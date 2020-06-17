Woman dies after fall off airplane stairs at Tan Son Nhat Airport

A female Vietnamese passenger has died after falling while disembarking from a flight at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, HCM City, Vietnam Airlines said.

The woman was getting off a Vietnam Airlines flight from Hue to HCM City on Monday when she fell on the stairs and apparently hit her head.

The passenger received first aid and was taken to Military Hospital 175.

Doctors tried to revive her, but were unable to save her. She died on Tuesday in HCM City.

The airline expressed its regret over the incident, saying in a statement that the airline called an ambulance and tried to treat her as best as they could.

The airline also said it is co-ordinating with agencies and her family to clarify the cause of her death and make procedures to ensure legal rights for the passenger and her relatives. — VNS