Woman devotes her life to disabled and stray animals

A woman in HCM City has been feeding and looking after disabled and stray cats and dogs in the city for years.

Nguyen Thi Ngoc and a dog she rescued on a local street.

The 100-square-metre house by the rice fields of 45-year-old Nguyen Thi Ngoc has become a shelter for abandoned cats and dogs years ago.



"About 10 years ago, I bought food for stray cats and dogs. I had a day-time work, then at 8 pm, I brought the food to the rubbish bin or abandoned houses in the city to feed the stray animals," she said. "One time, I fed them and started leaving. But the animals didn't leave. They kept standing in the dark and calling out so I returned and brought them home."



According to Ngoc, she woke up at 5 am to feed the cats and dogs until 9 am. She feeds the cats at noon before going to ship products to customers. She feeds them again at 2 pm and starts cleaning until 8 pm when she goes out to the streets to feed stray animals.

Making wheel-chair for pets.

Some people abandoned their disabled pets in front of her house. She took them all in and tried to treat them. Newly-brought in pets were still afraid of her and bit her. But Ngoc was never scared away.



"If I abandon them then they will run away and I'll never be able to find them. I have to be patient and they will get close to me," she said.



Many of the pets at Ngoc's house are disabled and can't walk normally. She tried to search for wheel-chair for pets but couldn't find anything in Vietnam. As a result, Ngoc learned how to make wheel-chairs for them. The first version only has two wheels and the pets often fell down. Ngoc later upgraded and installed two more wheels.



"It is light so the pets can move swiftly," she said.



After the first success, she put the wheelchair on sale at reasonable prices and received lots of requests.



"If the price is too high, people may not want to buy it for their pets and they will gradually be abandoned," Ngoc said. "When I see the cats and dogs walking again instead of gloomily lying in one place, I just became so happy." Dtinews

