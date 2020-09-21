Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/09/2020 12:57:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Young man pours passion into eco-friendly bags

24/09/2020    06:44 GMT+7

A Vietnamese entrepreneur is promoting Vietnamese handicraft products by using traditional material like sedge, rattan, bamboo and wood to make environmentally-friendly bags.

Young man pours passion into eco-friendly bags
Tran Van Hung's products. — Photo courtesy of Tran Van Hung

“The idea of making bags from natural material came to me when I saw two female foreign tourists wear sedge bags with different patterns,” said 27-year-old Tran Van Hung from the northern province of Thanh Hoa’s Nga Son District.

They impressed him and made him wonder why he had never seen such products, even though sedge trees are abundant at his motherland. So he resolved to come back home to develop the product.

“I couldn’t sleep that night, just thinking of it and the next day I decided to quit my job.”

He started learning about the trade by visiting villages with the traditional handicraft of sedge knitting.

Hung admitted that it’s very difficult to turn an idea into reality.

“I knew a lot of challenges lay ahead because I had no money nor knowledge in the field. However, with experience gained during my studies, I believed that I can do it,” he said.

Hung was born in a poor family in Nga Son District, which is famous for sedge knitting products.

After finishing high school, he enrolled in the Hanoi Community College where he specialised in electrical engineering.

To make a living, he worked several jobs, including as a waiter and distributing leaflets.

Hung said he travelled far and wide to learn about production methods of handmade bags, but no one was willing to share the experience with him. Fortunately, at a last resort, a couple from Hue City agreed to teach him how to knit bags as well as knowledge on handicraft.

Young man pours passion into eco-friendly bags
Tran Van Hung makes bags from traditional materials including sedge and bamboo in combination with leather. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyen Nam

Having spent a month there, Hung came back home to continue his journey.

In 2018, he set up a company specialising in making sedge bags at home. He borrowed VND10 million (US$431) from his sister and some money from his friends to buy raw materials and hire workers.

The proverb “the first step is always the hardest” proved to be true in this case.

At the beginning, not many people bought the products made by his company. However, Hung insisted on offering the products in many shops and supermarkets in Thanh Hoa, Hanoi and HCM City.

His efforts paid off. After several months, the products caught the attention of consumers.

Now, they are on sale not only at home, but also on Amazon and Ebay with prices from VND800,000 – 3 million (US$34-129).

To make the products different, Hung combined various traditional materials available in the country, including sedge, rattan, bamboo and wood with imported genuine leather.

He decorated the bags with shells, gravel, sand, flowers and grass to make the products stand out.

Hung also did market research to improve the bags.

“It is essential to focus on the elegance and sophistication when manufacturing bags to enhance their competitiveness,” he said.

As the product is made by hand, workers must do it carefully.

 

“It takes me between two-three days to complete a bag,” he said, adding that it took a long time to design, choose the material and finish a product.

When asked about his response to feedback, Hung said the company always received positive responses as well as suggestions to make the products even better.

“Whenever I receive feedback from customers along with photos of Cỏ May - the brandname of the bags - in different countries, I am both touched and proud to have contributed to promote ‘Made in Vietnam’ traditional handicraft products across the world,” Hung said.

“My target customers are those with high income. They love liberal style and craft value. They are interested in quality, cultural identity and particularly they always want to refresh themselves,” he said.

He said the value that his project brought about to the community was that it motivated young people to return to their homeland to create products which are the strength of the region. It contributed to preserve the traditional identity of each region.

The project also helped disadvantaged women in the village live better and happier when they were self-employed while helping young people obtain certain skills, taking part in community activities in the commune, and have a scientific mindset, he said.

Duong Thi Thoa, Secretary of Nga Son District’s Youth Union, said Hung was an outstanding example in the start-up movement in the district. He was not only excellent in doing business but also actively participated in Youth Union work and helping disadvantaged people.

Young man pours passion into eco-friendly bags
Workers make decorations for a bag made of bamboo.  VNA/VNS Photo Nguyen Nam

Thanks to paying attention to the products’ quality and being innovative in designing new models, his family has become better off.

He also creates stable jobs for five people with a monthly salary of VND4 million per person.

Thoa added: “With the initial successes with the eco-friendly product, Hung has spread the entrepreneurial spirit to youth union members in the locality and they feel motivated to work harder”.

Hung’s project won first prize in a contest on start-up ideas organised by the provincial Youth Union in 2020.

According to Hung, the biggest difficult for a young start-up was fear.

“Due to fear, we don't dare realise our dreams,” he said.

Hung said the most important thing was to strive and learn because most success comes from hard work.

“Once you understand and love the profession, you will discover a lot of interesting things from your products."

Hung is continuing to make efforts every day to fulfil his dream of turning Cỏ May into the top fashion brand for bags in Vietnam.

He also wants to cooperate with clothing brands as well as expand production to create more jobs for local residents.  VNS

Mai Hien & Nguyen Nam

Sending grass-based bags to the world

Sending grass-based bags to the world

With a desire to make use of traditional materials combined with modern leather to create environmentally-friendly products, Tran Van Hung in Thanh Hoa province has been making bags from grass for over two years.

Vietnamese students make biodegradable bags from algae

Vietnamese students make biodegradable bags from algae

Algae is an extremely cheap raw material and algae-made products have competitive advantages as they are friendly to the environment, nonpolluting and completely biodegradable.

Going green in HCM City with eco-friendly products

Going green in HCM City with eco-friendly products

As a travel enthusiast, Nguyen Thi Da Ly, 28, spends her leisure time and money on trips to explore the world.

 
 

Other News

.
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia September 24
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 24
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam logs zero new COVID-cases on September 24 morning

Vietnam poised to enter peak season for dengue fever in October and November
Vietnam poised to enter peak season for dengue fever in October and November
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Due to the nation’s location in the tropical region of Southeast Asia, Vietnam typically sees cases of dengue fever throughout the year, 

India funds seven water projects in Mekong Delta
India funds seven water projects in Mekong Delta
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Indian Government will support seven water management projects in the Mekong Delta provinces of Ben Tre, Hau Giang, Kien Giang, and Tien Giang with non-refundable aid of $350,000.

Young man determined to give back
Young man determined to give back
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Nguyen Minh Hau wants to do more than study, he wants to give back to his community.

Getting around adversity
Getting around adversity
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Diem Trong Thach from the northern province of Bac Ninh would be a regular person were it not for the fact that five of the seven members of his family, including Thach and his four children, were Agent Orange (AO) victims.

New Thu Duc City to be set up within HCM City as special, livable innovation area
New Thu Duc City to be set up within HCM City as special, livable innovation area
FEATUREicon  23/09/2020 

Thu Duc is expected to be the ‘nucleus’ of HCM City’s implementation of a smart, knowledge-based city, according to Director of HCM City Planning and Architecture Department Nguyen Thanh Nha.

Hanoi students win special prize at international invention contest
Hanoi students win special prize at international invention contest
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Two eleventh graders of the Hanoi – Amsterdam High School for the Gifted, have won the special prize of the fifth International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada (ICAN)  for their product Intelligent Rubbish Can At School (IRAS).

Hundreds of households in Quang Nam isolated due do landslides
Hundreds of households in Quang Nam isolated due do landslides
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Hundreds of households in a mountainous district of the central province of Quang Nam have been isolated because of landslides following flash floods.

Vinh and Sa Dec join UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities
Vinh and Sa Dec join UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Two Vietnamese cities have joined the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC), along with 53 other cities from 27 countries.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia September 23
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 23
SOCIETYicon  23/09/2020 

Vietnam goes 20 days without community COVID-19 infections

Vietnamese workers in South Korea to lose deposits over contract violations
Vietnamese workers in South Korea to lose deposits over contract violations
SOCIETYicon  23/09/2020 

More than 1,400 Vietnamese guest workers in South Korea are set to lose their deposit of VND100 million (US$4,239) each due to fleeing from their workplace or attempting to illegally stay in the country.

Inbound flight schedule, requirements for foreign entries into Vietnam detailed
Inbound flight schedule, requirements for foreign entries into Vietnam detailed
SOCIETYicon  23/09/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has submitted detailed plans for flight schedules and requirements for airlines to bring international passengers into Vietnam, awaiting approval from Ministry of Transport and concerned authorities.

Summer libraries welcome 7,000 children in Nghe An
Summer libraries welcome 7,000 children in Nghe An
SOCIETYicon  23/09/2020 

Some 7,000 children in Tuong Duong district, in the central province of Nghe An, have enjoyed their summer break at local libraries.

Universities offer assistance to students as tuition fees increase
Universities offer assistance to students as tuition fees increase
SOCIETYicon  23/09/2020 

Universities have developed a variety of assistance programmes to help students access higher education, including loans, scholarships, housing and food aid.

Safety first when reopening international flights
Safety first when reopening international flights
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Doctor Luong Hoai Nam, an aviation expert, talks to VietnamPlus online newspaper about measures to ensure the efficiency of Vietnam’s resumption of international flights.

Teachers oppose use of smartphones during lessons
Teachers oppose use of smartphones during lessons
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Many teachers have expressed their disagreement with the new regulation on allowing students to use phones during lessons, saying that it would be difficult to control students.

New SARS-CoV-2 testing plan approved
New SARS-CoV-2 testing plan approved
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

The Health Ministry on September 21 issued Decision No.4042/QD-BYT on approving the SARS-CoV-2 testing plan amid COVID-19 pandemic in replace of Decision No. 2245/QD-BYT dated April 22.

Over 1,700 Vietnamese workers illegally remain in South Korea
Over 1,700 Vietnamese workers illegally remain in South Korea
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

As many as 1,750 Vietnamese workers are illegally staying in South Korea after the expiry of their labour contracts, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Vaccination hole exists in remote disadvantaged areas
Vaccination hole exists in remote disadvantaged areas
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Vaccinations must take place safely and effectively, particularly in remote disadvantaged areas where vaccination coverage remained modest, Deputy Health Minister Do Xuan Tuyen said yesterday.

HCM City develops plan for underground spaces
HCM City develops plan for underground spaces
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City authorities are developing a plan for design and construction of underground spaces around metro line stations as part of an effort to renovate its inner districts and develop infrastructure in the next five years.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 