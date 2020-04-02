Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/04/2020 08:47:56 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese workers to be required to pay deposit in order to work in RoK

 
 
03/04/2020    07:25 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision on a piloting scheme which requires domestic workers to make deposits before departing to work in the Republic of Korea.

Workers to be required to pay deposit in order to work in RoK hinh anh 1

Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)

Accordingly, Vietnamese guest workers to be working in the RoK under the Employment Permit System (EPS) programme will be required to make a pre-departure deposit worth 100 million VND (4,239 USD) to guarantee their return to Vietnam after their job contracts expire.

The new policy forms part of measures to prevent Vietnamese migrant workers from overstaying their contracts in the RoK.

The workers must pay the deposit at the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) within 35 days after they sign the contract for employment in the RoK.

Prospective workers can take out a loan of up to 100 million VND from the VPSP to make the deposit without loan security.

 

The deposit will be refunded to the workers upon the liquidation of the contract.

The policy will be effective from May 15 this year until the revised law on Vietnamese guest workers working abroad under contracts takes effect./.VNA

Korean residing in Vietnam support measures to prevent Covid-19 epidemic

Korean residing in Vietnam support measures to prevent Covid-19 epidemic

In recent time, Korean media and the Korean community living and working in Vietnam have praised Vietnam's efforts in preventing COVID - 19 epidemic.

Korean language test for Vietnamese guest workers to be launched online

Korean language test for Vietnamese guest workers to be launched online

The Centre of Overseas Labour has decided to launch an online Korean language test for Vietnamese workers to be sent to the Republic of Korea (RoK) as part of the Employment Permit System (EPS) programme.

 
 

Other News

.
Temporary residence extended for foreigners unable to exit due to COVID-19
Temporary residence extended for foreigners unable to exit due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam has decided to extend temporary residence permit for foreigners who are currently in the country and unable to leave because of travel restrictions or quarantine order related to COVID-19, according to the Immigration Department.

Five more COVID-19 cases recorded on April 2, pushing total to 227
Five more COVID-19 cases recorded on April 2, pushing total to 227
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The Health Ministry of Vietnam announced the detection of five new cases of COVID-19 as of 18:00 on April 2, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 227.

10 percent cut in electricity prices proposed to help ease COVID-19 impact
10 percent cut in electricity prices proposed to help ease COVID-19 impact
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has sent a report to the Prime Minister, proposing a reduction in the prices of electricity for three months to help ease difficulties facing production and business in the context of the ravaging COVID-19 epidemic.

Ceremonies held in localities to commemorate Hung Kings
Ceremonies held in localities to commemorate Hung Kings
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Authorities of the northern province of Phu Tho held an incense offering ceremony on April 2 to commemorate the country’s legendary founders at the Hung Kings relic site in the province.

Coronavirus: More than 10,000 lives lost in Spain
Coronavirus: More than 10,000 lives lost in Spain
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Both Spain and the US also announced huge spikes in the number of jobless on Thursday.

Hanoians speak on the first day of nationwide social distancing
Hanoians speak on the first day of nationwide social distancing
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

With new nationwide social distancing regulations to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic coming into force today, life as we know it has changed across the country.

Coronavirus: The unusual ways countries are managing lockdowns
Coronavirus: The unusual ways countries are managing lockdowns
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Countries are adopting movement restrictions ranging from the extreme to the relaxed to the creative.

VN education ministry agrees to cut back teaching programs due to school closure
VN education ministry agrees to cut back teaching programs due to school closure
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training has allowed education departments to cut curricula taught in primary, secondary and high schools due to the prolonged school closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quick COVID-19 testing results not proof of infection: health official
Quick COVID-19 testing results not proof of infection: health official
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnamese health authorities on Wednesday insisted that the standard, slower COVID-19 testing method remains the most reliable, while less accurate quick testing is more suitable if the case number gets drastically higher.

75 COVID-19 patients recovered in Vietnam
75 COVID-19 patients recovered in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Latest coronavirus news in Vietnam
Latest coronavirus news in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology reported four new cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 222 as of 6am on April 2.

Vietnamese Facebookers fined for spreading fake coronavirus news
Vietnamese Facebookers fined for spreading fake coronavirus news
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

A Facebook user has been fined VND12.5 million (US$530) for spreading fake news, incorrectly claiming a COVID-19 patient had died in Vietnam.

Coronavirus: US death toll exceeds 5,000
Coronavirus: US death toll exceeds 5,000
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in the US has gone above 5,000, while confirmed cases worldwide are close to reaching one million.

Foreigners not penalised for overstaying during national social distancing
Foreigners not penalised for overstaying during national social distancing
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Department of Immigration is shutting offices for the foreseeable future, but foreigners needing visa renewals should not be overly concerned.

HCM City, Da Nang suspend road passenger transport
HCM City, Da Nang suspend road passenger transport
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City and the central city of Da Nang have decided to suspend road passenger transport in a bid to curb travel and crowds and contain the spread of COVID-19.

Japanese firm to make 15,000 ventilators to help Vietnam’s COVID-19 response
Japanese firm to make 15,000 ventilators to help Vietnam’s COVID-19 response
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Japanese medical equipment firm Metran plans to make 15,000 ventilators for Vietnam to help the country combat the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which is ravaging the globe, according to Founder and Chairman Tran Ngoc Phuc.

Japan to adjust schedule to receive Vietnamese practitioners due to COVID-19
Japan to adjust schedule to receive Vietnamese practitioners due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Authorities of Japan’s Chiba city will discuss the adjustment of the training schedule for Vietnamese practitioners who are expected to work at nursing homes in the city, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Teacher brings borderless classroom to ethnic students
Teacher brings borderless classroom to ethnic students
FEATUREicon  02/04/2020 

An English language high school teacher in the northern province of Phú Thọ has been employing a “borderless classroom model” to connect her students with their international peers via Skype.

Youth union with kind-heartedness
Youth union with kind-heartedness
SOCIETYicon  02/04/2020 

Vu Manh Linh, a 32-year-old youth union leader from Nam Dinh City, donates blood every four months as he wanted to share his blood for a more healthy community.

Nearly 70,000 labourers in Hanoi lose jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic
Nearly 70,000 labourers in Hanoi lose jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

Nearly 70,000 labourers had lost their jobs amid the COVID-19 crisis as many enterprises in Hà Nội have been forced to scale down production or temporarily suspended operations, the city’s Confederation of Labour has announced.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 