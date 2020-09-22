Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam goes 20 days without community COVID-19 infections

23/09/2020    09:39 GMT+7

Vietnam marked 20 days with no community COVID-19 infections on Tuesday evening.

FiveCOVID-19 patients at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hà Nộiwere given the all-clear on Tuesday. 

Since the first case was detected back in January, there have been 1,069 infections nationwide. Of those, 947 people have made a full recovery and 35 fatalities have been recorded.

Also on Tuesday, 10 people were given the all-clear after beating coronavirus.

Five from these are at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh District, Hanoi, three from Tay Ninh General Hospital, one from Quang Nam Province and one from Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

Three are members of the same family, who were treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, the grandfather, the mother and a two-year-old baby boy.

Patient 793 was the one in the most critical condition when hospitalised on August 14. He had to be supported by the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine.

Patient 1045, who was 72 years old, was also in serious condition in hospital. He had difficulties breathing and was put on ventilator. He also had pre-existing diseases like benign prostate enlargement and degenerative spine. After being treated for eight days, his condition improved and was put off the ventilator of September 14.

In the new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in Viet Nam (since July 25), the north recorded four cases of COVID-19 with critical conditions. Up to date, three of these four cases have recovered. The other one is in stable conditions and clear of all symptoms. 

Among 121 active patients, 15 have tested negative for the virus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 once, two others twice, and 19 thrice.

Currently, there are 23,725 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine.

According to the steering committee, at present, COVID-19 outbreaks in Viet Nam are basically put under control, but there remains a risk of infection in major urban areas if locals are subjective in disease prevention and control.

People nationwide are advised to continue wearing face masks, wash their hands regularly, keep distance with others, avoid crowed gatherings and make health declarations.

Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases early Sept 23

Vietnam logged no new COVID-19 cases within the past 12 hours as of 6 a.m on September 23, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The country has recorded 1,068 coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 infections so far. Of the total, 691 were locally-transmitted cases, including 551 linked with Da Nang city since the latest coronavirus wave hit the locality on July 25.

As many as 980 patients have recovered while 35 have died from complications related to the disease. Most of the fatalities were the elderly with serious underlying health conditions.

Among the patients still under treatment, 11 have tested negative for the virus once, 2 twice and 12 thrice.

There are 20,872 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from the pandemic-hit regions under quarantine at present, including 355 in hospitals, 12,932 in other quarantine sites, and 7,585 at home or accommodation facilities.

As the COVID-19 pandemic can return at any time, the Ministry of Health recommended people wear face masks in crowded places, and wash hands with soap or hand sanitiser regularly.

Health Ministry, medical experts discuss NCD treatment amid COVID-19

A virtual forum focusing on treatment for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the new normal took place on September 22.

 

Titled “Digital Remedies for Healthcare in the New Normal –Strengthening NCD care”, the event was held by the Ministry of Health together with the British Embassy in Vietnam, the UK-ASEAN Business Council and the ASEAN Business Advisory Council.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son said that Vietnam has been able to bring COVID-19 under control as the country has no locally-transmitted cases to report for the past 20 days.

However, scientific evidence and reality in Vietnam show that COVID-19 poses higher risks to the elderly and people with NCDs, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer and end-stage renal failure.

The medical system is bearing the brunt of both communicable and non communicable diseases, he pointed out.

Vietnam has rolled out some measures to battle the pandemic and NCDs at the same time, such as building recommendations for the elderly and people suffering from chronic diseases, as well as providing remote health checkups and treatment, among others.

Medical experts at the forum discussed digital remedies for healthcare in the new normal, impact of COVID-19 on NCD treatment in the region, along with solutions to respond to such diseases and the role of digital technologies in healthcare.

NCDs have been on the rise as they are the cause for 71 percent of deaths across the globe. The burden of health and costs has been more severe to the vulnerable in the context of COVID-19.

Over 220 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Japan

Over 220 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Japan on a repatriation flight of Vietjet Air on September 22 as a joint effort of competent authorities of both nations.

The passengers included children under 18, the elderly, people with illnesses, pregnant women, workers whose contracts have expired, students without accommodation due to dormitory closure and those in difficult circumstances.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan sent staff to help the citizens with pre-departure procedures at the airport.

Security, safety and hygiene measures were rigorously taken during the flight to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Upon their arrival at Da Nang International Airport in the central city of the same name, all the crew members and passengers were given medical checkups and put under quarantine in line with regulations.

In the time to come, more repatriation flights will be arranged to bring Vietnamese citizens home, depending on their demand and domestic quarantine capacity.

Vietnam presents 100,000 face masks to Israel

Vietnamese mask manufacturer PSD on September 22 handed over 100,000 medical face masks to the Embassy of Israel in Vietnam to help Israeli people tackle COVID-19.

Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Nadav Eshcar expressed his gratitude to Vietnam and spoke highly of efforts made by the country in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The aid manifests the two countries’ solidarity and joint efforts during times of difficulties and a proof of the Israel-Vietnam friendship and cooperation, he underlined.

Vietnam and Israel have carried out various cooperation activities in healthcare over the years, especially training courses in first aid for cardiovascular emergencies arranged in eight Vietnamese provinces with the participation of Israeli experts in late 2019.

A three-week lockdown is underway in Israel since September 18 as many new COVID-19 infections emerged in the country.

 
 

