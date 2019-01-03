Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
A visit to a 100-year-old house in Ha Nam

28/10/2020    17:20 GMT+7

The house of more than 100 years old, located on ​​900m2 of land in Hoa Hau commune in Ly Nhan district in Ha Nam province, has become a familiar tourist destination.

Nhà cổ 700 triệu đồng ở Hà Nam của lái buôn đầu thế kỷ 20
The house was built in 1910 with the typical architecture of old houses in the Northern Delta. It has five compartments, a vast tiled yard, and a garden with areca and banana trees. The roof is tiled with yin and yang tiles.
Nhà cổ 700 triệu đồng ở Hà Nam của lái buôn đầu thế kỷ 20



Nhà cổ 700 triệu đồng ở Hà Nam của lái buôn đầu thế kỷ 20
The front porch of the house is laid with wooden sheets that prevent cold winds in winter and reduce heat in summer.
Nhà cổ 700 triệu đồng ở Hà Nam của lái buôn đầu thế kỷ 20
In the house, there are 16 iron wood pillars, with the bases made of green stone.
Nhà cổ 700 triệu đồng ở Hà Nam của lái buôn đầu thế kỷ 20
Building workers in the olden time used molasses, soot, lime and some other additives to make mortar to build the house. For such a long time, the walls have still not peeled off.
Nhà cổ 700 triệu đồng ở Hà Nam của lái buôn đầu thế kỷ 20
According to village elders, the house has been owned by seven generations. The house was built by Mr. Cuu Hanh, a wealthy merchant who was famous throughout the Red River Delta at that time.
Nhà cổ 700 triệu đồng ở Hà Nam của lái buôn đầu thế kỷ 20
Hanh hired over 20 carpenters to build the house in nearly one year.
Nhà cổ 700 triệu đồng ở Hà Nam của lái buôn đầu thế kỷ 20

After Hanh passed away, her son Tran Duy Xam owned the house, then Xam’s son - Cuu Cat – a playboy - then sold the house to his creditor Mr. Tran Duy Binh.

Nhà cổ 700 triệu đồng ở Hà Nam của lái buôn đầu thế kỷ 20
After Binh died, the house belonged to his son Tran Duy Tao, who sold the house to a man named Tran Huu Hau for about 20 taels of gold. After Hau died, his niece Tran Huu Hoa inherited the house.
Nhà cổ 700 triệu đồng ở Hà Nam của lái buôn đầu thế kỷ 20
In 2007, the People's Committee of Ha Nam province bought the house for VND700 million from Hoa’s wife, Mrs. Tran Thi Sam, to preserve it as a tourist destination.
Nhà cổ 700 triệu đồng ở Hà Nam của lái buôn đầu thế kỷ 20
Nhà cổ 700 triệu đồng ở Hà Nam của lái buôn đầu thế kỷ 20
The doors made of ironwood.
Nhà cổ 700 triệu đồng ở Hà Nam của lái buôn đầu thế kỷ 20
These doors have not shown signs of damage for many years.
Nhà cổ 700 triệu đồng ở Hà Nam của lái buôn đầu thế kỷ 20
Wooden pillars and frame system.
 
Nhà cổ 700 triệu đồng ở Hà Nam của lái buôn đầu thế kỷ 20
All trusses of the house are carved with dragons and phoenixes.
Nhà cổ 700 triệu đồng ở Hà Nam của lái buôn đầu thế kỷ 20
Red brick yard.
Nhà cổ 700 triệu đồng ở Hà Nam của lái buôn đầu thế kỷ 20
Rain water tank in the garden.
Nhà cổ 700 triệu đồng ở Hà Nam của lái buôn đầu thế kỷ 20
The kitchen next to the main house.
Nhà cổ 700 triệu đồng ở Hà Nam của lái buôn đầu thế kỷ 20
The red tile roof.
Nhà cổ 700 triệu đồng ở Hà Nam của lái buôn đầu thế kỷ 20
The aquarium and rock-works in front of the house.
Nhà cổ 700 triệu đồng ở Hà Nam của lái buôn đầu thế kỷ 20
A paved walkway leads into the old house.
 
Nhà cổ 700 triệu đồng ở Hà Nam của lái buôn đầu thế kỷ 20
A pattern featuring a bat holding a coin meaning “good luck – good fortune” is carved from wood.


Phung Huy - Thanh Tam

