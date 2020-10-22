VN, Japan agree on quarantine-free procedures for short-term entries

Vietnam and Japan have mutually agreed to implement an expedited arrival procedure which will allow certain groups from one country to enter another without undergoing mandatory 14-day quarantine on short-term visits.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) and his visiting Japanese counterpart Suga Yoshihide had farewell talks before the latter left Vietnam for Indonesia on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thong Nhat

The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday issued a press release regarding the procedure, which will take effect starting November 1, following an agreement reached during the official trip of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to Vietnam earlier this week at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The Vietnamese foreign ministry noted that the procedure, called priority travel for short-term entries from Japan into Vietnam and “business track” for Vietnamese entering Japan, basically will waive quarantine requirement for people from either country who are going on trips shorter than 14 days for the purposes of investment, trade, diplomacy, official businesses or highly skilled workers.

However, prior to arrival, the entrant must obtain proof of negative tests for SARS-CoV-2 and still needs to be medically examined and monitored.

Following the entry into Vietnam and Japan, the entrant will still have to be tested for the coronavirus, their health status will be frequently checked, and they could only engage in activities according to an agenda that has been registered and approved with the receiving host country’s authorities.

The Vietnamese and Japanese relevant agencies will in the future provide detailed guidelines on the eligible entries, requirements, and regulations on the short-term entry procedure between the two sides, the foreign ministry noted.

Vietnam has closed its border to most foreign entries since March to prevent the spread of coronavirus but has taken steps to allow in diplomats, business executives, skilled workers, and students, but they all have to be quarantined for two weeks.

Japan is also easing its border restrictions starting in October.

The two countries are considered to have had a competent handle on the pandemic, with a low caseload and death toll. VNS

Passengers must spend 6 days at concentrated quarantine centers after entering VN With two continuous tests of negative results after their entry, those who enter Vietnam to work for a period of over 14 days can go home or to their accommodations for self-isolation, according to the latest Ministry of Health’s temporary guide.