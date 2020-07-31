Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
A perfect day trip in Can Gio District

04/08/2020    17:17 GMT+7

Can Gio District, recognised as the first Mangrove Biosphere Reserve in Vietnam by UNESCO, is a perfect day trip from HCM City.

Can Gio District in HCM City, recognised as the first Mangrove Biosphere Reserve in Vietnam by UNESCO, is a perfect day trip from HCM City. VNA/VNS Photo

Located 50km southeast of the HCM City centre, the Can Gio wetlands can be visited easily by speedboat, car, motorbike or bus.

One of its attractions is "Monkey Island" with about 1,500 monkeys. Monkeys are scattered throughout the tourism area, though they seem to gather at the gate hoping to be fed.

However, visitors must be careful about personal items such as cameras, phones, hats and glasses because they could get snatched by inquisitive monkeys.

 

Besides Monkey Island, Can Gio is famous for its seafood such as crab, mudskipper, duck, mullet and oysters that grow naturally in mangroves. Roasted crabs with tamarind sauce, grilled mudskippers with chili salt, sour eeltail catfish soup, and grilled oysters are must-try dishes.  VNS

