Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
18/10/2020 20:08:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

A 100-year-old communal house under Bodhi tree roots

18/10/2020    19:00 GMT+7

Bodhi trees growing on the roof and their roots embracing the entire Tan Dong communal house (Tien Giang province) is an image that attracts tourists.

Dinh tram tuoi nam duoi bo re cay bo de anh 1

Tan Dong, over 100 years old, is known as one of the unique communal houses in Vietnam as it is embraced by the roots of Bodhi trees. The communal house is located in the middle of a vast field in Go Cong Dong district. Photo: Trinhhoaitri.

Dinh tram tuoi nam duoi bo re cay bo de anh 2

The house still stands firm over the years thanks to the support of two bodhi trees growing on the roof. Tree roots reach out to cling to the wall and plunge deep into the ground. For the local people, the house is considered a treasure, a sacred place. Photo: Kyuubei.nguyen.

Dinh tram tuoi nam duoi bo re cay bo de anh 3

In the past, the communal house used to be a venue for festivals. This place was abandoned for a long time. Photo: Nguyen.duy_95.

Dinh tram tuoi nam duoi bo re cay bo de anh 4

Tan Dong communal house has a main hall,  auxiliary rooms and communal courtyard, located in the middle of the overgrown grassland. One of the arches has a carving of the year 1907. However, no one knows exactly if that was the year when the house was built or not. Many people believe that this site dated back to the reign of Emperor Minh Mang. Photo: M24pg12.

Dinh tram tuoi nam duoi bo re cay bo de anh 5

With a facade wall with five arches surrounded by bunches of bodhi roots, the old house has become a familiar check-in point for young people. Photo: Kyuubei.nguyen.

Dinh tram tuoi nam duoi bo re cay bo de anh 6

Recently, the house has put on a different look after restoration. The wall was reinforced, replaced by wooden doors. The space in the house will be a place for local people to come to worship. Photo: Mrgreendatto.

Photos: Zing

 

Linh Ha

The old French colonial house of a wealthy family in Lang Son

The old French colonial house of a wealthy family in Lang Son

The house was built in the 30s of the last century, designed by a French architect with a fireplace and a chimney.    

The ancient house with gilded treasures in Hanoi

The ancient house with gilded treasures in Hanoi

There is a house over 100 years old in Truong Yen in Hanoi’s suburban district of Chuong My that has a unique gold-plated Thieu Chau (a kind of wood-made, gate-shaped item to decorate altars) 

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese food: Mountain snail salad
Vietnamese food: Mountain snail salad
TRAVELicon  11 giờ trước 

If you happen to be in Mai Chau during the rainy season, mountain snail salad is a dish you shouldn’t miss. 

Vietnam to build tourism workforce database
Vietnam to build tourism workforce database
TRAVELicon  14 giờ trước 

Statistical works on human resource in the tourism industry has been identified as a mandatory and urgent task.

Yen Thinh offers fresh challenge for mountain climbers
Yen Thinh offers fresh challenge for mountain climbers
TRAVELicon  17/10/2020 

Spectacular scenery, a tranquil valley, magnificent waterfalls, ethnic minority groups and great terrain for mountain climbing can be found in Yen Thinh Commune, Huu Lung District in the northern province of Lang Son.

Dray Nur &amp; Dray Sap waterfalls
Dray Nur & Dray Sap waterfalls
TRAVELicon  17/10/2020 

The land adjacent to the two provinces of Dak Lak and Dak Nong has two wild, magnificent and romantic waterfalls of the legendary Central Highlands. They are Dray Nur (Wife) and Dray Sap (Husband) waterfalls.

The 4000m2 villa of the Lang Son governor
The 4000m2 villa of the Lang Son governor
TRAVELicon  17/10/2020 

The mansion of Lang Son Province's former Governor Vi Van Dinh covers more than 4,000 square meters, but now only ruins remain.

Rustic dish of local prawns
Rustic dish of local prawns
TRAVELicon  17/10/2020 

Rice paper roll with small rice-field prawns served with herbs and a small bowl of spicy fish sauce is a local rustic dish which wins the heart of many food lovers.

Rustic dish of local prawns
Rustic dish of local prawns
TRAVELicon  17/10/2020 

Rice paper roll with small rice-field prawns served with herbs and a small bowl of spicy fish sauce is a local rustic dish which wins the heart of many food lovers.

Green algae season in Tri An lake
Green algae season in Tri An lake
TRAVELicon  16/10/2020 

During the algae season, Tri An lake in the southern province of Dong Nai appears with a magical beauty, becoming an attractive place for photographers.

The oldest lighthouse in Vietnam
The oldest lighthouse in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  16/10/2020 

Located at Ke Ga cape in the central province of Binh Thuan, the lighthouse of the same name is a famous tourist destination.

HCM City all set for tourism revival
HCM City all set for tourism revival
TRAVELicon  15/10/2020 

The HCM City Department of Tourism has launched its largest ever tourism communication and stimulus campaign, ‘Hello HCM City,’ in an effort to kick-start the tourism industry, which has been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Places to visit in Cam Ranh
Places to visit in Cam Ranh
TRAVELicon  16/10/2020 

Cam Ranh (Khanh Hoa province) attracts tourists with its poetic nature and vibrant tourist spots. Here are the top destinations in Cam Ranh.

“I love Sa Pa” tourism campaign launched
“I love Sa Pa” tourism campaign launched
TRAVELicon  15/10/2020 

A tourism promotion campaign with the theme of “I love Sa Pa” has debuted with the aim of attracting greater numbers of tourists to the renowned northern town as the country moves past the second wave of COVID-19 epidemic.

CNN releases “Why not Vietnam” video for tourism promotion campaign
CNN releases “Why not Vietnam” video for tourism promotion campaign
TRAVELicon  15/10/2020 

A 30-second video titled “Why not Vietnam” will be broadcast on news broadcaster Cable News Network (CNN) of the United States starting from October 15 to advertise Vietnamese tourism worldwide.

Islands and islets make a difference
Islands and islets make a difference
TRAVELicon  15/10/2020 

Under the sun, the high-speed boat was taking tourists to Phu Quoc Island off Kien Giang Province in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta. 

Vietnamese food takes small town in Northern Ireland by storm
Vietnamese food takes small town in Northern Ireland by storm
TRAVELicon  15/10/2020 

It feels like Vietnamese food has made it to every corner of the world and that people from Alaska to Auckland chow down on phở and bánh mì regularly.

Application to be launched to ensure safe trips for tourists amid COVID-19
Application to be launched to ensure safe trips for tourists amid COVID-19
TRAVELicon  14/10/2020 

Visitors’ concerns and worries about the safety of Vietnam as a destination amidst the COVID-19 pandemic can be swept away thanks to an application which will be launched on October 10 by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map
Phu Yen - Hidden gem in Vietnam’s tourism map
TRAVELicon  14/10/2020 

With nearly some 125 miles of coastline, the South Central province of Phu Yen is home to pristine beaches and breathtaking landscapes.

Three famous highland towns in Vietnam
Three famous highland towns in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  14/10/2020 

Leaving busy streets to go to towns with pristine beauty, visitors will experience very peaceful moments. Here, you can admire the majestic mountains and experience the lives of local people.

Three beautiful mountaintop areas in northern Vietnam
Three beautiful mountaintop areas in northern Vietnam
TRAVELicon  14/10/2020 

“Dinosaur spine", referring to mountain-top winding roads, is the familiar name given to some famous tourist destinations in the North by travelers.

Try Ben Tre’s specialties with coconut milk
Try Ben Tre’s specialties with coconut milk
TRAVELicon  14/10/2020 

People in Ben Tre Province in the Mekong Delta, known as the kingdom of coconut, use the fruit for cooking, handicrafts and other items.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 