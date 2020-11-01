Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
02/11/2020 17:39:05 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Women play important role in family and community despite COVID-19’s challenges

02/11/2020    17:36 GMT+7

Although women face a number of challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, their roles in the family and community has never faded, an international conference in Hanoi heard.

Vietnamese female peacekeepers embark on their journey to South Sudan on a peacekeeping mission. — VNA/VNS Photo

The conference was co-hosted by the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) and the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung foundation of Germany on enhancing the roles of women in peace and security.

Dr Luan Thuy Duong, DAV’s senior advisor and former Vietnamese Ambassador to Myanmar, said the roles of women had changed from housekeeping to peacekeeping. Women are involved more around the negotiating tables and in peace agreements and peace keeping.

“If we don’t have women in the peace agreements, the peace can not be durable because women keep the temper of the conflicts,” she said.

“We are proud to say that the number of Vietnamese women in the international UN peacekeeping force has increased year by year. Their roles in the UN peacekeeping are increasing as well,” she said.

Citing a number of ongoing conflicts in the world including a so-called scientific conflict in terms of the struggle against COVID-19, Dr Duong said women were the victims of all kinds of conflicts. When women are on the backside of the conflicts, they are even more seriously impacted, especially with invisible effects. Unpaid employment for women is an example where many businesses have reduced female employees and cut down on salary.

One of the biggest challenges of women in the post-COVID-19 period is they have to catch up with knowledge on science, technology and health. They should “believe in their power, strength and adapt to the new normal life,” she said.

Dr Luu Thuy Hong, vice dean of the Faculty of International Affairs, Academy of Journalism and Communication, said COVID-19 had limited women’s roles in different aspects. Women are worried about being infected when they go out, limiting their opportunities to take part in community activities outside.

 

During the pandemic, women also suffer from stress due to bearing more burden of taking care of families, especially when schools were closed. According to a report of Business Insider, 43 per cent of interviewed women said they had spent four more hours taking care of their children in the social distancing period while the figure among men was only 26 per cent.

Emerging data on violence against women and girls during COVID-19 was also reported. In France, for example, reports of domestic violence increased by 30 per cent since the lockdown on March 17. In Argentina, emergency calls for domestic violence cases increased by 25 per cent since the lockdown on March 20. Increased cases of domestic violence and demand for emergency shelter were also reported in Canada, Germany, Spain, the UK and the US, Hong said.

In spite of challenges, women still actively and effectively take part in the peace and security process as well as pandemic recovery activities. Groups of Vietnamese women, for example, made face masks to donate to local people in different areas in Vietnam and Vietnamese community overseas. During the pandemic, female peacekeepers of Vietnam still took part in missions in South Sudan, Hong said.

Associate Professor Nguyen Phuong Binh, DAV’s senior advisor and Vietnamese representative at the ASEAN Women for Peace Registry, said as there are a large number of women working in education and healthcare, there are a lot of opportunities for women to play a greater role in those fields. Women can become the people who educate their children and encourage family members to protect the environment.

Besides challenges, women now get access to more knowledge and have more opportunities to participate in peace and security activities so they are holding a bigger role in making policies, she said.  VNS

Women with strong wills

Women with strong wills

They are beautiful, emotional and vulnerable like other women. Yet their strong determination and bravery have made them special, and given the assets they need to fulfill heavy tasks usually associated with men.

Vietnam joins US-led Call to Action on Women’s Economic Empowerment

Vietnam joins US-led Call to Action on Women’s Economic Empowerment

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has represented Vietnam to sign the new US-led Call to Action on Women’s Economic Empowerment, together with other 31 UN member states.

 
 

HCM City, six provinces sign agreement on fighting crime
HCM City, six provinces sign agreement on fighting crime
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

A co-operation agreement was signed on Thursday between the police departments of HCM City and six southern provinces to increase efficiency in crime prevention and control in adjacent areas.

HCM City plans extensive urban development along metro route
HCM City plans extensive urban development along metro route
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities are drafting design and construction plans for urban areas along the first metro route, which is slated to become operational at the end of 2021.

Nghe An residents live submerged after floods
Nghe An residents live submerged after floods
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Three days after flooding triggered by recent Storm Molave, it has stopped raining in Nghe An Province, but floods recede slowly and local people still live submerged in water.

Helicopter drops supplies to inaccessible communes
Helicopter drops supplies to inaccessible communes
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Air Force-Air Defense Force on November 1 dispatched a helicopter to deliver emergency supplies to approximately 3,000 local residents of two communes in Quang Nam completely isolated by flashfloods and landslides.

Shortage of pre-school teachers to worsen
Shortage of pre-school teachers to worsen
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The country’s pre-schools face and will continue to face a shortage of teachers until 2025, the head of the Ministry of Education and Training’s pre-school education department has warned.

Several fresh policies to take effect in November
Several fresh policies to take effect in November
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

A series of new policies on meals for kids in preschools, pedagogy students, teachers will take effect in November, 2020.

HCM City to build new roads in southwest
HCM City to build new roads in southwest
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

HCM City is considering building new roads and widening existing roads in its southwestern area to reduce congestion and traffic accidents in high risk hotspots.

Pandemic shows digital transformation matters in education: Microsoft CEO
Pandemic shows digital transformation matters in education: Microsoft CEO
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnam aims to become a digital society by 2030. The country has been praised internationally for taking the lead in digital transformation in the education sector, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Relief aid delivered to storm-hit residents in central provinces
Relief aid delivered to storm-hit residents in central provinces
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Storm Molave left 50 people dead and four missing in Quang Tri province. Total damage caused by the storm was calculated at more than 2 trillion VND (86.32 million USD).

Torrential rain causes flooding in Ho Chi Minh City
Torrential rain causes flooding in Ho Chi Minh City
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Many streets in districts 2, 7, 8, 9, Binh Thanh, Thu Duc, Go Vap and Binh Chanh were submerged in water after a torrential downpour prolonged during an hour last night.

Special 'family' lives in University of Science and Technology’s dorm
Special 'family' lives in University of Science and Technology’s dorm
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The dormitory has two special students: Tat Minh, who was carried to school by a friend for 10 years, and Duc Quan, who suffers from Osteogenesis Imperfecta, and was carried to school by his parents over the last 12 years.

Super Typhoon Goni to be downgraded ahead of landfall
Super Typhoon Goni to be downgraded ahead of landfall
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Super Typhoon Goni is forecast to be downgraded to a tropical storm before it strikes Vietnam early next week, according to the National Centre of Hydro-meteorological and Forecasting.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 1
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 1
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

 Surgeons cut off 4kg tumor from woman’s womb

University reaps fruit from digital transformation kicked off 20 years ago
University reaps fruit from digital transformation kicked off 20 years ago
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Having started open training and distance education in 1994, Hanoi Open University (HOU) are pioneers in using IT in teaching and learning.

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 1 morning
Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 1 morning
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on November 1 morning, keeping the total number of infections at 1,180, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Neighbourhood clean-up groups raise awareness about infectious diseases
Neighbourhood clean-up groups raise awareness about infectious diseases
SOCIETYicon  01/11/2020 

Residents in the No 4 quarter in Linh Trung Ward in HCM City’s Thu Duc District take pride in their community by cleaning up the local environment and recycling products as part of a successful community-based model.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 31
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 31
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Three foreign experts rescued in HCM City hotel fire

New quarantine regulations for arrivals in Vietnam
New quarantine regulations for arrivals in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

All people entering Vietnam by commercial flights will be put under quarantine according to three different groups, with each group subject to different COVID-19 testing regulations, according to a draft regulation from the Ministry of Health.

Japan to lift entry ban on travelers from 9 countries, regions including Vietnam
Japan to lift entry ban on travelers from 9 countries, regions including Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Japan will lift its entry ban on foreign travelers from China, South Korea, six other countries and Taiwan (China) from Nov 1, government officials said Friday.

Labor Ministry plans 7-day Lunar New Year 2021 holiday
Labor Ministry plans 7-day Lunar New Year 2021 holiday
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

The Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs has submitted the plan on national 2021 holidays for the Prime Minister’s consideration and approval.

