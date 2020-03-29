12 new caves discovered in Quang Binh

Howard Limbert, an expert of the British Royal Caving Research Association (BCRA), announced that 12 new caves have been found in the central province of Quang Binh during their exploration in early 2020.

A new cave found in Quang Binh Province

A total of 10,491 metres of caves have been found by the BCRA team in Vietnam. The team of 11 experts had made an expedition plan from March 3 to 20 in Quang Binh. They were divided into two groups to different areas to survey new caves in Bo Trach, Quang Ninh and Minh Hoa districts.



During the expedition, they have found and named 12 caves. They are 554.6m-long Doc Co Cave, 51.5m End Cave and 413m Dry Vom Cave in Bo Trach, 3,872m Nuoc Ngam Cave, 1,919m Nuoc Lan 3 Cave, 460m Hung Thoai Cave and 100m Coincidental Cave in Quang Ninh.



Minh Hoa District has 194.8m Horned Viper or Phu Nhieu 2 Cave, 2,012m Phu Nhieu 4 Cave, 314m Cha Ra Cave, 137m Thoang Lip Cave and many caves with underground rivers.



According to the experts, the limestone formations at the new caves include stalactites, stalagmites, columns and flowstones.



The caves didn't have any human traces.

Nguoilaodong/Dtinews

‘Chao hau’, an unforgettable dish from Quang Binh Quang Binh is known far and wide for its virgin beaches and natural landscapes, and also a specialty known as Chao hau (oyster congee).