WHO stands ready to support Vietnam in the COVID-19 fight

 
 
25/03/2020    09:46 GMT+7

Dr Kidong Park, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Vietnam speaks about the efforts made by Vietnamese Government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and recommendations for the country in the future.

WHO stands ready to support Vietnam in the COVID-19 fight

Dr Kidong Park, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Viet Nam. Photo courtesy of WHO

Could you tell us your forecast on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic?

We do not know at this point, as we are still in early stages of the outbreak. We cannot make predictions, but we can say that the course of the pandemic will be determined by the actions that countries, including Việt Nam, take.

From the very start, WHO has been calling on all countries to take serious, effective, all-of-government action to fight this new coronavirus, including by scaling up emergency response mechanisms. Describing the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic provides a stark reminder for implementing now needed actions.

How do you evaluate the efforts of Vietnamese Government in the fight against the pandemic, especially when there is a wave of overseas Vietnamese returning to the country, posing a risk of spreading the virus?

Since the confirmation of the 17th person who has acquired COVID-19, health authorities have implemented serious public health measures to stop the spread of the virus, including the tracing of all possible contacts. 

 

Simultaneous with these surveillance activities, laboratory testing capacity continued to be strengthened to ensure early COVID-19 virus detection, and infection prevention control and case management capacity at all levels enhanced. Communicating risks have also been timely and transparent. The Government of Việt Nam has always been proactive and prepared for the necessary actions based on possible scenarios that can occur.

Việt Nam is facing a high risk as the number of infected cases has been increasing. What are your recommendations for Việt Nam to deal with this?

Simultaneous with the continued efforts to control the further spread of the virus, the Government also needs to continue exerting efforts on the next possible scenario, that is, when the virus spreads widely.

In the event of wider transmission, resources should be focused on monitoring the spread and characteristics of the virus, identifying and managing severe cases, preventing onward transmission of the virus, alleviating strains on health-care services, informing the public, and reducing overall social and economic impact. WHO has developed guidelines for countries to prepare for large-scale community transmission of COVID-19, which has been translated to Vietnamese. We stand ready to provide support to the Ministry of Health in implementing activities in line with this guidance. — VNS

Other News

.
India's poorest 'fear hunger may kill us before coronavirus'
India's poorest 'fear hunger may kill us before coronavirus'
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Millions of Indians who rely on daily wages from jobs like cleaning risk running out of money.

Coronavirus: India enters 'total lockdown' after spike in cases
Coronavirus: India enters 'total lockdown' after spike in cases
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Panic-buying grips major cities as the country brings in restrictions amid the coronavirus crisis.

Weigh stations abandoned as overloaded trucks passs by
Weigh stations abandoned as overloaded trucks passs by
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

At least four weigh stations that are designed to catch overloaded trucks in HCM City have closed, but local authorities may be unaware of the decision causing public concern about road safety.

Discrimination still a challenge in Vietnam's fight against TB
Discrimination still a challenge in Vietnam's fight against TB
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam is facing an uphill battle to control tuberculosis (TB), with about 174,000 people in the country contracting the disease each year and 13,000 fatalities.

Vietnamese expats in US support local fight against COVID-19
Vietnamese expats in US support local fight against COVID-19
FEATUREicon  24/03/2020 

A large number of the overseas Vietnamese community in the US have been striving to contribute to the fight against COVID-19 by sewing face masks for use in hospitals due to a scarcity of protective equipment for medical workers.

High risk of Covid-19 infection warned in HCM City
High risk of Covid-19 infection warned in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  24/03/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City is facing a big threat of Covid-19 infection as patient numbers have been on the rise.

Shorter summer holiday for schools, more official national holidays proposed
Shorter summer holiday for schools, more official national holidays proposed
SOCIETYicon  24/03/2020 

Some educators and experts have suggested shortening the summer holiday and designing more holidays within a year.

Trains get cancelled due to coronavirus
Trains get cancelled due to coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  24/03/2020 

A total 152 trains have been suspended as travel demand plummets due to the novel coronavirus, leaving the railway sector facing losses of VNĐ90 billion (US$3.8 million) since the outbreak began, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Compulsory health declaration for passengers on domestic flights
Compulsory health declaration for passengers on domestic flights
SOCIETYicon  24/03/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has asked for compulsory health declarations from all passengers on domestic flights in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases now 123
Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases now 123
SOCIETYicon  24/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health on March 23 evening announced the 123rd case who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.

Twenty-two labs capable of doing quick virus tests: health ministry
Twenty-two labs capable of doing quick virus tests: health ministry
SOCIETYicon  24/03/2020 

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention of Hanoi, Da Nang, Can Tho, Yen Bai, Lao Cai and Quang Ninh are among healthcare facilities capable of conducting SARS-CoV-2 tests in Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Health.

Books on Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty debut
Books on Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty debut
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  24/03/2020 

A collection of 20 books on Vietnam’s sea and island sovereignty has been released to the public.

Flights carrying Vietnamese to Tan Son Nhat airport suspended
Flights carrying Vietnamese to Tan Son Nhat airport suspended
SOCIETYicon  24/03/2020 

The Transport Ministry has requested the suspension of the transport of Vietnamese from foreign countries to the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, starting from 0:00am on March 25 to 31.

HCM City to open free parking space for bus passengers
HCM City to open free parking space for bus passengers
SOCIETYicon  24/03/2020 

The HCM City Department of Transport has asked District 1’s People’s Committee to consider opening a free parking space for bus riders' two-wheeled vehicles on Hàm Nghi Street.

Myanmar confirms two first cases positive for SARS-CoV-2
Myanmar confirms two first cases positive for SARS-CoV-2
SOCIETYicon  24/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health and Sports of Myanmar on March 23 reported the two first cases of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Coronavirus: Pandemic is 'accelerating', WHO warns as cases pass 300,000
Coronavirus: Pandemic is 'accelerating', WHO warns as cases pass 300,000
SOCIETYicon  24/03/2020 

More than 300,000 cases have now been reported, as Covid-19 spreads to almost every country.

Coronavirus: Spanish army finds care home residents 'dead and abandoned'
Coronavirus: Spanish army finds care home residents 'dead and abandoned'
SOCIETYicon  24/03/2020 

An inquiry is launched after soldiers discover elderly coronavirus victims "dead in their beds".

Mekong farmers’ livelihoods in peril
Mekong farmers’ livelihoods in peril
SOCIETYicon  24/03/2020 

Vietnam is taking steps to ensure the country’s food security amidst heavy drought and saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta region.

Coronavirus: Strict new curbs on life in UK announced by PM
Coronavirus: Strict new curbs on life in UK announced by PM
SOCIETYicon  24/03/2020 

Gatherings of more than two people are banned, shops ordered to close and social events halted as part of rules to keep Britons at home and stop the spread of coronavirus.

Measures praised by foreigners
Measures praised by foreigners
SOCIETYicon  23/03/2020 

As countries around the world get to grips with flattening the curve of the coronavirus outbreak, Vietnam sits alongside other Asian nations in receiving plaudits for their handling of the crisis in the last few months.

