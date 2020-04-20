Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
21/04/2020 05:43:36 (GMT +7)
Air tickets poised to endure yet another price rise

 
 
20/04/2020    16:14 GMT+7

Several of Vietnam's airlines have announced that airfares are set to see a three to five fold increase in terms of price in comparison to their current value, with the new price policy coming into force as of April 19.

The changes will see Bamboo Airways’ airfares on the Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi route range from between VND1.7 million and VND2.9 million for an economy ticket, and between VND3.8 million to VND6.4 million for a business class ticket.

Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air are set to sell tickets at between VND1.8 million and VND2.1 million for an economy ticket and approximately VND3.3 million for a Skyboss ticket

In addition, airfares from national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will range from roughly VND3.6 million for an economy ticket and VND6.7 million for a business class ticket.

Tran Trung Kien, an owner of a travel agent based in Thu Duc district of Ho Chi Minh City, believes that there will be different ticket prices depending on the time that customers purchase their tickets and when the flights are scheduled to depart.

 

Moreover, upcoming national holidays such as Reunification Day on April 30 and Labour Day on May 1 are expected to see a sharp rise in terms of travel demand, with this period set to coincide with the end of social distancing order.

In addition, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) have requested that local airlines arrange passengers to sit at least one seat apart, while airlines will not be allowed to sell out tickets despite the increasing demand.

Between April 19 and April 22 Bamboo Airways have been licensed by the CAAV to increase the frequency of flights on the Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi route to two flights per day as a way of meeting the increasing demand for travel among passengers.

Currently, the route is run with two flights per day and operated by Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, and Bamboo Airways, while routes between Danang, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City are still being operated by Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air once a day. VOV

 
 

