A romantic Hanoi in ox-eye daisy season

The white flower season lasts between November and early December annually.

During days of November, Hanoi’s street corners are dotted with tiny small white ox-eye daisy flowers that quiver in the light breeze, drawing a beautiful scene.

The streets of Hanoi wear a new color with white flowers in the remaining days of Autumn.

The photography spotlight of Hanoi these days is the baskets of flower vendors across Hanoi filled with ox-eye daisy.

Without fancying such a brilliant or haughty beauty, the white daisy is soft and pure, simple but very close.

Since it only blooms for about 3 weeks in November, this short-lived variety of daisy has become more appreciated.

For Hanoians, the ox-eye daisy with pure white petals has long become an indispensable decoration in their house in November.

The sight of the flowers on streets symbolizes the start of winter in Hanoi. Photos: Duy Khanh (Kinh te & Do thi)

When visitors wander along some streets of Phan Dinh Phung, Thanh Nien and Thuy Khue, they will easily see bicycles carrying tiny white daisies to every corner and offer the beautiful flowers to the doorstep of each family.

The price is on average of VND30,000-VND40,000 (US$1.3-US$1.7) a bunch, according to a seller at Quang Ba flower market.

A big bunch costs VND100,000-VND150,000 (US$4.3-US$6.4).

Young people take photos with ox-eye daisy across Phan Dinh Phung Street.

This season for ox-eye daisy often evokes strong emotions for Hanoians.

Ox-eye daisy gardens on the banks of the Red River in Tay Ho District attract hordes of young people looking to snap beautiful images of the scenery.

Girls take memorable photos as the daisies bloom in early November. Photos: Duy Khanh (Kinh te & Do thi)

Nhat Minh

Hanoitimes

