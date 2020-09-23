Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/09/2020 12:52:56 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vinh and Sa Dec join UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities

23/09/2020    13:54 GMT+7

Two Vietnamese cities have joined the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC), along with 53 other cities from 27 countries.

Vinh and Sa Dec join UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities
A classroom in Vinh City, Nghe An Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Bich Hue

Vinh City in the central province of Nghe An and Sa Dec City in the southern province of Dong Thap were recognised as outstanding examples of how lifelong learning can become a reality at a local level.

They have proven that effective lifelong learning policies and practices can support the development of inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable cities.

The UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL), as co-ordinator of the network, admitted the new members following their nomination by the National Commissions for UNESCO in the countries.

A strong commitment to lifelong learning by the city administration is key to becoming a learning city.

As part of their application process, potential UNESCO GNLC members must demonstrate a clear vision for providing lifelong learning opportunities for everyone in the community. Once admitted, cities are expected to take part in the activities of the network and to produce a biennial report outlining their achievements as learning cities.

Within the framework of the strategy for 2019–2021, the activities of the network focus on seven key priorities: education for sustainable development; equity and inclusion; educational planning, monitoring and evaluation; education for global citizenship; entrepreneurship; learning for health and well-being; and literacy.

The new member cities will be presented in an online event on Wednesday. 

UIL Director David Atchoarena said that the COVID-19 pandemic had underlined the necessity to build more resilient education systems for the future.

 

“With more than half of humanity living in urban areas, cities must be at the centre of this undertaking,” he said.

“During the pandemic, UNESCO learning cities from around the world have shown that they are well placed to make lifelong learning a reality, also under harsh conditions,’ Atchoarena added.

Vo Thanh Tung, chairman of Sa Dec City People’s Committee, said Sa Dec becoming a learning city was an urgent requirement, helping the city soon access knowledge economies.

He said the city was envisioned to become a prosperous and sustainable city based on knowledge and learning to create more jobs, increase income and improve the lives of local people.

Tran Ngoc Tu, Chairman of People’s Committee of Vinh City said that the city is part of Nghe An Province, a land with a long tradition of fondness for learning.

The city's educational network meets the diversified learning and development needs of its inhabitants, he said.  VNS

World experts descend on Vietnam for UNESCO education forum

World experts descend on Vietnam for UNESCO education forum

The UNESCO Forum for Education for Sustainable Development and Global Citizenship Education is expected to welcome between 300 and 350 delegates from across the world with the event running in Hanoi on July 2-3.  

Hanoi looks to become a creative city

Hanoi looks to become a creative city

In order to develop creativity and international connectivity, Hanoi has completed and submitted its application to become a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in 2019.

 
 

Other News

.
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia September 23
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 23
SOCIETYicon  23/09/2020 

Vietnam goes 20 days without community COVID-19 infections

Vietnamese workers in South Korea to lose deposits over contract violations
Vietnamese workers in South Korea to lose deposits over contract violations
SOCIETYicon  23/09/2020 

More than 1,400 Vietnamese guest workers in South Korea are set to lose their deposit of VND100 million (US$4,239) each due to fleeing from their workplace or attempting to illegally stay in the country.

Inbound flight schedule, requirements for foreign entries into Vietnam detailed
Inbound flight schedule, requirements for foreign entries into Vietnam detailed
SOCIETYicon  23/09/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has submitted detailed plans for flight schedules and requirements for airlines to bring international passengers into Vietnam, awaiting approval from Ministry of Transport and concerned authorities.

Summer libraries welcome 7,000 children in Nghe An
Summer libraries welcome 7,000 children in Nghe An
SOCIETYicon  23/09/2020 

Some 7,000 children in Tuong Duong district, in the central province of Nghe An, have enjoyed their summer break at local libraries.

Universities offer assistance to students as tuition fees increase
Universities offer assistance to students as tuition fees increase
SOCIETYicon  23/09/2020 

Universities have developed a variety of assistance programmes to help students access higher education, including loans, scholarships, housing and food aid.

Safety first when reopening international flights
Safety first when reopening international flights
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Doctor Luong Hoai Nam, an aviation expert, talks to VietnamPlus online newspaper about measures to ensure the efficiency of Vietnam’s resumption of international flights.

Teachers oppose use of smartphones during lessons
Teachers oppose use of smartphones during lessons
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Many teachers have expressed their disagreement with the new regulation on allowing students to use phones during lessons, saying that it would be difficult to control students.

New SARS-CoV-2 testing plan approved
New SARS-CoV-2 testing plan approved
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

The Health Ministry on September 21 issued Decision No.4042/QD-BYT on approving the SARS-CoV-2 testing plan amid COVID-19 pandemic in replace of Decision No. 2245/QD-BYT dated April 22.

Over 1,700 Vietnamese workers illegally remain in South Korea
Over 1,700 Vietnamese workers illegally remain in South Korea
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

As many as 1,750 Vietnamese workers are illegally staying in South Korea after the expiry of their labour contracts, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Vaccination hole exists in remote disadvantaged areas
Vaccination hole exists in remote disadvantaged areas
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Vaccinations must take place safely and effectively, particularly in remote disadvantaged areas where vaccination coverage remained modest, Deputy Health Minister Do Xuan Tuyen said yesterday.

HCM City develops plan for underground spaces
HCM City develops plan for underground spaces
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City authorities are developing a plan for design and construction of underground spaces around metro line stations as part of an effort to renovate its inner districts and develop infrastructure in the next five years.

Luxury hotels ready to receive guests quarantined after arrival
Luxury hotels ready to receive guests quarantined after arrival
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Eight hotels in Hanoi, selected to lodge people during quarantine, are ready to receive guests. The room rate is set at VND1.2-4 million per day.

Trial begins in HCM City of group involved in police station bombings
Trial begins in HCM City of group involved in police station bombings
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

The People’s Court of HCM City on September 21 opened a trial of 17 suspects - who are members of “Trieu dai Viet” (Viet Dynasty) - charged with “terrorism to oppose the people’s administration” in line with Article 113 of the 2015 Penal Code.

Passengers must spend 6 days at concentrated quarantine centers after entering VN
Passengers must spend 6 days at concentrated quarantine centers after entering VN
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

With two continuous tests of negative results after their entry, those who enter Vietnam to work for a period of over 14 days can go home or to their accommodations for self-isolation, according to the latest Ministry of Health’s temporary guide.

Hanoi authorities propose VND65trn for Metro Line 5
Hanoi authorities propose VND65trn for Metro Line 5
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Hanoi has submitted a proposal to invest over VND65trn (USD2.7bn) in Metro Line 5 project linking Van Cao Street and the Hoa Lac High-tech Park.

Personnel training begins for HCM City’s first metro route
Personnel training begins for HCM City’s first metro route
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Training of personnel who will operate and manage HCM City’s metro line No 1 has begun, according to the HCM City Urban Railway Company Ltd No 1 (HURC 1).

Strategy developed to wipe out HIV-AIDS
Strategy developed to wipe out HIV-AIDS
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Associate Professor Nguyen Hoang Long, Director General of the Vietnam Administration for HIV/AIDS Control, talks about the country’s fight against the virus over the last 30 years.

Sending grass-based bags to the world
Sending grass-based bags to the world
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

With a desire to make use of traditional materials combined with modern leather to create environmentally-friendly products, Tran Van Hung in Thanh Hoa province has been making bags from grass for over two years.

Who should benefit from government COVID relief packages?
Who should benefit from government COVID relief packages?
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Nearly eight months since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, more than 950,000 people have died from the disease.

Mekong Delta farmers wait for floodwaters
Mekong Delta farmers wait for floodwaters
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Farmers in the Mekong Delta’s upstream areas are waiting for the flood season, which brings sediment to rice fields and other areas of aquatic resources. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 