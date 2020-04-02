Vietnamese workers to be required to pay deposit in order to work in RoK

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision on a piloting scheme which requires domestic workers to make deposits before departing to work in the Republic of Korea.

Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)

Accordingly, Vietnamese guest workers to be working in the RoK under the Employment Permit System (EPS) programme will be required to make a pre-departure deposit worth 100 million VND (4,239 USD) to guarantee their return to Vietnam after their job contracts expire.

The new policy forms part of measures to prevent Vietnamese migrant workers from overstaying their contracts in the RoK.

The workers must pay the deposit at the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) within 35 days after they sign the contract for employment in the RoK.

Prospective workers can take out a loan of up to 100 million VND from the VPSP to make the deposit without loan security.

The deposit will be refunded to the workers upon the liquidation of the contract.

The policy will be effective from May 15 this year until the revised law on Vietnamese guest workers working abroad under contracts takes effect./.VNA

