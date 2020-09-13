A 100-year-old communal house under Bodhi tree roots

Bodhi trees growing on the roof and their roots embracing the entire Tan Dong communal house (Tien Giang province) is an image that attracts tourists.
Tan Dong, over 100 years old, is known as one of the unique communal houses in Vietnam as it is embraced by the roots of Bodhi trees. The communal house is located in the middle of a vast field in Go Cong Dong district. Photo: Trinhhoaitri.
In the past, the communal house used to be a venue for festivals. This place was abandoned for a long time. Photo: Nguyen.duy_95.
With a facade wall with five arches surrounded by bunches of bodhi roots, the old house has become a familiar check-in point for young people. Photo: Kyuubei.nguyen.
Linh Ha
