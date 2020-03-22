Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
24/03/2020 01:37:12 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Visits to Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum suspended over COVID-19 concerns

 
 
22/03/2020    22:56 GMT+7

The management board of the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum has announced that the visits to the site in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square and the nearby monument dedicated to martyrs will be suspended starting from March 23.

Visits to Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum suspended over COVID-19 concerns hinh anh 1

The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum

The suspension is meant to focus efforts on the fight against the ravaging COVID-19, the board said, adding the visits will be resumed at a proper point of time.

Since its inauguration in August 1975, the resting place of the founder of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, has been a magnet to both Vietnamese and foreigners. It is thronged by large crowds of visitors almost all the year round, except for maintenance periods.

 

Ba Dinh Square is also the place where the late president delivered the Independence Proclamation, declaring to the world the birth of the modern Vietnamese state on September 2, 1945./.VNA

 
 

.
Lotus dreams
Lotus dreams
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

Lotus is the iconic flower of Dong Thap province in the Mekong Delta region of Vietnam. Food, drinks and various products made from lotus are popular among local residents.

Mekong Delta gets bumper crop despite saline intrusion
Mekong Delta gets bumper crop despite saline intrusion
VIDEOicon  22/03/2020 

Though saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta comes earlier and with higher level of salinity than that recorded in the 2015-16 dry season, the damages to farming areas are expected to be less serious

Vietnam develops skilled human resources
Vietnam develops skilled human resources
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

Human resources are vital for any country and a measure of social progress, equality, and sustainable growth.

Border guards undergo hardships combating COVID-19 epidemic
Border guards undergo hardships combating COVID-19 epidemic
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Border guards in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau have set up tents along trails and near border crossings to receive people in quarantine in the context of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading across the country..

Hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas
Hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Thousands of students in Hanoi have left their dormitories in order to provide quarantine areas for people returning the country from areas hit by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dong Nai villagers threatened by elephant rampages
Dong Nai villagers threatened by elephant rampages
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

Farmers in Dong Nai Province are worried about their crops being destroyed by reoccurring elephant rampages.

Retired nurses and doctors volunteer to return to serve
Retired nurses and doctors volunteer to return to serve
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

Hundreds of retired doctors and nurses in Hanoi have decided to return to work amid the rising number of Covid-19 patients in the country.

COVID-19 isolation area set up close to Tan Son Nhat Int’l Airport
COVID-19 isolation area set up close to Tan Son Nhat Int’l Airport
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

An isolation area aimed at receiving Vietnamese expats and foreign arrivals from places affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been set up near Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

Van Don Airport receives Vietnamese expats from COVID-19-hit areas
Van Don Airport receives Vietnamese expats from COVID-19-hit areas
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on March 18 welcomed a flight carrying a total of 43 Vietnamese nationals from Indonesia.

Vietnam to halt entry to all foreigners due to COVID-19 from March 22
Vietnam to halt entry to all foreigners due to COVID-19 from March 22
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 21 said that the Vietnamese Government has decided to temporarily suspend entry of all foreigners from March 22 due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 in the eyes of locals, expats
COVID-19 in the eyes of locals, expats
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

Locals and expats talk about the measures and how they feel living in Vietnam during the covid-19 pandemic.

Two new COVID-19 infection cases confirmed, totaling 94
Two new COVID-19 infection cases confirmed, totaling 94
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health on March 21 evening announced two more cases who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, bringing the total in Vietnam so far to 94.

Lockdown on Hanoi’s Covid-19-hit area lifted
Lockdown on Hanoi’s Covid-19-hit area lifted
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

The quarantine imposed on Truc Bach Street in Hanoi has been removed after 14 days.

Tourists express thanks to Hoi An doctors after quarantine time
Tourists express thanks to Hoi An doctors after quarantine time
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

Two Polish tourists have sent a thank-you letter to doctors in Hoi An City after completing a quarantine time in the area.

HCM City busts large-scale drug trafficking ring, arrests 8
HCM City busts large-scale drug trafficking ring, arrests 8
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City police, in collaboration with relevant agencies, have broken up a large-scale drug trafficking ring, arresting 8 people and seizing big amounts of heroin and methamphetamine.

14-day quarantine mandatory for everyone entering Vietnam from March 21
14-day quarantine mandatory for everyone entering Vietnam from March 21
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

All of the passengers entering Vietnam will have to undergo a 14-day concentrated quarantine period as from 0:00 on March 21, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Hanoi plans large-scale testing to prevent COVID-19
Hanoi plans large-scale testing to prevent COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

Authorities in Hanoi have proposed buying an additional 200,000 COVID-19 test kits to conduct large-scale testing.

How is Vietnam coping with Covid-19?
How is Vietnam coping with Covid-19?
VIDEOicon  21/03/2020 

To date, 17 confirmed cases in Vietnam have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Owners offer to turn hotels into quarantine areas
Owners offer to turn hotels into quarantine areas
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

As many as 120 hotels nation-wide have offered the use of their facilities as quarantine areas as of March 19.

Keeping calm and carrying on: Vietnam sets a coronavirus example
Keeping calm and carrying on: Vietnam sets a coronavirus example
FEATUREicon  21/03/2020 

As much of the western world descends into a COVID-19-induced panic, nations in close proximity to China have remained relatively calm. 

Latest news

