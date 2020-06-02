Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Work to create a smoke-free environment

 
 
03/06/2020    07:58 GMT+7

Luong Ngoc Khue, director general of the Medical Examination and Treatment Department and director of the Vietnam Tobacco Control Fund speaks about his organisation’s efforts to create a smoke-free environment.

A man smokes a cigarette at a bus shelter near My Dinh Bus Station in Hanoi. Vietnam remains among the 15 nations having the highest number of tobacco smokers in the world.

What success has Vietnam has gained since the first comprehensive tobacco control law came into effect on May 1, 2013?

Vietnam has recorded a lot of changes in public awareness about the negative impacts of tobacco. Since the law came into effect, the percentage of male smokers has dropped by 2.1 per cent while that of the female smokers dropped by 0.3 per cent. Also the passive smoking percentage has dropped considerably – from 42.6 per cent in the work place to 13.3 per cent; from 37.9 per cent in universities and colleges to 16.4 per cent; in the family environment, the ratio dropped from 59.9 per cent to 13.2 per cent.

How do you respond to a report saying that by now the implementation of the Law on Prevention and Control of Tobacco Harms is still very limited?

I couldn’t agreement more. Though we have achieved many successes in the prevention and control of tobacco, Vietnam remains among the 15 nations having the highest number of tobacco smokers in the world. According to the latest report, some 45.3 per cent of Vietnamese men are tobacco smokers. And it is reported that every year, Vietnam has about 40,000 people who dies of an illness relating to smoking. Though Vietnam has the Law on Prevention and Control of Tobacco Harm, yet, tobacco is available in almost all places. This is something that Vietnam should put more effort to enforce the Law on Prevention and Control of Tobacco Harms in reality. Particularly in areas surrounding hotels, restaurants, schools and hospitals.

What should be done to people who are found smoking in a place where it is prohibited?

The Ministry of Health has submitted a proposal to the Government to levy a heavy fine on smokers who are found violating the smoking law. We hope, pretty soon the Government will start to impose heavy sanctions on those who violate the Law on Prevention and Control of Tobacco Harms. The Fund on the Prevention and Against Tobacco Harms will soon develop an app on mobile phones to receive reports of people violating the law.

What is the driving force for the World Health Organization (WHO) to decide to observe 2020 as the year to protect the younger generation from the negative impacts of tobacco products?

We all know, young people are the future of all nations in the world and they are the most vulnerable people to tobacco advertisements. Through this topic, WHO has called on all countries worldwide to take immediate actions to help young people not to be seduced by tobacco advertisements and to understand the negative impacts of tobacco on their health.

 

Can you give us a real picture of the young Vietnamese smokers today?

The percentage of young Vietnamese smokers has dropped quite considerably. However, the number of Vietnamese young people, particularly among the students smoking e-cigarettes has increased. According to a recent survey conducted by WHO in 21 provinces and cities nationwide, the percentage of students smoking has dropped from 4 per cent to 3.6 per cent. Yet the number of e-cigarette smokers has increased by 2.6 per cent. What’s more important is the new cigarette products are rather attractive to the young generation. That’s why they don’t care much about negative impacts on their health the new product may have.

What should Vietnam do to make the campaign against smoking cigarettes more successful?

E-cigarettes have been banned in many countries. And right now, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has conducted a study and come up with a proposal to include e-cigarettes in the list of banned items - in both business and consumption. At the same time, the MoH has also submitted a proposal to revise the Law on Special Consumption Tax to increase the consumption tax on cigarettes.

Meanwhile, the MoH has also asked the Ministry of Information and Communications to take strong measures to control cigarette advertisement on the internet.  VNS

An information campaign on the dangers of smoking and smoking in public is being carried out at eight bus and ferry stations in HCM City from May 2020 to June 2021 on the occasion of the World Smoke-Free Day on May 31.

Hanoi and HCM City are piloting programmes to reduce smoking.

As one of the top tourist attractions in northern Vietnam, Ha Long city is working to improve its service quality and protect the environment.

 
 

.
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

American news-based television channel CNN has recently hailed success story of Viet Nam in the fight against COVID-19 with no fatalities.

SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

There’s an old adage that will never be solved. What came first? The chicken or the egg?

SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People’s Court on June 1 sentenced Nguyen Van Pho to five years in prison for violating regulations on the protection of endangered, precious and rare animals.

SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Woman with illegal entry tracked in HCM City

SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

District authorities in HCM City have been urged to complete land acquisition, compensation payment and resettlement by the end of June for the metro line No 2 between District 1 and District 12.

SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The policeman has been placed on "restricted duties" after video captured the boy slamming on to bricks.

SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Health authority in Ho Chi Minh City will facilitate foreign experts and investors’ entry into the city through Tan Son Nhat Airport.

SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Both northern and central regions of Vietnam are seeing the recent heat wave intensify with the scorching weather expected to last for an additional five to seven days and temperatures set to hit over 38 degrees Celsius, according to meteorologists.

SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Around 150 staff from a Chinese general contractor will enter Vietnam through a border gate in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai to continue a metro project in Hanoi.

SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Two workers died and one remained missing after a bolt of lightning struck a quarry in Dien Bien Province on June 1.

SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

Dog lovers in Vietnam recently shared a moving clip about an ethnic Mong woman crying when she had to sell her beloved dog due to her desperate poverty. 

SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

Police in Krong Nang District in the Central Highlands Province of Dak Lak have discovered hundreds of marijuana plants grown in the coffee plantations of two households.

SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

Police in Bac Ninh Province have arrested and launched legal proceedings against seven people for illegally appropriating property on social media.

SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

From this year on, May will be observed as a month to encourage all Vietnamese working people to participate in the national social insurance scheme.

SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

The heat of summer is here and while many people are longing for the cooler days of autumn, the salt makers in the central province of Nghe An are thrilled to see the sun.

SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

Demand for high quality agricultural products is increasing and many consumers are looking for organic options.

SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

A man in HCM City has volunteered to help repair motorbikes for passers-by on some highways in HCM City.

PHOTOSicon  01/06/2020 

Many areas in the suburban Phuc Tho District in Hanoi have been covered in smoke caused by rice straw burning.

SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

Vietnam has reported no single coronavirus-related deaths and the country is gradually returning to normal.

SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

Hanoi authorities have issued warnings over serious erosion in four outlying districts.

