17/06/2020 16:45:13 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Woman dies after fall off airplane stairs at Tan Son Nhat Airport

 
 
17/06/2020    15:37 GMT+7

A female Vietnamese passenger has died after falling while disembarking from a flight at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, HCM City, Vietnam Airlines said.

The woman was getting off a Vietnam Airlines flight from Hue to HCM City on Monday when she fell on the stairs and apparently hit her head. 

The woman was getting off a Vietnam Airlines flight from Hue to HCM City on Monday when she fell on the stairs and apparently hit her head.

The passenger received first aid and was taken to Military Hospital 175.

 

Doctors tried to revive her, but were unable to save her. She died on Tuesday in HCM City.

The airline expressed its regret over the incident, saying in a statement that the airline called an ambulance and tried to treat her as best as they could.

The airline also said it is co-ordinating with agencies and her family to clarify the cause of her death and make procedures to ensure legal rights for the passenger and her relatives. — VNS

 
 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 17
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam reports one more imported case of COVID-19

High-speed boats to connect HCM City, Binh Duong
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

A new high-speed boat service between downtown HCM City and outlying Cu Chi District through Binh Dương Province will begin early next month.

More than 20 localities in Vietnam have low birth rate: Health Ministry
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s economic engine HCM City has the country’s lowest fertility rate of 1.53, according to the Ministry of Health’s latest report in June. 

Dien Bien People’s Court begins appeal proceedings in rape and murder case
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Appeal proceedings have begun for a group of men who were sentenced to death for kidnapping, raping and murdering a 22-year-old woman.

HCM City seeks to facilitate construction of mega transportation projects
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

HCM City has invested in a number of mega transportation projects in 2016–20 aimed at reducing traffic congestion, according to a report tabled at a meeting between a delegation from the city People’s Council and relevant agencies.

Vietnamese doctors’ treatment protocols save patients severely ill with COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Doctors and scientists in Vietnam who have been using various therapies and medicines to treat COVID-19, a new disease that has no standard treatment protocols, have been able to save a number of critically ill patients.

HCM City schools complain about high tree care cost
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Many schools in Ho Chi Minh City have complained about the lack of finances for taking care of trees on their grounds.

Dak Nong records four cases of diphtheria
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Centre for Disease Control in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on Monday reported that the province has recorded four cases of diphtheria.

California utility PG&amp;E pleads guilty to 84 wildfire deaths
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

A California utility has pleaded guilty to the deaths of 84 people in a wildfire, the deadliest US corporate crime ever successfully prosecuted.

Coronavirus: Dexamethasone proves first life-saving drug
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Patients should be given the cheap drug without delay, after "fantastic" trial results, experts say.

Village well in Vietnamese people's life
YOUR VIETNAMicon  7 giờ trước 

The village banyan tree, water well, and communal house yard have become common symbols of a Vietnamese rural village. 

Vietnam should stay vigilant despite lack of community transmission: experts
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Although no community transmission of the novel coronavirus has been reported in Vietnam in the past 60 days, the country should continue to stay vigilant, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

High school exams in Vietnam will be fair, says professor
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Professor Mai Van Trinh, director-general of the Quality Control Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, speaks on local authorities’ role in the upcoming high school graduation exam.

Motorbike taxi driver gives back to charity
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Tran Quoc Viet, a 50-year-old man living in Can Tho City, has used his second-hand motorbike to work a part-time job as a free-of-charge deliveryman for local charities and pagodas over the last 15 years. 

Could be trusted in air-conditioning mats?
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

With the heat of the summer on, so-called air-conditioning mats have been widely sold online.

Phu Quoc seeks to become Vietnam’s first island city
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

If you like to dive into reefs, kayak in bays, hire a motorbike to explore, or just lounge on a beach, Phu Quoc Island is what you are looking for.

Unique Vietnam Press Museum to be inaugurated this week
PHOTOSicon  21 giờ trước 

A number of rare items and documents which mark significant events in the history of the Vietnamese revolutionary press are set to be showcased to guests at the first-ever Vietnam Press Museum in Hanoi when it opens on June 19.

Traffic congestion still a big problem for Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Despite numerous attempts by the Hanoi authorities to ease traffic congestion in the capital, roads still remain crowded.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 16
SOCIETYicon  16/06/2020 

Over 260 Vietnamese citizens come home from Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt

Hundreds of Chinese experts granted permission to enter Vietnam for work
SOCIETYicon  16/06/2020 

The Vietnamese Government has officially permitted 331 Chinese experts, business managers, and highly-skilled workers to enter and work in the country, according to a statement released by the Government Office.

