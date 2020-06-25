Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/06/2020 16:27:42 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

WB, Australia to help Vietnam mitigate impacts of COVID-19 and facilitate economic recovery

 
 
25/06/2020    15:01 GMT+7

The World Bank Group and the Australian Government have agreed to extend their strategic partnership in Vietnam with a commitment of a further AUD5 million (US$3.43 million) to support Vietnam’s economic recovery

and protect the most vulnerable from the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam, Robyn Mudie and the World Bank Country Director for Vietnam  Ousmane Dione are at the signing ceremony on the extension of their strategic partnership in Vietnam.— Photo courtesy of World Bank

The funds, provided by the Australian government and administered by the World Bank Group, are additional financing to the ongoing Australia-World Bank Group Strategic Partnership - Phase 2 (ABP2) that focuses on supporting Vietnam’s development agenda through knowledge sharing and advising policy-making.

“The additional funding will help address emerging challenges and critical needs of Vietnam post COVID-19,” said Ousmane Dione, the World Bank Country Director for Vietnam.

“By providing support in key areas such as private sector development, trade integration, and innovation, the program aims to help the country’s economy gain back its full potential in the fastest and most sustainable way,” he said.

“Vietnam should be very proud of how it has tackled COVID-19. The next challenge for Vietnam, as for Australia, will be to replicate the successes of the health response in the economic response,” said Robyn Mudie, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam.

“I am proud of the role the Australia-World Bank Group Strategic Partnership is playing in Vietnam’s economic recovery. It will continue providing world-class economic advice and analysis for Vietnam’s leaders and policy makers to accelerate economic recovery, with an increasingly strong focus on gender equality and social protection,” she said.

 

The Government of Vietnam has been effective in containing the COVID-19 pandemic with a limited number of cases and no registered deaths. The pandemic, however, has shaken the country’s traditional resilience to external shocks with economic growth in the first quarter reaching only 3.8 per cent compared to projected growth of 6.5 per cent prior to the crisis.

In order to mitigate economic and social impacts of COVID-19, it is critical for the government to target sectors and activities that create jobs and improve long-term productivity and growth, such as infrastructure, innovation, social protection, health, and education, according to the World Bank.

To address the potential loss of human capital from COVID-19, the activities to be funded will protect and support vulnerable groups, including by strengthening social safety nets with more efficient and effective delivery of social security payments; narrowing human capital gaps, particularly for ethnic minorities, with a well-designed ethnic minority national targeted programme; and improving gender equality in legal frameworks.

The funds will also be directed towards economic recovery activities, including accelerating the execution of the investment programme while deepening trade integration, supporting the private sector in strengthening resilience against future shocks through structural reforms, and taking advantage of the digital agenda by reducing transaction costs for the government, people, and businesses.

This programme of work takes forward part of the AUD10.5 million commitment from Australia toward Vietnam’s COVID-19 recovery efforts, discussed in a meeting between Australian Ambassador to Vietnam, Robyn Mudie, and Vietnam's Minister for Planning and Investment, Nguyen Chi Dung, on 5 June 2020.

The ongoing ABP2 program, signed in April 2017, aims to support the country’s key national reforms, which are intended to gradually benefit millions of Vietnamese people and help the Southeast Asian country reach its ambition of becoming a high-income economy by 2045. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 25
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 25
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

High guard against COVID-19 should remain to ensure public health: PM

Vietnamese workers need upskilling to deal with post-COVID depression: report
Vietnamese workers need upskilling to deal with post-COVID depression: report
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A global economic recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic might put Vietnam’s economy at stake due to its strong dependence on partner countries and the international trade environment.

Irish man appears in court over 39 Vietnamese lorry deaths
Irish man appears in court over 39 Vietnamese lorry deaths
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

An Irish man has appeared in court charged with manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants who were found dead inside a lorry in Essex, the UK last October.

HCM City university among Top 25 performers in knowledge transfer
HCM City university among Top 25 performers in knowledge transfer
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The University of Economics – Ho Chi Minh City (UEH) has been ranked among the world’s Top 25 performing universities in income from continuous professional development, which concerns the level of knowledge transfer, by U-Multirank.

Lao Cai students offered nearly $900,000 in scholarships
Lao Cai students offered nearly $900,000 in scholarships
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Seven students in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai have won scholarships worth over VND20 billion (US$863,000) to universities in the US and Australia.

Coronavirus: New York imposes quarantine on eight US states
Coronavirus: New York imposes quarantine on eight US states
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

It comes as a US university predicts 180,000 US deaths from the virus by October.

Fun for kids in recycled playgrounds
Fun for kids in recycled playgrounds
VIDEOicon  8 giờ trước 

As kids living on the outskirts of HCM City have few playgrounds to have fun in, the city’s Youth Union decided to build them some. 

Vietnam initiates plans to fend off second COVID-19 wave
Vietnam initiates plans to fend off second COVID-19 wave
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

While Vietnam has successfully brought the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) under control, maintaining the initial success means that preventive measures must be intensified and imported cases must be closely controlled.

Farmers sow rice at night to avoid extreme heat in Hanoi
Farmers sow rice at night to avoid extreme heat in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Hordes of farmers in Thanh Oai district of Hanoi have to bring flashlights with them to sow rice at night instead of doing so in the daytime when temperatures can reach above 40 degrees Celsius.

Gia Lam Airport removed from the local civil airport plan
Gia Lam Airport removed from the local civil airport plan
SOCIETYicon  24/06/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has removed Gia Lam Airport in Hanoi out of the local civil airport plan.

Two Vietnamese universities win place among QS rankings
Two Vietnamese universities win place among QS rankings
SOCIETYicon  24/06/2020 

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), an education organisation based in the UK, announced on June 24 that two Vietnamese universities have made it into the QS Top 50 Under 50 2021, 

More bus routes in HCM City suspended
More bus routes in HCM City suspended
SOCIETYicon  24/06/2020 

Three bus routes in HCM City will be suspended from next month due to their modest passenger numbers.

Prolonged hot weather causes health issues for Vietnamese people
Prolonged hot weather causes health issues for Vietnamese people
SOCIETYicon  24/06/2020 

Prolonged hot weather with average temperatures of about 40 degree Celsius across the country in recent days have led to health problems.

Mexico quake kills at least five and causes panic
Mexico quake kills at least five and causes panic
SOCIETYicon  24/06/2020 

The 7.4 magnitude earthquake has killed at least five people and damaged buildings.

Australian fugitive 'found hiding in ship's air vent'
Australian fugitive 'found hiding in ship's air vent'
SOCIETYicon  24/06/2020 

The sexual assault suspect had disappeared after being rescued from a yacht in rough seas, police say.

Vietnam initiates plans to fend off second COIVD-19 wave
Vietnam initiates plans to fend off second COIVD-19 wave
SOCIETYicon  24/06/2020 

Maintaining the initial success means that preventive measures must be intensified and imported cases must be closely controlled, according to leading health specialists.

Top US health official Fauci warns of 'disturbing' new US surge
Top US health official Fauci warns of 'disturbing' new US surge
SOCIETYicon  24/06/2020 

They also told US lawmakers that they had never been asked to slow testing for coronavirus.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 24
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 24
SOCIETYicon  24/06/2020 

Vietnam reports 69th day of no new COVID-19 cases

Australia- Vietnam education relationship stronger than ever
Australia- Vietnam education relationship stronger than ever
SOCIETYicon  24/06/2020 

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam, Robyn Mudie, speaks to Việt Nam News reporter Nguyen Thi Kieu Trinh about the relationship between the two countries in education.

Pedal power is helping kids cycle into life
Pedal power is helping kids cycle into life
SOCIETYicon  24/06/2020 

They say one man's trash is another man's treasure, and for Tran Quyet Thang, that old proverb couldn’t be more accurate.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 