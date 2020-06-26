Vinsmart ventilator approved by Health Ministry

A ventilator model produced by Vinsmart, a member of Vingroup, has obtained approval for sale from the Ministry of Health.

A ventilator model produced by Vinsmart (Source: bachmai.gov.vn)

The Vsmart VFS-510 can now be mass-produced for supply to the domestic market and Vinsmart also plans on exports, as ventilators remain one of the most sought-after medical devices in the world in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is the first “Made in Vietnam” ventilator recognised by the ministry and has undergone independent quality testing and practical clinical assessments by leading hospitals such as Bach Mai Hospital, 103 Military Hospital, and Vinmec, conducted under the close supervision and control of leading specialists and doctors.

Results show that the VFS-510 fully meets the ministry’s criteria on quality, safety, and operability, and it also complies with legal provisions.

The VFS-510 has six breathing modes and is based on the design of PB560 ventilator manufactured by Medtronic in the US, which has long been familiar among doctors in Vietnam.

It is compact, lightweight, and portable and can be used on both adult and paediatric patients requiring invasive or non-invasive breathing support./.

