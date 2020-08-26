Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Votive paper market appears quiet during ‘ghost month’

27/08/2020    15:01 GMT+7

The once-bustling Hang Ma street in the centre of Hanoi has fallen quiet amid ‘ghost month’, the seventh month of the Lunar Calendar, as a result of the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

votive paper market appears quiet during ‘ghost month’ hinh 1

Situated in central Hanoi on Hang Ma street, the votive paper market has been left fairly deserted, appearing in contrast to previous years.

votive paper market appears quiet during ‘ghost month’ hinh 2

Many store owners state that there has been a downturn in customers from previous years. This can largely be put down to the COVID-19 epidemic having a great influence on the economy, with less families spending money on buying votive paper for the Ghost Festival which traditionally falls on the 15th day of the seventh lunar month.

votive paper market appears quiet during ‘ghost month’ hinh 3

votive paper market appears quiet during ‘ghost month’ hinh 4

Store owners have also been forced to reduce imports of votive paper, although many items remain on their shelves.

votive paper market appears quiet during ‘ghost month’ hinh 5

Sellers have plenty of free time because of the lack of customers.

votive paper market appears quiet during ‘ghost month’ hinh 6

Some even make votive paper themselves due to having so much free time on their hands.

votive paper market appears quiet during ‘ghost month’ hinh 7

Ghost month is when the majority of burning of votives takes place. Popular offerings include clothes, jewelry, and smartphones which are put on sale on the pavements.

votive paper market appears quiet during ‘ghost month’ hinh 8
 

votive paper market appears quiet during ‘ghost month’ hinh 9

There is a diverse range of clothes on offer, although no one buys them.

votive paper market appears quiet during ‘ghost month’ hinh 10

votive paper market appears quiet during ‘ghost month’ hinh 11

Luxury votive objects such as houses and cars have not sold well this year.

votive paper market appears quiet during ‘ghost month’ hinh 12

votive paper market appears quiet during ‘ghost month’ hinh 13

Each item of votive clothing costs between VND35,000 and VND80,000.

votive paper market appears quiet during ‘ghost month’ hinh 14

A house is valued from VND180,000 to VND250,000.

Tienphong/VOV

During Covid-19, Vietnamese shop for votive objects online

During Covid-19, Vietnamese shop for votive objects online

In the age of the Internet, buyers can sit at home and use the phone or the computer, and votive products can easily be brought to their houses.

 
 
