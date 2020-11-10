Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10/11/2020
A romantic Hanoi in ox-eye daisy season

10/11/2020    15:46 GMT+7

The white flower season lasts between November and early December annually.

During days of November, Hanoi’s street corners are dotted with tiny small white ox-eye daisy flowers that quiver in the light breeze, drawing a beautiful scene.

A romantic Hanoi in ox-eye daisy season
The streets of Hanoi wear a new color with white flowers in the remaining days of Autumn.
A romantic Hanoi in ox-eye daisy season
The photography spotlight of Hanoi these days is the baskets of flower vendors across Hanoi filled with ox-eye daisy.
A romantic Hanoi in ox-eye daisy season
Without fancying such a brilliant or haughty beauty, the white daisy is soft and pure, simple but very close.
A romantic Hanoi in ox-eye daisy season
Since it only blooms for about 3 weeks in November, this short-lived variety of daisy has become more appreciated.
A romantic Hanoi in ox-eye daisy season
 For Hanoians, the ox-eye daisy with pure white petals has long become an indispensable decoration in their house in November. 
A romantic Hanoi in ox-eye daisy season
The sight of the flowers on streets symbolizes the start of winter in Hanoi. Photos: Duy Khanh (Kinh te & Do thi)
A romantic Hanoi in ox-eye daisy season
When visitors wander along some streets of Phan Dinh Phung, Thanh Nien and Thuy Khue, they will easily see bicycles carrying tiny white daisies to every corner and offer the beautiful flowers to the doorstep of each family. 
A romantic Hanoi in ox-eye daisy season
The price is on average of VND30,000-VND40,000 (US$1.3-US$1.7) a bunch, according to a seller at Quang Ba flower market. 
 
A romantic Hanoi in ox-eye daisy season
A big bunch costs VND100,000-VND150,000 (US$4.3-US$6.4). 
A romantic Hanoi in ox-eye daisy season
Young people take photos with ox-eye daisy across Phan Dinh Phung Street.
A romantic Hanoi in ox-eye daisy season
This season for ox-eye daisy often evokes strong emotions for Hanoians.
A romantic Hanoi in ox-eye daisy season
Ox-eye daisy gardens on the banks of the Red River in Tay Ho District attract hordes of young people looking to snap beautiful images of the scenery. 
A romantic Hanoi in ox-eye daisy season
Girls take memorable photos as the daisies bloom in early November. Photos: Duy Khanh (Kinh te & Do thi)

Nhat Minh

Hanoitimes 

Blossoming daisies charm Hanoians

Blossoming daisies charm Hanoians

When millions of ox-eye daisies erupt in Vietnam's capital, it must mean winter is coming. Hanoians are flocking to daisy gardens to capture the moment.

Hanoi’s beauty in season of pure-white daises

Hanoi’s beauty in season of pure-white daises

In November days when the early cold spell together with winds is moving towards Hanoi, cuc hoa mi (the pure-white daisies) are in full bloom.

 
 

