GMT+7

Vingroup announced on April 3 that it would produce ventilators and body thermometers to serve the domestic market amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vingroup to produce ventilators, body thermometers hinh anh 1

Vingroup has produced body thermometers for COVID-19 at much lower cost than others available on the market (Photo courtesy of Vingroup)

Firstly, the group will provide the Ministry of Health (MoH) with 5,000 non-invasive ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients in Vietnam.

For production, Vingroup signed a license agreement with US-based Medtronic to use their design for the PB560 ventilator, and also began researching a non-invasive ventilator based on the community-shared design by MIT University.

The group said the ventilators’ components will be sourced externally and internally.

Vingroup Vice Chairwoman Le Thi Thu Thuy said: “Vingroup has an advantage of having both the VinFast automobile factory and VinSmart electronics factory. So, we can manufacture both large and mechanical parts as well as rare, smaller parts at the same time.”

She also said they had excellent design engineers to transform the conceptual and 2D designs into detailed and complete designs required by the manufacturers.

It is expected that the first batches of components for the non-invasive ventilator will arrive in two weeks and other batches of parts will arrive in another two weeks.

The group said with enough components, it can produce the ventilators in one day and transfer them to the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Science and Technology for appraisal and quality tests before they are distributed to health facilities nationwide.

 

The group has successfully tested and produced body thermometers. The group said the cost of components for the thermometers was 16 million VND, much lower than other body temperature machines on the market.

The group estimated the component cost for a non-invasive ventilator at about 22 million VND and for an invasive ventilator at 160 million VND.

Vingroup CEO Nguyen Viet Quang said: “We expect to supply these devices to the Ministry of Health at the cost of components. We won’t include the costs of transportation, labour, production and other costs into the price.”

He added: “With the capacity of VinFast and VinSmart, the group can produce up to 45,000 non-invasive ventilators and 10,000 invasive ventilators per month and support other manufacturers around the world to process the equipment for the ventilators.”/.VNA

Vingroup pledges US$861,000 for coronavirus research in Vietnam

Vingroup pledges US$861,000 for coronavirus research in Vietnam

Nearly VNĐ20 billion (US$861,000) has been pledged by Vingroup to fund research projects on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).  

Vingroup chairman no longer in world's top 300 billionaires

Vingroup chairman no longer in world's top 300 billionaires

At certain points last year, Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong was among the 200 richest people on the planet, but he has now fallen out of the top 300.  

Japanese firm to make 15,000 ventilators to help Vietnam's COVID-19 response

Japanese firm to make 15,000 ventilators to help Vietnam’s COVID-19 response

Japanese medical equipment firm Metran plans to make 15,000 ventilators for Vietnam to help the country combat the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which is ravaging the globe, according to Founder and Chairman Tran Ngoc Phuc.

 
 

Other News

Coronavirus: China mourns Covid-19 victims with three-minute silence
Coronavirus: China mourns Covid-19 victims with three-minute silence
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

A day of mourning is held for the 3,300 people who died in China, where the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Ten more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam cured
Ten more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam cured
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Ten COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on April 3, bringing the total number of cured cases in Vietnam to 85.

Phia Den mountain: Hometown of glass noodles
Phia Den mountain: Hometown of glass noodles
PHOTOSicon  03/04/2020 

Phia Den mountain, Cao Bang province, is considered hometown of glass noodle as natural conditions here are ideal for not only growing its ingredient – canna, but also for its making process.

19-year-old French student teaches mathematics in Vietnam
19-year-old French student teaches mathematics in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Mathéo Vergnolle, a 19-year-old French university student with great passion for mathematics, is working as a teacher in Vietnam.

Two Danang policemen die while trying to stop motorbike race
Two Danang policemen die while trying to stop motorbike race
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Two policemen in the central city of Danang died while they were trying to deal with an illegal motorbike race.

Coronavirus: Where will be the last place to catch Covid-19?
Coronavirus: Where will be the last place to catch Covid-19?
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Some places are yet to record a case - but what will they do if and when it arrives?

Thailand temporarily blocks entry
Thailand temporarily blocks entry
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The Thai government will block all travel to Thailand, including by Thais, from April 2-15 to prepare "state quarantine" facilities after more local COVID-19 patients have been linked to imported cases.

Appeal trial for MobiFone-AVG case suspended due to COVID-19 concern
Appeal trial for MobiFone-AVG case suspended due to COVID-19 concern
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

The appeal trial for the case involving MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation’s purchase of a 95 percent share in Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG), initially scheduled for April 13-16, will be suspended due to the COVID-19 concern.

Coronavirus: Islamophobia concerns after India mosque outbreak
Coronavirus: Islamophobia concerns after India mosque outbreak
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Outrage over a Muslim congregation that led to new Covid-19 cluster turns hateful.

Coronavirus: Confirmed global cases pass one million
Coronavirus: Confirmed global cases pass one million
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The number of cases has doubled in less than a week, according to the latest figures.The number of cases has doubled in less than a week, according to the latest figures.

Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam, total reaches 233
Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam, total reaches 233
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology reported six new SARS-CoV-2 positive cases during the night of April 2, which raised the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country to 233 as of 6am on April 3.

11 minor earthquakes occur in Vietnam so far this year
11 minor earthquakes occur in Vietnam so far this year
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

Eleven minor earthquakes have occurred in Vietnam since the beginning of this year, according to the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Over 80 percent of Thais expected to engage in social distancing
Over 80 percent of Thais expected to engage in social distancing
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

About 70 percent of Thais understand and are engaging in the "social distancing" campaign, which is a major strategy to curb the transmission of COVID-19, the latest survey conducted by Thailand’s Department of Mental Health showed.

Delivery drivers take their chances outdoors to cash in
Delivery drivers take their chances outdoors to cash in
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

Most of the streets he passes are empty as citizens practise social distancing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, but for a delivery driver like Nguyen Van Thang, being outside is a must.

Man brings dreams to ethnic minorities
Man brings dreams to ethnic minorities
FEATUREicon  03/04/2020 

K’Liêm couldn’t sleep when he heard his poor family would be getting a new house.

Hanoi plans more mobile COVID-19 testing stations to meet high demand
Hanoi plans more mobile COVID-19 testing stations to meet high demand
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

Hanoi intends to expand existing quick COVID-19 testing sites and set up new mobile testing stations to meet high demand of people suspected of carrying the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus: US jobless claims hit 6.6 million as virus spreads
Coronavirus: US jobless claims hit 6.6 million as virus spreads
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

More than 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week as the coronavirus spreads.

Vietnamese workers to be required to pay deposit in order to work in RoK
Vietnamese workers to be required to pay deposit in order to work in RoK
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision on a piloting scheme which requires domestic workers to make deposits before departing to work in the Republic of Korea.

Temporary residence extended for foreigners unable to exit due to COVID-19
Temporary residence extended for foreigners unable to exit due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

Vietnam has decided to extend temporary residence permit for foreigners who are currently in the country and unable to leave because of travel restrictions or quarantine order related to COVID-19, according to the Immigration Department.

10 percent cut in electricity prices proposed to help ease COVID-19 impact
10 percent cut in electricity prices proposed to help ease COVID-19 impact
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has sent a report to the Prime Minister, proposing a reduction in the prices of electricity for three months to help ease difficulties facing production and business in the context of the ravaging COVID-19 epidemic.

