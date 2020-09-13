A 100-year-old communal house under Bodhi tree roots

Tan Dong, over 100 years old, is known as one of the unique communal houses in Vietnam as it is embraced by the roots of Bodhi trees. The communal house is located in the middle of a vast field in Go Cong Dong district. Photo: Trinhhoaitri. The house still stands firm over the years thanks to the support of two bodhi trees growing on the roof. Tree roots reach out to cling to the wall and plunge deep into the ground. For the local people, the house is considered a treasure, a sacred place. Photo: Kyuubei.nguyen.